InsideHook
Culture | June 23, 2023 6:24 am

The 8 Best Fireworks Shows in Texas

Independence Day brings food, drinks, music and fireworks all across the state

fireworks
These Fourth of July firework shows in Texas will illuminate your holiday.
Addison Kaboom Town
By Kevin Gray @kevinrgray

Very soon, the night sky will be illuminated with colorful explosions. But it’s nothing to worry about, just our patriotic way of celebrating America’s independence — most pleasantly alongside other traditional staples like hot dogs and apple pie.

All across the state, you’ll find over-the-top fireworks shows and crowds of people uttering “oohs” and “ahhs” in unison. Many are accompanied by synchronized music, and most include other attractions, from parades and fairs to food stands and beer. So get to one of these eight great spots for watching fireworks, and train your eyes to the sky.

fireworks
The 16,000-person town is expecting a crowd of a half-million people.
Addison Kaboom Town

Addison Kaboom Town

Addison

For nearly four decades, one of the nation’s most impressive Independence Day celebrations has been held in Addison. The North Texas town has a population of just 16,000, but it’s expecting a half-million people for its annual Addison Kaboom Town on July 3. The day includes food, drinks and a choreographed air show, complete with skydivers, followed by the main draw: a 25-minute-long fireworks show. Stick around afterward to see Emerald City, Texas’ most popular party band. 

people watching fireworks happening across water
You’ll also find local market vendors, live music and food trucks here.
Fair Park

Fair Park Fourth

Dallas

Fair Park is best known as host of the iconic State Fair of Texas each fall, but come July 4, it’s also home to one of the area’s best fireworks displays. Take a seat inside the Cotton Bowl stadium to watch the show, or hang out in Fair Park, where you’ll also find local market vendors, live music, food trucks and concessions.

The Case for Grilling Dry-Aged Hot Dogs and Burgers This Fourth of July Weekend
The Case for Grilling Dry-Aged Hot Dogs and Burgers This Fourth of July Weekend

A look at what goes into steakhouse-quality grillers — and more importantly, what doesn't

fireworks over city skyline
There’ll also be food vendors and water slides for kids.
Fort Worth Fourth

Fort Worth’s Fourth

Fort Worth

Now in its 16th year, Fort Worth’s biggest Independence Day celebration is once again taking over Panther Island Pavilion along the banks of the Trinity River. Food vendors are slinging all the classics, including burgers, hot dogs, turkey legs, tacos, roasted corn, pizza, crawfish, snow cones and funnel cakes, and bars throughout the festival grounds are pouring beer and wine. There’s a water slide and zip line for kids, and musicians take the stage at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. It’s all leading up to the fireworks show, which lights up the sky above the river.

Willie Nelson’s Fourth of July Picnic

Austin

At 90 years old, Willie Nelson’s still going strong and making the rest of us look pretty lame by comparison. Help celebrate his recent birthday at his annual Fourth of July Picnic. It’s all going down at Q2 stadium, where he’ll be joined by Shakey Graves, Dwight Yoakam, Asleep at the Wheel and more. Listen to music, have a beer, note the unique aroma in the air, and look up for the closing fireworks show. 

fireworks over city skyline with crowd watching best fireworks shows in texas
This fireworks show offers a classical twist.
Visit Austin

H-E-B Austin Symphony July 4th Concert & Fireworks

Austin

If you like your fireworks with a side of classical music, the Austin Symphony is putting on a show at Vic Mathias Shores (formerly Auditorium Shores). Grab some dinner beforehand, then check out the free concert at 8:30 p.m. Patriotic songs will play through the grand finale fireworks display, which lights up Lady Bird Lake and the city skyline.

Freedom Over Texas

Houston

Freedom Over Texas pulls no punches with its patriotic name. It also goes all-in on Fourth of July festivities, with a full slate of live music headlined by country star Chris Young, plus food and drink vendors, lawn games and activities for kids. The grand finale is a musically choreographed fireworks show.

San Antonio’s Official 4th of July Celebration

San Antonio

There’s a lot to see and do at San Antonio’s annual July 4 spectacular. Show up early to visit the local food trucks and vendors selling everything from turkey legs, barbecue, burgers and hot dogs to tacos, gorditas, elote and lots of cold drinks. There will be carnival games and lotería games, a playground for kids, live music and wrestling matches, and the Woodlawn Lake Park Public Pool will be open for swimming. All that leads up to the fireworks show at 9 p.m., so don’t forget why you’re here.

Fireworks Over the Bay

South Padre Island

South Padre is a celebration kind of town, and its Fireworks on the Bay features a fireworks show each Tuesday and Friday night throughout the summer. But July 4 brings an extra special show. Stroll anywhere along the bay to view the fireworks, or post up at one of the many bars and restaurants along the water, like Coconut Jack’s or Louie’s Backyard, where you can eat seafood and hoist drinks late into the night.

More Like This

person holding fireworks in both hands
Fireworks and Sex Toys: How Americans Are Injuring Themselves During the Pandemic
waves in ocean crashing on a beach from a birds-eye view
Five Texas Beaches Perfect for Summer Road Trips
Plated steak next to a glass of red wine.
The 10 Best Steakhouses in Texas: Steak Flights, 4,000-Bottle Wine Lists and More

Most Popular

Home Upgrades Hero Enhance Your Living Space With These 22 Home Upgrades
The Definitive Ranking of Every Single Wes Anderson Character The Definitive Ranking of Every Single Wes Anderson Character
Tommy Prine looking over his shoulder Tommy Prine and the Honor of Expectations
A man sitting on his bed staring out the window. How to Fall Asleep in Under Two Minutes
beef sandwich with banana peppers, onions and carrot on a roll These Are Chicago’s Absolute Best Italian Beef Sandwiches

Recommended

Suggested for you

Enhance Your Living Space With These 22 Home Upgrades
The Definitive Ranking of Every Single Wes Anderson Character
Tommy Prine and the Honor of Expectations
How to Fall Asleep in Under Two Minutes
These Are Chicago’s Absolute Best Italian Beef Sandwiches

Keep Reading

Three pours of rare bourbon on a tasting mat at the NYC bar Rareties. Some bourbons, while high quality, are way too much money to spend on.

Rare and Expensive Bourbons That Aren’t Worth the Price
Jennifer Lawrence in "No Hard Feelings"

With “No Hard Feelings,” Jennifer Lawrence Finally Has a Movie That Fits Her Persona
Jamón sits on the bar at Bar Vinazo.

Spanish Jamón Has a Home in Brooklyn
Beef being prepared teppanyaki-style

Why the Japanese Robata Crushes the Stuffy Hotel Steakhouse
a photo of Cousin Richie from The Bear in a bootleg tee shirt

Welcoming Back “The Bear,” a Show About Bootleg Tees
a collage of Nike models wearing items from the Nike Summer Sale

15 Must-Have Sportwear Deals From Nike’s Latest Summer Sale
a photo of Chris Pine wearing a white tank top

How to Wear a White Tank Top Without Looking Like a Tool
Three plant offerings from The Sill, now up to you too 40%

It’s a Plant-Palooza Over at The Sill. Save Up to 40% on a Variety of Houseplants.
seating area with blue and orange color

A Super-Hot Sushi Spot Leads Miami’s Best New Restaurants

Trending

Nordstrom Rack Is Taking Up to 60% Off Ray-Bans Right Now
If “The Patriot Way” Was Even Still Alive, Jack Jones Killed It
Is This the Best Recovery Device for Runners Yet?
Like It or Not, Indie Rock Is Getting Old