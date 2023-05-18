InsideHook
Health & Fitness | May 18, 2023 7:09 am

Why You Should Exercise Like a Kindergartener

When fitness feels hard to come by, turn back the clock to age five

Child playing in sand dunes in an summer beach scene landscape.
Child playing in sand dunes in an summer beach scene landscape.
LazingBee/Getty Images
By Tanner Garrity @tannergarrity

As someone who regularly walks through Central Park, I can confirm that millennials get just as agitated as previous generations the second their kids start scrambling on the rocks. “Get down from there!” is alive and well.

But today’s tiny Tarzans — like yesterday’s — have the right idea. Exercise by way of exploration is just about the healthiest thing they could be doing for their developing bodies and brains.

Different actions arrive more naturally for different kids, of course (some are born to play shortstop, others content to pick dandelions in right field.) But those that do arrive should be encouraged…and learned from. That’s right: instead of chastising kindergarteners, adults should be emulating them, figuring out ways to incorporate their whims, inspirations and movements into our own fitness routines.

Obviously, there are certain advantages available to young children: their spinal flexibility is off the charts, they sleep well and they don’t know their playdough from the debt ceiling. But it’s possible to bottle their instinctive approach and channel it into your own relationship with wellness.

From playing to fidgeting to belonging, we break down why you should exercise like you’re five again. Stick to these credos and one day, you’ll be the grandparent calling up to the top of the rocks: “I’ll be right there!”

The 10 Best Breathing Exercises for Sleep, Fitness and Calm
The 10 Best Breathing Exercises for Sleep, Fitness and Calm

There are a lot of tricks out there. Keep these in your toolkit.

Play, play, play

We recently wrote about the simple power of putting aside a couple hours a week to shoot hoops. Here in adultdom, it’s proven surprisingly revelatory. But broaching basketball in such an academic way would be plainly alien to most children, who make time for balls, toys, blocks, or even video games (not always a bad thing…look to Mario Kart) without really thinking about it.

Play is as second nature to children as adults checking their emails in the morning. That’s a sobering simile, but that’s sort of the point. The same developmental benefits that children glean in body and brain from running around, inventing, making rules, and breaking them, can dramatically supplement overall well-being in adults. And in the same way that kids can be choosy about which play suits them best, you get decide which sort of play best suits your skills, interests or lifestyle.

Belong to something

Kids these days probably belong to too many things. That’s not their fault. On the absurd and growing list of “parenting type” monikers (helicopter, dolphin, snowplow) we have “outsourcing parents” — the sort of guardians who sign their kiddos up for schedules so packed they’d bring a tear to Mark Wahlberg’s eye. Think: soccer, tee-ball, Taekwondo, dance, chess, piano, etc., on repeat.

On some small level, it’s kind of impressive how much kids do. But that’s not the takeaway here — focus on how much they belong to. For those of you who find yourselves in and out of fitness slumps, year after year, join a community. I have adult friends who train at Jiu Jitsu academies, adult friends who run with track clubs, adult friends who have a standing date with a golf simulator in Brooklyn that allows you to “play 18” at iconic courses like Pebble Beach.

It all counts. And good news: as an adult — similar to choosing exactly how you want to play — you’re the master of your Google Calendar. You can slot games, classes or sessions in with a restraint that most 21st-century parents evidently lack. You don’t need to be always moving, but you do need to get moving. Committing to a community is a great way to start.

Curious George mentality

Fitness probably shouldn’t always feel adventurous or strange, but it’s a nice shock to the system to have a field trip once in a while. That might mean finding a hill in your neighborhood to run up and down, five times over. Or doing a barefoot workout at the beach. Or…scrambling rocks in Central Park. Look to the gravel biking community, or the rucking folks, or the people knocking out polar plunges. There’s a childish fervor at play there, a curiosity to see what’s on the other side of the hill, that can take trainees (a) stop stressing about the work to be done, and (b) start living for it.

Freedom to fidget

In their book Built to Move, mobility gurus Juliet Starrett and Kelly Starrett extoll the virtues of sitting on the floor for at least 30 cumulative minutes per day. When practiced regularly, seated positions are actually capable of restoring hip and low back function, stretching out tissue in the hamstrings and calves, and upping one’s “movement capacity,” a term to describe the degree of movement available to a person at a given time. Remember: the average American’s movement capacity has taken a hit in recent years, which is more or less the reason everyone’s back hurts.

Well, kids are really good at getting on the ground. That’s because the practice is learned — in pre-school and elementary school, you spend hours sitting cross-legged on a nylon carpet, or on a linoleum floor at assembly, listening to older people talk. Children are taught that “sitting still” throughout this is a sign of respect, but it’s actually impossible, and almost all of them fidget, shift their weight, scratch at themselves, or switch positions.

