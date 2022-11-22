Thanksgiving is imminent, but if you, like us, are still figuring out your holiday meal, we have some ideas. Specifically: spectacular desserts by Miami’s best bakers and pastry chefs that are, at press time, still available. Whether you’re looking for a stereotypical cherry (or pumpkin, you do you) pie or an absolutely perfect flan, we’ve pulled together our favorite spots, below. There’s just enough time to grab a delicious, last-minute morsel.

Get this: Brioche dinner rolls

Details: Located in the Sunset Harbor Shops in Miami Beach, this bakery is breakfast treat-heavy, but you can still grab something like their brioche dinner rolls for your celebrations. These cute little rolls can work as part of the main meal, but they’re sweet enough for the dessert hour, too. Call and double-check availability — this week is expected to be chaotic.

Get this: Cannolo

Details: Who doesn’t love good cannoli? Fact: dessert cannoli are the ideal digestif. This excellent Italian bakery has locations scattered throughout Miami (and New Jersey and New York, if you happen to be heading north).

Get this: Anything

Details: “Baklava” is an umbrella dessert term that can mean a few different things, but the one similarity they all have is that they are delicious. Dating back to pre-Ottoman times, this staple can be found in Turkey, Jordan, and — happily for us — at the Time Out Miami Market.

Get this: Pistachio ricotta crostata

Details: Located in Wynwood, this bakery stands out for good reason. With a focus on traditional treats with locally-sourced ingredients, Mamma Leone Bakery is the perfect place to grab a pie or — our favorite — a pistachio ricotta crostata. They also have a good assortment of vegan options.

Get this: Nutella croissant

Details: Touting itself as a premier European bakery (in Miami), Granier is the product of Juan Pedro Conde, who hails from Barcelona. Located in Sunny Isles and two other South Florida locations, the bakery offers a superlative Nutella croissant, a go-to for an unexpected Thanksgiving treat.

Get this: French bûche

Details: This tasty little log is made with mousse, strawberries and raspberries. It’s the perfect addition for any holiday dinner and sweet enough to level out any overly savory post-turkey palette. The bakery’s location is a little out there, but once you’re inside, you’ll see why this is a local favorite. While you’re there, check out their artisanal bread, as they’re known for being some of the best in North Miami. Remember macarons, too; what kind of Floridian French bakery would this be without them?