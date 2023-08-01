InsideHook
Health & Fitness | August 1, 2023 11:41 am

The Best Grooming Deals From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Save on items like cologne, facial washes and hand lotions

Nordstrom grooming deals hero
Get the deals before they're gone
Getty Images / InsideHook
By Jordan Bowman @Jordan_bows

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale only has a few days left, which means this is the final countdown to get massive discounts. We’ve rounded up some of the best grooming deals below, but we also found the best style deals, activewear deals, discounted kicks and even gifts for her. The grooming deals include products from brands like Kiehl’s, Jo Malone, Malin+Goetz, Vacation and much more — think colognes, lip balms, facial cleanser and even sunscreen. If for some reason you don’t trust our curatorial judgment, you can shop the sale here. We suggest you hit that checkout button on anything that’s been sitting in your cart because the sale won’t last much longer.

The Best Style Deals From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
The Best Style Deals From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

From Nike to Bonobos to Ray-Ban, Nordstrom has the deals

The Best Activewear Deals From Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale
The Best Activewear Deals From Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

Sweat it out with discounted performance gear from top brands

The Best Grooming Deals From Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

MALIN+GOETZ Lip Service Full Size Lip Moisturizer & Balm Trio
MALIN+GOETZ Lip Service Full Size Lip Moisturizer & Balm Trio
Buy it now : $42$30
Hawthorne Mineral Wave Eau de Parfum
Hawthorne Mineral Wave Eau de Parfum
Buy it now : $60$48
Kiehl's Facial Fuel Energizing Face Wash for Men
Kiehl's Facial Fuel Energizing Face Wash for Men
Buy it now : $64$43
Vacation Leisure-Enhancing Sunscreen Summer Sunscreen Duo
Vacation Leisure-Enhancing Sunscreen Summer Sunscreen Duo
Buy it now : $41$28
Kiehl’s Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Face Mask
Kiehl’s Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Face Mask
Buy it now : $45$30
Jo Malone Cologne Collection Set
Jo Malone Cologne Collection Set
Buy it now : $120$90
MALIN+GOETZ Jumbo Rum Body Wash
MALIN+GOETZ Jumbo Rum Body Wash
Buy it now : $72$54
Kiehl’s Hand & Body Lotion with Aloe Vera & Oatmeal
Kiehl’s Hand & Body Lotion with Aloe Vera & Oatmeal
Buy it now : $58$29
Mario Badescu Ready, Set, Protect Gift Set
Mario Badescu Ready, Set, Protect Gift Set
Buy it now : $45$30
Kiehl’s Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Face Mask
Kiehl’s Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Face Mask
Buy it now : $45$30

More Like This

a collage of items from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale on a red blue background
4 Complete Looks to Shop at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
Duffel Bag Hero
The Best Duffel Bags for Every Kind of Traveler
Preppy Ivy Style lookbook cutout images from the brand Rowing Blazers on an abstract pink background
Blazing Ivy: A Definitive Guide to Pulling Off Preppy Style This Summer

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

The Iconic Patagonia Baggies Are 30% Off

$65$45

The Iconic Patagonia Baggies Are 30% Off
Anker 737 Power Bank

$150$100

Never Lose Power With the Anker 737, Now 33% Off
Apple Watch SE

$249$219

The Apple Watch SE Is Down to $219
Casper Mattress in a bedroom

From Our Partner

Take 15% Off All Casper Mattresses
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Can You Pass the English Premier League’s Fitness Test?
Watching America Roll by on the California Zephyr
Remembering the Boundless Enthusiasm of Paul Reubens
Why Is Everyone Suddenly Obsessed With Traveling to the Mediterranean?
10 Great American Food Trails Worth Road Tripping For

Keep Reading

Casa de Sierra Nevada

How San Miguel Become One of Mexico’s Leading Luxury Destinations
Schoolgirls on the A-Train to far Rockaway, Subway New York, 1978, Unguided Tour Hell on Wheels, NY, 1977-1985

“Hell on Wheels” Is a Nostalgic Look at ’70s and ’80s NYC Subway Life
A screenshot from the Meg 2 trailer

The Best Movies, TV and Music for August
Burger, fries and a milkshake on a tray in front of a wall with a painted burger on it.

Now You Can Make the LA-Famous Irv Burger at Home
Paul Reubens in "Pee-Wee's Big Holiday"

Remembering the Boundless Enthusiasm of Paul Reubens
A man lying wake in bed.

Why Do I Wake Up 10 Minutes After Falling Asleep?
a collage of Birkenstock Boston Corduroy slides on a grey background

Birkenstock’s New Boston Clogs Strike a Serious Cord
a collage of items that the InsideHook Editors bought in July on a checked background

InsideCart: What Our Editors Bought in July
Nordstrom grooming deals hero

The Best Grooming Deals From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Trending

Can You Pass the English Premier League’s Fitness Test?
Watching America Roll by on the California Zephyr
Remembering the Boundless Enthusiasm of Paul Reubens
Why Is Everyone Suddenly Obsessed With Traveling to the Mediterranean?
10 Great American Food Trails Worth Road Tripping For