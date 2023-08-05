Products of the Week: Fancy Olive Oil, Therabody’s Recovery Cube and IPA-Flavored Noodles
The 8 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Baroncini Extra Virgin Olive Oil promises authentic Italian flavors, Therabody launches a new recovery cube and Gal Godot’s Goodles releases a hoppy mac and cheese.
Goodles If You’re Hoppy and You Know It Mac and Cheese
A healthy-ish mac ’n’ cheese inspired by an IPA? Why not? It apparently “tastes like beer” but also “tastes great with beer.” So expect something juicy, cheesy, citrusy and hoppy.
Huckberry x Zodiac Bronze Super Sea Wolf Dive Watch
A direct homage to the original Super Sea Wolf, Zodiac and Huckberry’s Bronze Super Sea Wolf is a vision in diver-forward functionality. A unique marine-grade bronzed crown and black face make it distinctly Zodiac…and distinctly tasteful.
Death & Co. Market Vintage Steel Cooler
The famed cocktail bar just launched the Al Fresco Cocktail Collection, a line of artisanal pieces designed specifically for outdoor entertaining. That includes blankets, tumblers, bottle totes, multitools and this beauty, a vintage-inspired metal cooler that holds up to six 750ml bottles.
Low and Slow Chips
Smoked over real hickory wood and then covered with a secret rub that it took years to perfect, Low and Slow’s chips were inspired by a post-dinner conversation between two Dallas-based friends who were a few bourbons deep. Available as potato, corn and tortilla chps, Low and Slow’s products smell “like you just opened the door to your backyard smoker or walked into your favorite barbecue joint,” according to chipmaster Jared Drinkwater.
Umbro x Percival Football Collection
Oi! Think you’re proper old Lampard on the pitch, huh? Percival x Umbro’s team project is probably for you, then — the ultimate collection of terrace-style gear and garb from two of the OG Brit brands out there. With over a dozen bits and bops of ’90s-inspired blockcore that’s all but guaranteed to make the serious futbolista and fashionhead alike swoon, it’s live now on Percival’s webisite. (And selling out as we speak…double time!)
Therabody RecoveryTherm Cube
It’s like a Rubix cube, for pain relief. The newest innovation from Therabody is an all-over recovery device designed to relieve joint and muscle pain, reduce inflammation and maximize recovery time with a myriad of scientifically backed treatments and temperature settings. Measuring 44.5 in x 21.7 in x 30.7 in, the Recovery Cube is also conveniently portable, and includes a removable strap for on-the-go, hands-free use.
Wolfie’s Whiskey
This blended Scotch is a “rascal of a thing,” says brand founder / famed musician Rod Stewart. And if that’s a surprise, Stewart does have Scottish heritage. The lyrics to his 1991 “Rhythm of My Heart” adorn the bottom of the bottle, with that song itself inspired by a traditional Scottish folk song. The brand describes the whisky as featuring “flavors of warming cinnamon, fresh vanilla and baked apple … [with] a delicate taste of sweet peat and pears in syrup before finishing with candied citrus peels and a gentle oak spice.”
Baroncini Sicilian Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Crafted with Sicilian olive varieties Nocellara del Belice and Cerasuola. Nocellara del Belice olives have been been growing in Sicily since 3000 B.C.E. are known for having a buttery flavor that contains notes of tomato leaf and bitter almond. Harvest at the beginning of October and pressed within hours of being picked, Baroncini’s olives create an oil that can be used for cooking for finishing food that is tasty as well as healthy. “If The Baroncini Oil could be described like wine, it would be a very long, rich, yet young wine,” per the brand.
