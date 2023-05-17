InsideHook
The 30 Best Graduation Gifts of 2023

There's something for every grad on your list

Onsen towel bundle, Filson briefcase and Wolverine 1000 mile boots, some of the best graduation gifts of 2023, on a blue background
You can help make adulting a little easier.
Courtesy of brands/Getty
Graduation is, first and foremost, a time for celebration. But, moving onward and upward, leaving familiarity behind can also elicit feelings of stress, confusion and uncertainty. So, if you’re running around, trying to think of a celebratory but practical gift to give the grad in your life, we’ve compiled a list of 30 luxurious and practical gift options. From complete cookware sets and high-quality bedding to durable commuter briefcases and adult-looking watches, everything the graduate in your life needs to feel well-equipped for the Real World (and feel appreciated by you!), is below.

Caraway Cookware Set
Caraway Cookware Set

This starter set includes all the cooking essentials: a 10.5″ fry pan, 3qt sauce pot, 4.5″ saute pan and a 6.5 qt Dutch oven — all made with Caraway’s good-looking, non-toxic coating.

Buy Here : $545$395
Yeti Roadie 24 Cooler
Yeti Roadie 24 Cooler

Perfect for their weekend getaways, the Roadie is a solid road trip companion. Its 24-liter capacity stores up to 18 beers with ice while its slim width makes it ideal for slipping in the passenger seat and carting ice-cold beverages to the boat, beach or the post-grad pad’s backyard.

Buy Here : $250
Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress
Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress

This workout dress has been with us through so much: working out, traveling, walks to the bodega. It’s beyond comfortable, super cute and features adjustable straps, plus two handy pockets in the built-in short. Any on-the-go gal needs one.

Buy Here : $100
Onsen Bath Bundle
Onsen Bath Bundle

Our favorite towel will quickly become theirs, too.

Buy Here : $156
Monica Vinader Siren Tonal Half Eternity Ring
Monica Vinader Siren Tonal Half Eternity Ring

Monica Vinader always manages to straddle the perfect line between classic and eye-catching, and the brand’s Siren Tonal Half Eternity Ring — gemstones galore! — fits that aesthetic to a T.

Buy it now : $135
Vincero The District
Vincero The District

From eco-forward sunglass brand Vincero, these wayfarer style shades provide critical 100% UVA/UVB protection during sunny days. But beyond looks and performance, they’re also one of the most comfortable frames we’ve tried.

Buy Here : $145
Material Knives + Stand
Material Knives + Stand

We love Material, the AAPI-founded brand that makes some seriously good-looking and highly functional kitchenware. And their best-selling knife trio is no joke. Featuring a chef’s knife, serrated knife and pairing knife — all made from sharp Japanese stainless steel and high carbon — and a slim wooden stand to display them, Material’s Knives + Stand will have them slicing, dicing and chopping like a pro.

Buy Here : $245$225
Filson Rugged Twill Original Briefcase
Filson Rugged Twill Original Briefcase

The Filson Twill Original Briefcase is the bag of choice at InsideHook HQ, a testament to the daily durability of its reinforced twill outer, functional pockets and the excellent taste of IH editors.

Buy Here : $450
Therabody TheraFace PRO
Therabody TheraFace PRO

If she frequents a facialist, experiences tension in her face or just wants to take better care of her skin, then the TheraFace Pro is a luxury skincare device worth throwing money at. Read our full review of the TheraFace Pro here.

Buy it now : $299
Parachute Percale Bed Bundle
Parachute Percale Bed Bundle

Parachute’s lightest fabric offering is noticeably softer compared to other percale sheets we’ve tried. Like your favorite button-down, this fitted sheet is crisp, polished and only gets more comfortable over time. This complete bundle is honestly one of the best gifts you could give to the recent grad in your life because quality linens are likely out of their budget.

Buy Here : $505 – $1,151
Aviator Grand
Aviator Grand

Looking to gift them their first piece of grown-up luggage? Paravel’s Aviator Grand is a solid option. Available in five sharp colorways, the checked suitcase features 360° double spinner wheels, an interior compression board, a scuff-hiding textured finish, a number of interior pockets and a removable laundry bag. The perfect companion for a week-long jaunt, it fits between 8-10 days worth of clothes and four pairs of shoes.

Buy Here : $425
Timex Standard Chronograph 41mm
Timex Standard Chronograph 41mm

Timex makes an everyday watch for an exceptional man, and their hybrid 41mm chronograph — the watch sports an all-metal case, black dial and traditional oversized crown, a nod to the original Timex wrist watch — is no exception. It’s truly a luxury gift at a bearable expense.

Buy Here : $119
Aurate Petite Half Diamond X Ring
Aurate Petite Half Diamond X Ring

An ethically sourced, gorgeous accessory from Aurate. This X-shaped ring is accented with 22 individual diamonds (nearly half a carat), creating an extravagant yet somehow minimal piece for her finger.

Buy Here : $750$563
Made In Wine Glass Set
Made In Wine Glass Set

Time to set them up with a set of glasses they’ll have for many wine nights to come. Made In’s eight-stem red and white wine glass collection is the perfect option. Each elegant glass is made in Italy by skilled artisans, and are 140% more resistant to breakage.

Buy Here : $148$89
Wolverine 1000 Mile Boot
Wolverine 1000 Mile Boot

Each journey begins with a single step. Each thousand-mile journey begins with a single step in…these boots? We don’t know. They’re really nice fucking boots.

