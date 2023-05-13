Products of the Week: Canned Fish, Daft Punk and Percival x Seinfeld

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Island Creek considers a tinned fish multi-pack, Daft Punk celebrates 10 years of “Random Access Memories” and Percival drops a very ’90s capsule of Seinfeld-inspired grails.

Star Wars The Force Box Set Theory 11

Yes, yes, Star Wars Day (May the fourth and whatnot) was indeed last week. However, that fact makes game-forward theory11 and their self-opening Star Wars Box Set no less cool. The box, which includes six decks — the collectible playing cards themselves are their own treat, with gold, silver, red and blue foil printing and oodles of classic iconography — magically cracks at the the hint of jedi-esque focus, without the help of batteries, electronics, magnets or strings. Some might point to ingenuis design — we suggest The Force is in play. Regardless, it should more than liven up any bachelor pad poker night.

HOKA x Cotopaxi Anacapa Breeze Low Hiking Shoes REI

Two outdoor titans collide in the form of Hoka and Cotopaxi, who return for a second partnership with a limited-edition colorful collaboration aimed at celebrating thoughtfully crafted gear and the notion of the outdoors for everyone. The dual-item collection features a breezy Cotopaxi Kapai 3L hip pack ($45) and a colorful Anacapa Breeze ($165), Hoka’s vented, Vibram Megagrip day hiker, all to help support the nonprofit True Colors United. A noble shoe for a nobler cause sounds like a win-win to us.

Huckberry x Unimatic Earthform Collection Huckberry

Huckberry is no stranger to watch collaborations, having partnered on special-edition releases with brands like Timex, Zodiac and Halios. But their latest entry may be their greatest. First and foremost, the new Huckberry x Unimatic Earthform collection, which features three variations on Unimatic’s U4 tool watch, stays away from the most annoying trait of modern collabs: packing the dial with branding. Instead, these pieces — titled Redwood, Sandstone and Lichen, all inspired by national parks — offer subtle design flourishes that won’t make you feel like you’re walking around with an ad on your wrist. The dial is textured on all three, and each features a unique caseback pattern to match the theme. These are limited to 75 each with the caseback showing the exact number. If we had to choose, we’d go with the gradient-dial Sandstone.

The Gardener Ginn Gardener Gin

If Ryan Reynolds can make it big with gin, why not Brad Pitt? Gardener, launching at Cannes and created with former Tanqueray master distiller Tom Nichol, is a London Dry Gin made from wheat in copper stills; the botanicals include pink grapefruit, lemon, liquorice, angelica, coriander and bitter orange from Cap d’Antibes,

Percival x Seinfeld Percival

Hey, what’s the deal with everyone dressing like they’re a cast member on Seinfeld? This isn’t one of Jerry’s famous opening monologues but it kind of rings true nowadays. People want to get fits off and that means you’re dressing like one of Seinfeld’s main cast. Whether it’s boxy oxford shirts, pleated loose-fit trousers or knit tops. Percival has a collaboration with Seinfeld featuring items inspired by some of the show’s most iconic moments. Whether it’s the beautiful jacket with the pink candy stripe liner, Cosmo Kramer’s affinity for knit polo sweaters or a crewneck sweater with a print of the entire cast from the finale. You’ll also be happy to know there are no puffy pirate shirts in this collection.

Teenage Engineering TP-7 Field Recorder Teenage Engineering

For those of us tired of using our iPhones Voice Memo app as a recorder, the TP-7 feels both retro and modern: This palm-sized recorder features a motorized tape reel that you can use to pause and navigate your device’s menu. And, bless them, it can transcribe your interviews.

ICO x Mariscadora Variety Pack Island Creek Oysters

The tinned fish trend is hotter than pickleball right now and nationally-recognized seafood supplier Island Creek Oysters is here for it with a new collection sourced from Spain. Caught by independent women shellfish harvesters (Mariscadoras) in Galicia and hand-packed exclusively for ICO, the collection includes tins of razor clams in olive oil, scallops in Vieira sauce, mussels in pickled sauce and cockles in brine. For serious tinned fish heads, there’s a tasting journal is included.

Twisted Tea Hard Ice Tea Rocket Pop Twisted Tea

How American do you like your canned cocktails? Twisted Tea’s new limited-edition flavor features a combination of lemon-lime, cherry and blue raspberry mixed into a hard iced tea. The result? “A taste as bright as fireworks on the Fourth of July,” they say (also, probably fruity).

FootJoy x Todd Snyder Back Tees Collection FootJoy

Launching on May 18, the Black Tees collection is the latest collaboration between golf shoe brand FootJoy and menswear designer Todd Snyder. Building on the success of last May’s Blues Collection, the new drop was inspired by the classic looks of golf’s old-school greats and includes shoes, polos, sweaters, sweats and trousers. In addition to featuring black items, of course, the collection’s colors include blues, olives and geometric and jacquard prints as well as a pair of premium pebble-grain leather shoes.

Tupelo Loop Lounge Chair Tupelo

Tupelo’s Loop Lounge Chair is the definition of mid-century chic, while a laid-back (literally) design that pays homage to the ’50s while remaining thoroughly grounded in the present.

Rowing Blazers x Seiko 5 Sports Watch Rowing Blazers

Still sad about the Rowing Blazers x Tudor release that no one could actually buy? The rugby-clad crew are here to make it up for you with their third annual Seiko collaboration. Last year’s 5 Sports release must have been an even bigger hit than 2021, because they’ve kept the formula pretty much the same for 2023: three colored dials (yellow, purple, pink) with black indices, and one neutral dial (white) with multi-colored indices, plus the off-kilter crown and no bezel. There are 888 made of each color, each of them coming with a nylon strap matching the dial (as an addition to the standard stainless steel bracelet), but the white and pink have been the favorites this year as those are already fully sold out.

Random Access Memories (10th Anniversary) Amazon

We can all agree that Daft Punk’s seminal “Random Access Memories” is one of the greatest albums ever made, right? Right. You should have no problem, then, dropping a cool $50 on a deluxe, 10th Aniversary Edition of the 2013 release. Included is a special “Lose Yourself To Dance” poster and 16 page booklet, and, much more importantly, 35 whole minutes of unreleased demos and studio sessions. (It’s totally not “Get Lucky” on loop. Totally.)