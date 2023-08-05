Crafted with Sicilian olive varieties Nocellara del Belice and Cerasuola. Nocellara del Belice olives have been been growing in Sicily since 3000 B.C.E. are known for having a buttery flavor that contains notes of tomato leaf and bitter almond. Harvest at the beginning of October and pressed within hours of being picked, Baroncini’s olives create an oil that can be used for cooking for finishing food that is tasty as well as healthy. “If The Baroncini Oil could be described like wine, it would be a very long, rich, yet young wine,” per the brand.