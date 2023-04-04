InsideHook
Food & Drink | April 4, 2023 7:00 am

Pho-Spiced Bone Marrow, Smoked Brisket and Ice-Cold Martinis

Feast accordingly at Texas’s best new restaurants

Spread from Loop 9
Spread from Loop 9
Loop 9
By Kevin Gray @kevinrgray

Another month is in the books, and once again our patience is rewarded with a spate of restaurant openings worthy of our collection attention. The past few weeks have given us a shiny new American classic, an ode to barbecue from a restaurant legend and the 2.0 version of a modern Vietnamese favorite. Good drinks can be found alongside plates of steak, brisket and goat curry, while patios are welcoming diners to enjoy the spring weather before summer takes hold. Below: five of the best new restaurants in Texas, including a compelling trio in Houston. (Thanks, Houston.)

Interior of Ramble Room
Interior of Ramble Room
Kathy Tran

Ramble Room

Dallas

Ramble Room is the latest project from Jon Alexis (TJ’s Seafood, Escondido Tex-Mex), and it occupies a two-story space in Dallas’s historic Snider Plaza. That space is lined with floor-to-ceiling windows, and the dining room has black leather booths, flickering gas lanterns and a spiral staircase that leads up to the mezzanine. The menu includes a range of American classics, including steaks, lambchops, grilled salmon, handmade pastas, a wedge salad and a Reuben that nestles house-made corned beef on rye bread. All that is paired with a handsome horseshoe-shaped bar that features a list of classic and creative cocktails, including martinis made with on-tap Tito’s vodka dispensed at a chilly 38 degrees.

6565 Hillcrest Avenue, Suite 150, Dallas (map)

The Blind Goat's whole roasted turmeric fish
The Blind Goat’s whole roasted turmeric fish
John Suh

The Blind Goat

Houston

James Beard Award semifinalist and Masterchef winner Christine Ha debuted her Blind Goat concept at downtown Houston’s Bravery Chef Hall in 2019. Now she’s taken the modern Vietnamese restaurant to new digs in Spring Branch. The larger space is inspired by open-air markets and Vietnamese street stalls, and the menu features dishes like whole roasted turmeric fish, pho-spiced bone marrow, goat curry and crawfish and garlic noodles. The food is meant to pair well with beer and other drinks, so don’t miss the thoughtful selection of wines and cocktails like the Một-Hai-Ball, which merges Japanese whisky with apricot, black sesame, cucumber and Topo Chico.

8145 Long Point Road, Houston (map)

SF’s Best New Restaurants Include a Michelin-Starred Chef’s Sexy New Space
SF’s Best New Restaurants Include a Michelin-Starred Chef’s Sexy New Space

Plus, Cal-Indian, Cal-Italian and a new stop for your coffee and pastry fix

Japanese Breakfast cocktail from Muse
Japanese Breakfast cocktail from Muse
Dylan McEwan

Muse

Houston

The Sundown Entertainment squad (Todos Santos, Sugar Room, The Sporting Club) has opened the doors to Muse, a new concept in the old Emmaline spot on the border of the River Oaks and Montrose neighborhoods. The overhauled space sports a large bar, leather banquettes and several spotlit cherry blossom trees, and a rooftop terrace is in the works. Chef E.J. Miller’s menu takes a global approach and features everything from raw oysters, sushi rolls and caviar service to lobster pasta, wood-grilled lobster with yuzu butter, a grilled ribeye and duck. The 75-bottle wine list is joined by cocktails like Japanese Breakfast, which combines orange blossom gin, bergamot liqueur, sake and white peach tea and is served in a teapot.

3210 W Dallas Street, Houston (map)

Interior of PS21
Interior of PS21
Raydon Creative

PS21

Houston

Philippe Schmit, aka the French Cowboy and former chef at Bistro Moderne and Philippe, is helming a restaurant once again after a decade of private chef gigs and catering. PS21 is more casual than his previous restaurants, though the 60-seat dining room’s tables are still draped in white tablecloths. Dishes include sardine rillettes, steak frites, duck breast Wellington, seafood bouillabaisse and a whole chicken that serves two people. There’s also tableside raclette service and a section of shareable snacks, plus a French-only wine list that’s 50 bottles strong.

2712 Richmond Avenue, Houston (map)

BBQ from Loop 9
BBQ from Loop 9
Loop 9

Loop 9 BBQ 

Grand Prairie

Larry Lavine founded Chili’s in 1975. You’ve probably heard of it. Most people would stop there and bask in their success, but the restaurateur is still going. His new project is Loop 9 BBQ, located at the ambitious EpicCentral development in Grand Prairie, where you can also find artificial lakes, a waterpark and a pickleball restaurant, with more on the way. Lavine is betting that’s the kind of destination people will want to eat barbecue, either inside the casual dining room or on the sprawling patio. He and his wife created most of the recipes, and the menu features classics like brisket, beef ribs, sausage and smoked turkey, plus burnt-end queso, jalapeño poppers, Mexican corn, borracho beans and Key lime pie.

2951 S State Highway 161, Grand Prairie (map)

More Like This

Keldon Johnson of the San Antonio Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs Are Heading to Austin
Exterior of Buc-ees
Everything to Know About Buc-ee’s, Texas’s Favorite Roadside Stop
A white hat with a feather from Trovador Customs in Austin, Texas
Trovador Weaves Personal Stories Into Each Bespoke Hat

Most Popular

Charlie Sheen as Ricky "Wild Thing" Vaughn in "Major League" The 30 Best Walk-Up Songs in Baseball History
Elders practicing radio taisō in Japan. Here's how to add the three-minute workout to your daily routine. The Three-Minute Workout the Japanese Do Every Morning
Keldon Johnson of the San Antonio Spurs The San Antonio Spurs Are Heading to Austin
a box of Psilouette Psilocybin sitting on a table This Mental Wellness Brand Sends Psilocybin to Your Door
SNL traffic argument sketch Last Night's "SNL" Explained Why You Probably Shouldn't Argue in Traffic

Recommended

Suggested for you

The 30 Best Walk-Up Songs in Baseball History
The Three-Minute Workout the Japanese Do Every Morning
The San Antonio Spurs Are Heading to Austin
This Mental Wellness Brand Sends Psilocybin to Your Door
Last Night's "SNL" Explained Why You Probably Shouldn't Argue in Traffic

Keep Reading

We review the 2023 Genesis G90 sedan

Does the Genesis G90 Matter in a World Gone SUV Mad?
Mike Greenberg on a TV show set

Mike Greenberg Starts and Ends Sports Arguments in His New Book
The 9 best luxury whiskey retreats

Luxury Retreats Where Whiskey Is the Focus
The perfect destination for the entire family

How to Fall in Love With Lisbon — Kids in Tow
A heap of dirt with a flower growing out of it.

Are We Ready for Human Composting?
Noble + Proper cabins in Big Bear, California

These Restored Cabins Are a Dream Work-From-Mountain Destination
The 17 Best Concerts This Spring in San Francisco

The 17 Best Concerts in San Francisco This Spring
Sichuan x Nashville Fried Catfish

Liquid Smoke Is the Secret Ingredient in This Catfish Recipe
Spread from Loop 9

Pho-Spiced Bone Marrow, Smoked Brisket and Ice-Cold Martinis

Trending

A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
A Brief History of Artists Referencing Leonard Cohen in Songs
8 Best Travel Deals From…Costco
You Should Try This 15-Minute Happiness Course
What It’s Like Racing at the BMW Performance Center