Personal Tech | December 12, 2022 7:30 am

The 14 Best Tech Organizing Bags

Folios, sleeves, packs and kits to move your tech gear from home to work to school

Shinola
Easily carry all your chargers and cords with Shinola's Leather Tech Portfolio
Saks Fifth Avenue
By Kirk Miller

It’s almost 2023, and you’re getting used to this hybrid work schedule. Maybe you’re at home, maybe you’re back at work, and maybe you’re splitting time between the two

So you need a bag you can both bring to work…or bring your work to wherever you need to be. You’ll want something that’ll house your computer, chargers, cords, headphones and various tech accessories securely and in a highly organized fashion.

Basically, you want a tech Dopp kit, which (depending on the brand) will also be called a tech folio, portfolio or organizer. Below, we’ve selected 14 carriers that offer convenience and plenty of dedicated pockets.

Twelve South BookBook CaddySack
Twelve South BookBook CaddySack
Amazon

For a fancy hiding spot:: Twelve South BookBook CaddySack

This full-grain leather travel tote has elastic organization on the interior so you can store cords and headphones however you want. On the outside, however, it’s a fancy (and rigid) vintage hardcover book, at least in appearance.

BUY HERE: $60 $50
Bellroy
Bellroy Marine Blue Tech Kit
Bellroy

For sturdiness: Bellroy Marine Blue Tech Kit

This colorful, hard-cased organizer (made from recycled woven fabrics) zips out flat for better access.

BUY HERE: $59
Aer
Aer Tech Sling
Aer

For easy carrying: Aer Tech Sling 2

Multiple compartments — a quick-access laptop compartment, a separate one for tech accessories and a mini top pocket — plus a sling strap that means you can carry this however you want. 

BUY HERE: $90
Leatherology
Leatherology Medium Tech Bag Organizer
Leatherology

For variation: Leatherology Medium Tech Bag Organizer

Select your leather — there are a dozen colors and styles to choose from — get it monogrammed and add some leather cord wraps.

BUY HERE: $80-$110
The Tech Case by Away
The Tech Case by Away
Away

For small organizational needs: The Tech Case by Away

You can snugly fit a laptop charger in the bottom mesh zip compartment, while the top features a couple of elastic loops for earbuds or cords … and that’s pretty much it.

BUY IT HERE: $55
Native Union
Native Union Stow Organizer
Native Union

For ideal placement: Native Union Stow Organizer

A thoughtfully laid-out array of elastic loops, hidden storage, flexible/zippered pockets and an exterior pocket means you’ll find whatever you need within seconds.

BUY HERE: $60
Shinola
Shinola Leather Tech Portfolio
Saks Fifth Avenue

For in-person business: Shinola Leather Tech Portfolio

Save this one for real-world meetings; it’s possibly too handsome. This zip-around pouch (made in the USA) features plenty of pockets, pen loops and cardholders. 

BUY IT HERE: $425
Peak Design
Peak Design Tech Pouch
Peak Design

For quickest access: Peak Design Tech Pouch

Rifle through this bag with ease, thanks to the clamshell design and origami-style pockets within. Multiple interior loops will keep the smallest stuff secure.

BUY HERE: $60
BAGSMART Accessories Organizer Travel Double Layer Electronics Bag
BAGSMART Travel Cable Organizer Bag
Amazon

For price: BAGSMART Travel Cable Organizer Bag

Built from water-repellent materials, you can pretty much fit your entire computer set-up in this spacious bag, which features two separate sections (one for cables and chargers, one for tablets and hard drives). All for under $30.

BUY HERE: $20-$22
Cocoon
Cocoon Messenger Bag
Amazon

For versatility: Cocoon Messenger Bag

The bag itself? Perfectly functional, thanks to built-in padded laptop and tablet pockets. But the included front-pocket Grid-IT organizer (also available separately) is a modular system to secure your cords, headphones and other smaller accessories.

BUY HERE: $47
Halfday The Sidekick Tech Kit
Halfday The Sidekick Tech Kit
Bespoke Post

For utility: Halfday The Sidekick Tech Kit

A water-resistant shell, internal elastic organizing loops and mesh pockets — all pretty standard stuff. But this little bag also features a flap on the back side that flips out and works as a kickstand for a phone or tablet.

BUY HERE: $45
Waterfield
Waterfield Tech Folio
Waterfield

For a whole office on the go: Waterfield Tech Folio

It’ll fit your 16” MacBook or Surface like a regular laptop bag, but this canvas pack (with leather accents and multiple strap options) also features numerous dedicated mesh pockets for all your tech paraphernalia.

BUY HERE: $199+
Keysmart
Urban Hybrid Messenger Bag
Keysmart

For big trips: Urban Hybrid Messenger Bag

Keysmart’s water-resistant bag can be worn four different ways (messenger, backpack, shoulder bag and briefcase style) and features a whopping 20 interior pockets plus dedicated slots for SIMs, pens and cards.

BUY HERE: $240
Incase Accessory Organizer
Incase Accessory Organizer
Incase

For environmental concerns: Incase Accessory Organizer

This minimalist but handsome zippered bifold was designed with BIONIC® yarn, a durable material created from recovered plastic pollution found in marine and coastal environments.

BUY HERE: $50

