The Best Grooming Deals From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale only has a few days left, which means this is the final countdown to get massive discounts. We’ve rounded up some of the best grooming deals below, but we also found the best style deals, activewear deals, discounted kicks and even gifts for her. The grooming deals include products from brands like Kiehl’s, Jo Malone, Malin+Goetz, Vacation and much more — think colognes, lip balms, facial cleanser and even sunscreen. If for some reason you don’t trust our curatorial judgment, you can shop the sale here. We suggest you hit that checkout button on anything that’s been sitting in your cart because the sale won’t last much longer.

The Best Grooming Deals From Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale