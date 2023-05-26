Before its massive Anniversary Sale kicks off on July 17, Nordstrom is currently throwing a Half-Yearly Sale, taking up to 60% off a boatload of apparel, shoes, home goods and more from top brands including Madewell, Casper and Nike (to name a few). We’ve scoured through pages of Nordstrom’s sale section to find the discounted items worth spending your hard-earned cash on.

Check out the sale for yourself right here, but if you want to save a little bit of time, see our 15 favorite items from the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale below.