The 8 Best Fireworks Shows in Texas

Very soon, the night sky will be illuminated with colorful explosions. But it’s nothing to worry about, just our patriotic way of celebrating America’s independence — most pleasantly alongside other traditional staples like hot dogs and apple pie.

All across the state, you’ll find over-the-top fireworks shows and crowds of people uttering “oohs” and “ahhs” in unison. Many are accompanied by synchronized music, and most include other attractions, from parades and fairs to food stands and beer. So get to one of these eight great spots for watching fireworks, and train your eyes to the sky.

The 16,000-person town is expecting a crowd of a half-million people. Addison Kaboom Town

Addison

For nearly four decades, one of the nation’s most impressive Independence Day celebrations has been held in Addison. The North Texas town has a population of just 16,000, but it’s expecting a half-million people for its annual Addison Kaboom Town on July 3. The day includes food, drinks and a choreographed air show, complete with skydivers, followed by the main draw: a 25-minute-long fireworks show. Stick around afterward to see Emerald City, Texas’ most popular party band.

You’ll also find local market vendors, live music and food trucks here. Fair Park

Dallas

Fair Park is best known as host of the iconic State Fair of Texas each fall, but come July 4, it’s also home to one of the area’s best fireworks displays. Take a seat inside the Cotton Bowl stadium to watch the show, or hang out in Fair Park, where you’ll also find local market vendors, live music, food trucks and concessions.

There’ll also be food vendors and water slides for kids. Fort Worth Fourth

Fort Worth

Now in its 16th year, Fort Worth’s biggest Independence Day celebration is once again taking over Panther Island Pavilion along the banks of the Trinity River. Food vendors are slinging all the classics, including burgers, hot dogs, turkey legs, tacos, roasted corn, pizza, crawfish, snow cones and funnel cakes, and bars throughout the festival grounds are pouring beer and wine. There’s a water slide and zip line for kids, and musicians take the stage at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. It’s all leading up to the fireworks show, which lights up the sky above the river.

Austin

At 90 years old, Willie Nelson’s still going strong and making the rest of us look pretty lame by comparison. Help celebrate his recent birthday at his annual Fourth of July Picnic. It’s all going down at Q2 stadium, where he’ll be joined by Shakey Graves, Dwight Yoakam, Asleep at the Wheel and more. Listen to music, have a beer, note the unique aroma in the air, and look up for the closing fireworks show.

This fireworks show offers a classical twist. Visit Austin

Austin

If you like your fireworks with a side of classical music, the Austin Symphony is putting on a show at Vic Mathias Shores (formerly Auditorium Shores). Grab some dinner beforehand, then check out the free concert at 8:30 p.m. Patriotic songs will play through the grand finale fireworks display, which lights up Lady Bird Lake and the city skyline.

Houston

Freedom Over Texas pulls no punches with its patriotic name. It also goes all-in on Fourth of July festivities, with a full slate of live music headlined by country star Chris Young, plus food and drink vendors, lawn games and activities for kids. The grand finale is a musically choreographed fireworks show.

San Antonio

There’s a lot to see and do at San Antonio’s annual July 4 spectacular. Show up early to visit the local food trucks and vendors selling everything from turkey legs, barbecue, burgers and hot dogs to tacos, gorditas, elote and lots of cold drinks. There will be carnival games and lotería games, a playground for kids, live music and wrestling matches, and the Woodlawn Lake Park Public Pool will be open for swimming. All that leads up to the fireworks show at 9 p.m., so don’t forget why you’re here.

South Padre Island

South Padre is a celebration kind of town, and its Fireworks on the Bay features a fireworks show each Tuesday and Friday night throughout the summer. But July 4 brings an extra special show. Stroll anywhere along the bay to view the fireworks, or post up at one of the many bars and restaurants along the water, like Coconut Jack’s or Louie’s Backyard, where you can eat seafood and hoist drinks late into the night.