Last year, Soho House made a bold declaration that it wouldn’t be admitting new members to a number of its locations. That announcement spoke to the challenge of running a business like Soho House and finding a balance between attracting members and maintaining the feel of a private establishment. There’s another part to that, as well: finding new locations where prospective members might find themselves at home.
Now, Soho House has done precisely that and made inroads on a new continent in the process. As Dezeen’s Dan Howart reports, the newly-opened Soho House São Paulo is the first of its kind in both Brazil and South America. It’s worth mentioning this is the first stage of this location to open; a second phase, which encompasses a pool and fitness center, is still to come.
For now, this location features 32 bedrooms and two private event spaces, along with a menu described as blending “modern Brazilian dishes and a range of Soho House classics.” Soho House São Paulo’s art collection includes work from 60 Brazilian artists. Senior Art Collections Manager Sara Terzi described the collection as a “cross section of the vibrant Brazilian contemporary art scene,” and the work contained within encompasses a wide range of stylistic approaches.
A Comprehensive Guide to LA’s Private Club SceneFrom The Britely to The Arts Club: Where will you spend your post-pandemic nights?
The businessman behind the Cidade Matarazzo project, Alexandre Allard, has spoken of the importance of the physical space to the overall initiative. “I believe in physicality. I believe that this is the best way to live and remember what you lived. And when you will walk in the Matarazzo in a few years, you will live,” he told Whitewall in 2017.
With its opening, Soho House São Paulo joins some other high-end establishments within Cidade Matarazzo, including a Rosewood Hotels location. It’s the first Soho House location in South America, but it’s unlikely to be the last.
This article was featured in the InsideHook newsletter. Sign up now.