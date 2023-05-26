InsideHook
Gear | May 26, 2023 9:01 am

Everything Worth Buying From Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale

From thigh-baring shorts to insulated soft coolers

A Hydro Flask cooler, button up short sleeve and le creuset pan, all on sale during Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale
So much is on sale.
Nordstrom/Getty
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie

Before its massive Anniversary Sale kicks off on July 17, Nordstrom is currently throwing a Half-Yearly Sale, taking up to 60% off a boatload of apparel, shoes, home goods and more from top brands including Madewell, Casper and Nike (to name a few). We’ve scoured through pages of Nordstrom’s sale section to find the discounted items worth spending your hard-earned cash on.

Check out the sale for yourself right here, but if you want to save a little bit of time, see our 15 favorite items from the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale below.

Madewell Everywear Shorts
Madewell Everywear Shorts
Buy Here : $65$49
Hydro Flask Carry Out 12-Liter Soft Cooler
Hydro Flask Carry Out 12-Liter Soft Cooler
Buy Here : $70$52
Lacoste Paris Regular Fit Stretch Polo
Lacoste Paris Regular Fit Stretch Polo
Buy Here : $110$60
Casper Mid Loft Hybrid Pillow
Casper Mid Loft Hybrid Pillow
Buy Here : $99$79
Le Creuset 9 Inch Cast Iron Skillet
Le Creuset 9 Inch Cast Iron Skillet
Buy Here : $175$100
Treasure & Bond Stripe Soft Twill Camp Shirt
Treasure & Bond Stripe Soft Twill Camp Shirt
Buy Here : $65$50
Anecdote Candles Dear Dad Candle
Anecdote Candles Dear Dad Candle
Buy Here : $26$16
Hydro Flask 12-Ounce Coffee Mug
Hydro Flask 12-Ounce Coffee Mug
Buy Here : $28$21
Adidas Adilette Comfort Sport Slide
Adidas Adilette Comfort Sport Slide
Buy Here : $35$28
Barbour Double Zip Washbag
Barbour Double Zip Washbag
Buy Here : $65$39
Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Cap Water Bottle
Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Cap Water Bottle
Buy Here : $45$34
Rhone Reign Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Rhone Reign Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Buy Here : $68$50
Nike Free Run 5.0 Running Shoe
Nike Free Run 5.0 Running Shoe
Buy Here : $100$80
Calvin Klein Classics 3-Pack Cotton Boxer Briefs
Calvin Klein Classics 3-Pack Cotton Boxer Briefs
Buy it now : $46$36
Fellow Ode Brew Grinder
Fellow Ode Brew Grinder
Buy Here : $300$200

