Soho House Opens Its First Brazilian Location

It's also the private members club's first space in South America

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
August 27, 2024 11:25 am
Soho House São Paulo
The exterior of Soho House São Paulo
Soho House

Last year, Soho House made a bold declaration that it wouldn’t be admitting new members to a number of its locations. That announcement spoke to the challenge of running a business like Soho House and finding a balance between attracting members and maintaining the feel of a private establishment. There’s another part to that, as well: finding new locations where prospective members might find themselves at home.

Now, Soho House has done precisely that and made inroads on a new continent in the process. As Dezeen’s Dan Howart reports, the newly-opened Soho House São Paulo is the first of its kind in both Brazil and South America. It’s worth mentioning this is the first stage of this location to open; a second phase, which encompasses a pool and fitness center, is still to come.

For now, this location features 32 bedrooms and two private event spaces, along with a menu described as blending “modern Brazilian dishes and a range of Soho House classics.” Soho House São Paulo’s art collection includes work from 60 Brazilian artists. Senior Art Collections Manager Sara Terzi described the collection as a “cross section of the vibrant Brazilian contemporary art scene,” and the work contained within encompasses a wide range of stylistic approaches.

A Comprehensive Guide to LA’s Private Club Scene
A Comprehensive Guide to LA’s Private Club Scene
 From The Britely to The Arts Club: Where will you spend your post-pandemic nights?

The businessman behind the Cidade Matarazzo project, Alexandre Allard, has spoken of the importance of the physical space to the overall initiative. “I believe in physicality. I believe that this is the best way to live and remember what you lived. And when you will walk in the Matarazzo in a few years, you will live,” he told Whitewall in 2017.

With its opening, Soho House São Paulo joins some other high-end establishments within Cidade Matarazzo, including a Rosewood Hotels location. It’s the first Soho House location in South America, but it’s unlikely to be the last.

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