Buy Here : $385$284
Bose 700 Noise Cancelling Headphones
Bose 700 Noise Cancelling Headphones

The Bose 700 is the Lamborghini Countach of noise-canceling headphones. A sleek steel band covered with silicone for comfort works as a leading line towards ear cushions that are covered in a comfortable leather. The noise-canceling is among the best in the industry. We’ve tested these during flights across the country and on daily commutes. They’re able to block out the sound of construction sites and a plane engine’s low hum. The 700 has six microphones that analyze the noise around you so it can accurately block out all frequencies depending on where you are. The battery life also lasts about 20 hours, so you could theoretically fly from New York to Japan and still have some battery power left to spare.

Amazon : $379 Bose : $379
Flamingo Estate Roma Heirloom Tomato Candle
Flamingo Estate Roma Heirloom Tomato Candle

She has candles that smell like the ocean, fall and her favorite flowers. But what about a candle that smells like a ripe, thick Heirloom Tomato? This best-seller features notes of tomato vine, holy basil and black pepper, making it the quintessential summer dinner party candle.

Buy Here : $58
Loftie Clock
Loftie Clock

The smart alarm clock expertly (and gently) wakes you in the way your body naturally would. But the two-phase alarm is just one of many cool features of this clock, alongside settings for meditations, sound baths, white noise and so much more. 

Buy Here : $149
M.Gemi The Nadia
M.Gemi The Nadia

Handmade in Tuscany, this slip-on mule features a luxury Italian Nappa leather upper and top-grain leather sole. Though the highlight of this stylish, warm-weather shoe is its walkability, thanks to a 70mm block heel and plush leather lining.

Buy Here : $248
Coach Slim Billfold Sport Leather Wallet
Coach Slim Billfold Sport Leather Wallet

Treat the recent grad to a tasteful leather wallet from Coach, and help them avoid the painful embarrassment of being colloquially known as the “loose credit card” guy.

Buy Here : $150$113
Gorjana Diamond Bar Bracelet
Gorjana Diamond Bar Bracelet

Gorjana’s slim Diamond Bar Bracelet is the epitome of understated elegance.

Buy Here : $210
Breda Jane Bracelet Watch, 23mm
Breda Jane Bracelet Watch, 23mm

We’re big fans of Breda, the Dallas-based watch brand offering beautifully designed, modern silhouettes. This best-selling style from the brand is now 25% off at Nordstrom.

Buy Here : $195$146
Mansur Gavriel Mini Cloud Clutch
Mansur Gavriel Mini Cloud Clutch

One of the women’s bag brands you, a man, ought to know, the female-founded label boasts a timeless aesthetic that never feels stuffy. But if you’re lost on what to get, make it our go-to warm-weather bag, the Mini Cloud Clutch.

Mansur Gavriel : $545
Allbirds Tree Runners
Allbirds Tree Runners

As much as it pains to say us, there is some validity to the tech-bro’s cult-favorite Allbirds and their immense popularity. The San Francisco-based company’s Tree Runners are cushy and breathable and at just $100 a pop, a fairly solid value, too.

Allbirds : $105 REI : $105
The James Brand The Carter Pocket Knife
The James Brand The Carter Pocket Knife

InsideHook favorite The James Brand makes a classy, streamlined folding knife that’ll give whatever old swiss army knife they’ve been using a run for its money. You can check out our full review here, but here’s the skinny: VG-10 stainless steel blade, one-handed symmetrical thumb-disc open and the perfect discrete weight make it a contender for best pocket knife ever.

Buy Here : $139
Vuori Strato Tech Tee
Vuori Strato Tech Tee

We previously described Vuori’s Strato Tech Tee as “maybe the softest workout shirt in existence.” We firmly stand by this assessment: woven from a proprietary Strato Tech and bolstered by a stretchy athletic fit, it truly is a heavenly tee.

Buy Here : $54
Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Classic
Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Classic

One of the most iconic sunglasses of all time and arguably Ray-Ban’s most famous, the Wayfarer was designed by Raymond Stegeman of Bausch & Lomb (Ray-Ban’s parent company at the time) in 1952, the trapezoidal frame inspired in part by Eames chairs and Cadillac tail fins and were quick to become one of the most popular pair of sunglasses, continuing to endure as a favorite today. It doesn’t get much cooler than this.

Buy Here : $163
lululemon New Venture Blazer
lululemon New Venture Blazer

Lululemon’s technically-inclined blazer is specced out and surprising handsome. With stretch and water-resistant more reminiscent of a travel pant than an unstructured blazer, it’s a unique find that suits those jet-setters, office-spillers and general performance-driven folk.

Buy Here : $198
Audio-Technica AT-LP60XBT-BK
Audio-Technica AT-LP60XBT-BK
Amazon : $219

Every song we need is on our phone, but once we see that needle drop on a record, the little synapses in our brains pop off and we need to start collecting records. The AT-LP60XBT is a great starter turntable because it has a built-in preamp as well as Bluetooth capability, making the entire setup process easier for first-time turntable users. You just need to connect a speaker and you’re good to go. Plus, Audio-Technica makes well-respected products that won’t damage your records, unlike the stuff you’ll find at Walmart.

Vitamix E310 Explorian Professional-Grade Blender
Vitamix E310 Explorian Professional-Grade Blender
Buy Here : $350

The E310 might be Vitamix’s base-level blender, but it’s really all you need to whip up healthy smoothies, protein shakes and meals at home. The 48-ounce container is ideal for medium to large batches and variable speed controls to dial in the perfect texture. The blender also comes with a 5-year warranty, which is Vitamix’s way of saying this thing works now and it will for a long time to come.

