Soho House Announces Hydrow Partnership

A new workout option is available for members

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
March 27, 2025 4:11 pm EDT
Hydrow & Soho House
Hydrow machines will be available at some Soho House locations soon
Hydrow

If you’re looking at cross-training as a way to get fit, it’s not hard to see the appeal of rowing, which covers a lot of fitness bases. We’ve had a lot of good things to say about the rowing machines made by Hydrow over the years, and this week the company announced a new partnership that should bring their fitness technology to a new place. Specifically, Soho House: according to Hydow’s announcement, their machines will be available to use at “selected Soho House locations” around the world.

Soho House members will have the option to work out on simulated waterways from locations around the world like London, Rio and Florence. Hydrow is also offering Soho House members $500 off the purchase of a rowing machine if they’re looking to have one delivered to their homes. As Hydrow explained when announcing this partnership, this is part of a larger strategy of making their products more widely available. Hydrow’s connected rowing machines are also available in several premium hotels’ fitness centers across the country.

“Rowing is the most efficient workout on the market, and we look forward to bringing our premium machines and immersive and authentic content to Soho House members around the world,” said Hydrow CEO John Stellato in a statement.

According to the announcement, the following Soho House locations will feature Hydrow machines through this partnership: Soho House Amsterdam, Soho House Barcelona, Soho House Berlin, Soho House Chicago, Soho House Nashville, Soho House Paris, Soho House Rome, Soho Farmhouse, Babington House, Brighton Beach House, Shoreditch House, Soho Beach House Miami, White City House and Soho Warehouse Los Angeles.

