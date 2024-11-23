Culture > Sports

Andy Murray Returns to Tennis as Novak Djokovic’s Coach

Something to keep an eye on as the Australian Open draws closer

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
November 23, 2024 6:40 pm
Andy Murray
Andy Murray leaves the practice court during day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2024.
Adam Pretty/Getty Images

In the wake of the Paris Olympics, one storied tennis career came to a close. Andy Murray announced his retirement after the men’s doubles quarterfinals, ending a professional career that began in 2005 and saw him win multiple Grand Slam titles. “I’m looking forward to a rest now,” Murray said at the time, according to ESPN. Unsurprisingly, the end of Murray’s professional career doesn’t mean the end of his relationship to the sport — and he’ll be making a return in a very different capacity for January’s Australian Open.

Specifically, he’ll be coaching Novak Djokovic. As The Observer‘s Tumaini Carayol reports, this is the latest wrinkle in a long-running rivalry between the two men, who first competed against one another in a match when they were both 11 years old. Over the years, Murray and Djokovic played against each other 36 times, with Djokovic winning the majority — 25 — of the matches.

“We played each other since we were boys, 25 years of being rivals, of pushing each other beyond our limits. We had some of the most epic battles in our sport,” Djokovic said when announcing the partnership.

The Andy Murray Comeback Tour Is Now in Session
The Andy Murray Comeback Tour Is Now in Session
 The Scot said he’d retire after Wimbledon. He might’ve spoken too soon.

As 2024 draws to a close, Djokovic is currently ranked seventh in the world. What can viewers expect from these longtime rivals becoming colleagues? Earlier this fall, ESPN’s Tom Hamilton predicted big things for Djokovic in the Australian Open, noting that “[i]t seems there’s a fire still burning in him, and he’ll want to keep the youngsters at bay.” Turns out he’ll have some assistance in doing just that.

More Like This

Novak Djokovic leaning over to touch the court in appreciation at the Australian Open. Here's our full guide to the 2024 Australian Open.
What Will It Take for Djokovic to Lose His Happy Place?
Pro tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas sitting behind a table at Wimbledon and answering questions about why he won't take the COVID-19 vaccine
The Least-Vaccinated Pro Sports League? Surprisingly, It’s Tennis.
I Took a Private Lesson at the Secret Tennis Court in Grand Central
I Took a Private Lesson at the Secret Tennis Court in Grand Central
A collage of film photos taken at the Indian Wells Open, aka Tennis Paradise.
They Call It Tennis Paradise

Culture
Culture > Sports
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Claire Foy as Anne Boleyn and Damian Lewis as King Henry VIII in season one of "Wolf Hall"
The Historical Masterpiece Actually Worth Waiting a Decade For
The Chevrolet Blazer EV, a competent, reasonably affordable and attractive electric SUV. So why did Chevy have to complicate it?
Drivers Are Just Trying to Get Used to EVs. Why Complicate It?
A collection of the best sex gifts to give this year.
21 Best Sex Gifts for Sexier Holiday Sex
Amex Centurion logo
American Express Is Adding a Reservation System to Centurion Lounges
A sampling of the best gifts for women under $100.
The Best Women’s Gifts Under $100
Six different glasses ideal for drinking bourbon
The 12 Best Bourbon Glasses

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Sports, Right This Way

Andy Murray

Andy Murray Returns to Tennis as Novak Djokovic's Coach

NFL game in London

The NFL Is Looking to Expand Its International Presence

Nick Bosa

NFL Fined the 49ers' Nick Bosa for Political Headgear

LSU Football

LSU's Next Home Game Will Have a Live Tiger Present

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

A 2018 Porsche 911 GT3. A man who once owned the $200,000 car talks about the time he crashed it while racing on a track and completely totaled the sports car.

Crashing My Dream Car: The Day I Totaled My $200,000 Porsche

NFL game in London

The NFL Is Looking to Expand Its International Presence

Laboratory microscope

A Virologist Took a Dramatic Step to Treat Her Cancer

Nick Bosa

NFL Fined the 49ers' Nick Bosa for Political Headgear