This is a good thing, and it’s something that adults should seek to replicate in their own lives, while watching TV, drinking tea, or talking on the phone. “We want you to fidget and change positions while on the floor because it gives you the opportunity to rotate your hips into different end ranges, take pressure off your tissues, and avoid stiffness and pain,” the Starretts write in their book. “Your brain is going to tell you to move around while you’re on the floor, and that’s exactly what we think you should be doing.”

“Autoregulation”

It’s a word that absolutely zero kindergarteners know…but the same might be said for a fair share of exercising adults. Autoregulation refers to the practice of adjusting the intensity and duration of your workout based on your body’s real-time feedback and energy levels. A crude example: I might have every intention of running six miles on an empty Sunday, then end up at a Taco Bell Cantina at 2 a.m. the night before after hours of karaoke. Chances are, the first mile of my run the next day won’t be me at my best. So I autoregulate — I shorten it, or I run it slowly, or I cancel it to stretch, breathe and detox instead.

Kindergarteners autoregulate on auto-pilot. Anyone who’s spent a day with a child has likely seen them run when they feel energetic and rest when they’re tired (with a bit of complaining spliced between the two). At the end of the day, literally, they respect their fatigue.

This is a critical lesson for trainees on another branch of the fitness tree. The ones who don’t need help starting, but have a hell of a time stopping, and are at risk of eventually incurring burnout or injury along the way. (We speak of the overtraining phenomenon.) Kids, meanwhile, know when they deserve a break. And most importantly: they’ll never fret over how an ice cream cone might destabilize their whole fitness routine. They’ll scarf it down, stress-free, and head to bed, a calendar of play to attend to the next day. That’s true wellness.

More Like This

Men paddling canoes in blue water.
How “Blue Mind Theory” Could Help You Calm Down This Summer
A TRX system dangling across the frame.
If You Can Do This TRX Move, You’re in Fantastic Shape
An old man putting on a golf green.
Pick 10 Physical Tasks You Want to Be Able to Do Until You Die

Most Popular

Johnny Depp attends the "Jeanne du Barry" photocall at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France. Johnny Depp Isn’t Canceled in Cannes
best bourbons for an old fashioned The 10 Best Bourbons for an Old Fashioned
Jack Sock playing professional pickleball. We caught up with the tennis star to talk about his new sport. Why Tennis Star Jack Sock Is Trying His Hand at Professional Pickleball
Naked couple playing virtual reality at home, man with VR glasses opening magical universe of fantasy The Big, Costly Dream of VR Porn
a collage of Ray-Ban sunglasses on a grey background Ray-Ban Styles From Wayfarers to Aviators and Beyond: Which Is Right for You?

Recommended

Suggested for you

Johnny Depp Isn’t Canceled in Cannes
The 10 Best Bourbons for an Old Fashioned
Why Tennis Star Jack Sock Is Trying His Hand at Professional Pickleball
The Big, Costly Dream of VR Porn
Ray-Ban Styles From Wayfarers to Aviators and Beyond: Which Is Right for You?

Keep Reading

Heady Topper beer can

What Does the Future Hold for the Double IPA in Vermont?
Child playing in sand dunes in an summer beach scene landscape.

Why You Should Exercise Like a Kindergartener
Shea Serrano

Shea Serrano Used to Write About Culture. Now He’s Creating It.
How to eat and drink your way through Istanbul

The Definitive Guide to Istanbul’s Buzzy Food Scene
actor Joel Edgerton driving a car as narvel roth in movie master gardener

Paul Schrader’s “Master Gardener” Is Unafraid of Repeating Itself
Onsen towel bundle, Filson briefcase and Wolverine 1000 mile boots, some of the best graduation gifts of 2023, on a blue background

The 30 Best Graduation Gifts of 2023
a collage of the best hiking sandals on a tan stone background

This Summer, Embrace the Hiking Sandal
a collage of models in Nike gear on a firey background

Nike’s “Summer Ready” Sale Is a Total Scorcher
Two glasses of whiskey clinking together - signifying an article celebrating the best bourbons of 2023

The Best Bourbons of 2023 (So Far)

Trending

Las Vegas's MSG Sphere Set to Cost Over a Billion Dollars More Than Expected
The Best American Blended and Single Malt Whiskeys, According to The Oscars of Booze
This Fat-Washed Old Fashioned Is Deliciously Decadent
How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in Santa Fe
The 9 Trips You Should Take With Your Kids Before They’re All Grown Up