Gear | April 3, 2023

The Best Dopp Kit for Every Type of Traveler

Whether you're a minimalist or overpacker, we've got the toiletry bag for you

A sampling of the best Dopp kits for men and travel.
Which of these kits is best suited for the way you travel?
Courtesy of brands/Getty
By Jason Sakurai

In the 1920s, Chicago leather-goods maker Charles Doppelt created toiletry bags for men to store their toiletries, although his were often called ‘Dopp kits’. During World War II,  the U.S. Army contracted Doppelt to supply the troops, making his kits famous.

Servicemen loved their Dopp kits so much that they continued using them after the war, and the Doppelt’s legacy lived on. Dopp kits are meant to store your grooming essentials, and while they can be used every day, they are especially handy when traveling. Packed judiciously, even a small Dopp kit will contain what you need for most business trips or vacations.

The Dopp kit archetype is a small bag squared at the bottom with a zippered top. This is what the majority of kits look like, although there are a multitude of sizes, shapes, materials, and options. Leather remains the material of choice for more expensive bags. Then there are Dopp kits constructed of duck canvas, a tough, durable fabric, or waterproof synthetics. Which of these kits is best suited for the way you roll?

Herschel

Herschel Supply Company Chapter Standard Classic 5L Travel Kit

Founded in 2009 by brothers Jamie and Lyndon Cormack, Herschel Supply Company adopted the name of the Canadian town where three generations of their family grew up. 

The Chapter travel kit is ideal for organizing all your grooming products, with a convenient carrying handle and a waterproof zippered main storage compartment. Inside, you’ll find their signature striped fabric liner with an internal mesh storage sleeve. There’s also a zippered front pocket with a leather pull. Made of 100% polyester, the dimensions are 6 x 9.5 x 4.5 inches, and it weighs 0.14 pounds empty. Herschel offers a smaller bag called the 3L Carry On, and the Connect, a slightly larger 5.5L bag that’s a different design. Herschel offers 24 color or pattern options for the Chapter, although not all retailers carry the entire range. 

buy here: $48 $33
Backcountry

Dakine Revival Medium Travel Kit in Cascade Camo

Your toiletries and other essentials will arrive intact stored in the Dakine Revival Travel Kit. This medium-sized kit comes complete with a TSA-compliant, removable clear pocket, a large mesh pocket, two small pockets for little items and an elastic daisy chain to secure things too long to otherwise fit inside. A hidden hanger loop with a quick-release buckle that’s neatly tucked away allows you to hang the bag, or it can sit on the counter for easy access.

The Revival measures 10 x 6 x 4.5 inches, with a top grab handle. Cascade Camo is one of twenty colors Dakine offers, although like the other kits selection varies by retailer. Made of 600D recycled polyester, it’s a plain weave water repellent material that’s bluesign approved. Using the Revival, it’s true there’s a place for everything and everything in its place.

buy on amazon: $40
Gravel

Gravel Explorer PLUS Toiletry Bag in Sand 

Gravel’s Explorer PLUS measures 10 x 7 x 3 inches, and within its 3-liter capacity are seven pockets to organize all your necessities before and while you are on the road. There’s a clear TSA-compliant removable bag that can be easily scanned with all your liquids, and a hideaway adjustable strap with a g-hook to hang your toiletries above the airport or hotel restroom abyss.  The Explorer has an outside fleece-lined pocket, perfect for stowing your iPhone, earbuds or watch. Made of polyester with a TP coating, Gravel’s toiletry bags are waterproof, scratch-resistant and easy to wash. They also offer a lifetime warranty and will repair or replace any product deemed warrantable.

buy here: $79
Monos

Monos Metro Toiletry Case

Measuring 8.7 × 3.5 × 5.3 inches, the Metro Toiletry Case from Monos uses a vegan leather finish, made from ultra-microfibre vegan leather with natural color variation. Available in size small and large, each bag is lined with soft cotton twill fabric and a bunch of interior zippered pockets to keep small items secure and easily accessible. If you like to travel in style, this toiletry case is a handsome no-brainer.

buy here: $65-$85
Overland Addict

Last U.S. Bag Co LUSB183 Minimalist Dopp Kit Harvest Limited Edition

Made from upcycled materials in Vancouver, Washington, the LUSB183 offers something new with what they call a Toothbrush Erector Patch to keep your toothbrush off any germ-filled sink while traveling. Sewn on one side, the patch fits standard toothbrushes and smaller electronic brushes. This lightweight kit uses a front YKK-zippered sleeve pocket, large internal cavity, and a water repellent interior that can be cleaned easily. The Minimalist has two grab handles, and measures 10 x 4 x 5 inches.

buy here: $29

