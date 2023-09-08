Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Runners are famously particular about their gear. So you can bet function counts more than form for these exacting athletes. Efficacy reigns supreme, so it’s no surprise that most running accessories have to do with minimizing weight and mitigating discomfort. While you would never gift a runner a pair of shoes (way too personal), there are plenty of other accouterments they’ll appreciate — we also added an option for a shoe we love, just in case. Whether it’s a collapsible water bottle or an exfoliating lip scrub, we’ve picked out the 15 best gifts for women runners that will keep them motivated for the next hundred miles.

iYoShop Hands-Free Dog Leash The overlap between dog owners and runners is considerable, and this hands-free leash bridges the two worlds delightfully. Essentially a belt bag with a 58-inch leash attached, this design absorbs shock and keeps your hands free. Choose from two sizes suitable for medium or large dogs. Amazon : $18

Bombas Women’s Ankle Sock 4-Pack A perfect gift whether or not your recipient is already a Bombas loyalist, these socks are beloved by runners everywhere. A Michigan-based runner I spoke to said these are the best socks to ensure “no swampy feet, even on long runs.” They can be a little pricey ($13/pair) but it’s fun to splurge on someone else. Bombas : $52 $50

Body Glide Anti Chafing Stick While chafe shorts are one way to alleviate discomfort, who wants to throw on an extra layer if it can be avoided? This anti-chafe balm is a miracle stick for runners who suffer (even just seasonally) from the hell of skin-on-skin chafing. It’s not just for thighs — you can use it on underarms, feet, chest and wherever you experience the (unwanted) burn. Amazon : $9

Girlfriend Collective Plum Simone High Support Bra For regular runners, a high-support bra is non-negotiable and this crisscross design has thick, adjustable straps that will keep you secure. Despite the straps’ sturdiness, don’t worry about them cutting into shoulders because the mixed spandex and RPET fabric is ultra-soft. The cups are sewn in so they won’t shift (in the wash OR during long-distance training). Available in sizes XXS – 6XL. Girlfriend Collective : $52

Nike React Pegasus Trail 4 Gore-Tex The Pegasus Trail 4 Gore-Tex. An off-road variant of Nike’s beloved Pegasus training shoe, this souped-up Peg features a Gore-Tex upper that does a great job of blocking out moisture and it works flawlessly. Nike : $160

Pluto Customizable Pillow What could be better than the gift of rest? Recovery is a critical part of any intense athletic activity, and the runner in your life deserves a customized pillow designed based on their unique metrics. Pluto builds to-order, temperature-regulating pillows that will restore your favorite runner to peak condition. Pluto Pillow : $125

Nathan Collapsible Water Bottle A wearable hydration solution isn’t for everyone, but if your recipient prefers something hand-held, try this no-grip water bottle. The lightweight flask has a strap that fits snugly on your hand so you don’t need to grip it with your thumb (or other fingers). It has a small pocket for keys and is available in 12 and 18-oz options. Amazon : $25

Honey Stinger Waffles Energy gels are a go-to running fuel but not everyone loves the gooey texture. For a delicious boost that requires chewing, try these honey-infused waffles. They’re easy to digest and release energy steadily (and immediately) to delay muscle fatigue. The taste is inspired by the European street corner snack (favored by professional cyclists), and the single-serve design makes them convenient on the go. Honey Stinger : $28

Curlsmith Weightless Air Dry Cream If you don’t want to pull a hamstring, you stretch, right? Think of this air dry cream as stretching for your hair. Prevent damage by protecting silky strands with moisturizing ingredients like castor oil, babassu, jojoba and murumuru butter. This cream has been designed to absorb into hair without leaving residue thereby minimizing gross-feeling scalp build-up. Amazon : $27

Stakt Mat As much as some runners may want to, running every single day of the year isn’t healthy. For cross-training occasions, they’ll love this Shark Tank-discovered stackable yoga mat. The genius design allows it to fold neatly into a block that can provide much-appreciated elevation for incline push-ups and planks, and an extra challenge for teaser holds. Stakt : $86

Amphipod PURERUN® ULTRALIGHT™ Hydration Vest If the hydration belt has proven better in theory than practice, it might be time to try a hydration vest. This camelback-esque design holds 600mL (a little more than 2.5 cups) of fluid that’s accessed from an 18-inch tube. The vest design hugs the torso so you won’t feel it jostling with each step and once it’s empty, you’ll barely notice it’s there. Amphipod : $130

Wear One’s At Simple Skort Those who have joined the skort movement will fall in love with this effortlessly polished number that features UV-50 protection. With a 4.5-inch inseam, it’s not so long to inhibit your stride. Thanks to a buttery smooth built-in short, this skort will be your favorite running partner. Wear Ones At : $86

House of Dohwa Rice Bran Sunscreen An SPF 50 sunscreen is an absolute must for anyone running outdoors regularly. This Korean formula feels like a lightweight moisturizer that has none of the stickiness (or greasiness) usually associated with sunblock. Rice extract nourishes the skin and daisy flower extract brightens. Bonus: the packaging is designed so you can get every last drop out. Coreelle : $32

Seadrop Hydrating Seafoam Cleanser Getting rid of sweat (and sunscreen) is a breeze with this dry, solid facial cleanser. It comes in compact drops that you crush into a powder and then mix with water for a sudsy cleanse. The liquid-free formula makes it great for traveling and portability. Seadrop Skincare : $52

Ghlee Lip Scrub During long runs, I’m constantly wetting my lips and wishing I had applied a thick layer of Vaseline. Instead of combating chapped lips with a slather of balm, try this ghee-based lip scrub to tackle the root of the problem. Ghee is clarified butter and a staple of South Asian cooking. It has natural moisturizing properties and combines with exfoliating brown sugar and Vitamin E to slough off dead skin and renew lips. Ghlee : $15