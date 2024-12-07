Culture > Sports

A Growing Number of Professional Athletes Are Opting for Careers in Farming

There are many reasons behind these career changes

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
December 7, 2024 9:05 pm
Jason Brown during his time in the NFL
Jason Brown during his time with the Rams.
Whitney Curtis/Getty Images

When elite athletes decide to call it a day on playing their sport of choice, where do they go from there? For some, the next step involves coaching; for others, it involves a move into broadcasting. And then there are some athletes who make a move into a completely unrelated career, from law enforcement to acting. As it turns out, a growing number of former professional athletes are finding satisfaction in a wildly different line of work: farming.

In a recent article for The Guardian, Andrew Lawrence explored the circumstances that led these former athletes to embrace agriculture. In the case of former NFL player Jason Brown, who has pivoted to working in farming, the 2003 death of his brother Lunsford in Iraq prompted him to rethink aspects of his life.

“He lived a life of service and sacrifice,” Brown told The Guardian. “And I was living what everyone said was the American dream. But I didn’t feel like it.” He and his family now operate a 1,000-acre farm, donating the crops they grow to nonprofit organizations in and around North Carolina.

As Lawrence’s reporting shows, athletes have gravitated towards farming for a host of reasons, whether it’s working to benefit their community, finding an economically viable path once their playing days are over or exploring the nutritional and holistic aspects of growing their own food. Other former athletes have ventured into different types of farming: Jason Plummer has made his way into mushroom farming, for instance.

An Investigation Revealed the Full Effects of Cattle Farming in the Amazon
 Spoiler alert: it’s really, really bad

In the case of Brown, there’s also the aspect of working as a role model. The Guardian mentioned that he has sought to raise awareness of careers in farming among Black teenagers. It’s an impressive accomplishment, and — one hopes — an idea that will take root going forward.

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

