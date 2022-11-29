InsideHook
Cooking | November 29, 2022 6:36 am

This Braised Short Ribs Recipe Is Perfect for Colder Months

Dallas chef Taylor Kearney shares a dish that's new to the Mercat Bistro menu

The braised short ribs and beef tallow pomme puree from Mercat Bistro. Chef Taylor Kearney shared the recipe.
Braised short ribs can be tough to tackle, but chef Kearney has some tips.
Kathy Tran
By Kevin Gray @kevinrgray

Dallas is famous for steaks, but when chef Taylor Kearney was workshopping hearty dishes for his fall and winter menus, he wanted to showcase a different use for beef. Short ribs were the answer.

Kearney is the corporate chef for Harwood Hospitality, the group behind restaurants like Saint Ann, Te Deseo, Dolce Riviera, Elephant East and Mercat Bistro. A few years ago, the Harwood team began working with small local ranches to raise their own super-prime Akaushi cattle so the restaurants could offer the best meat across various cuts.

Kearney employs that top-notch wagyu beef in this short ribs recipe, which also features rendered beef tallow, red wine and fresh herbs, plus a side of tallow pomme puree. It’s rich, delicious and currently on Mercat Bistro’s menu, if you’d rather leave it to the professionals.

If you want to make this recipe at home, Kearney stresses that you cannot rush the slow-cooking process. Mismanage the meat, and you’ll ruin the dish, so take the time required to coax out all those flavors and textures. If you want this for dinner, he suggests starting in the morning. As a bonus, your house will smell great all day long.

When you’re ready to eat, place the pomme puree on your plate, then top with the short ribs and sauce. At the restaurant, Kearney also enlists onion jam and pickled shallots to counter the rich meat and creamy potatoes.

Equally important is the wine. The chef likes to serve these short ribs with Guigal Chateauneuf-du-Pape 2017, which he says goes perfectly with the braise.

Chef Taylor Kearney's Braised Short Ribs With Tallow Pomme Puree

Servings: 2

Ingredients
  • For the short ribs:
  • 2 oz. thyme
  • 6 sage leaves
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1 head of garlic, peeled
  • 4 shallots, peeled
  • 2 lb. boneless chuck flap short ribs, cut into 6-8 oz. portions
  • 2 cups rendered beef tallow
  • 2 Tbsp. tomato paste
  • 1 large carrot
  • 2 celery stalks
  • 4 cups red wine
  • 4 cups beef broth
  • 2 Tbsp. Kosher salt
  • 1 Tbsp. black pepper, ground
  • For the tallow pomme puree:
  • 2 lb. Yukon gold potatoes, peeled
  • ½ lb. whole butter, softened
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • ½ cup rendered beef tallow
  • 2 Tbsp. Kosher salt
  • ⅛ tsp. white pepper
Directions
  • For the short ribs:

    1. On a large tray, lay out short ribs and season all over with kosher salt and black pepper.

    2. Make a sachet with the thyme, bay leaves and sage.

    3. Large dice the carrots and celery.

    4. Bring a large, heavy bottomed pot to high heat and add the tallow. Sear the short ribs on all sides and ends until dark brown. Remove the short ribs.

    5. In the same pot, add the shallots, garlic, celery, carrots and sachet of herbs. Do not remove excess oil. Caramelize the vegetables until golden brown. Once caramelized, add in the tomato paste and cook for 1 minute.

    6. Still on high heat, deglaze the pot with the red wine. Use a flat wooden spoon to remove all the fond on the bottom of the pot. Once the wine has come to a boil, reduce by half and add the beef stock.

    7. Add the short ribs back to the pot and bring the mix to a simmer. Once the entire mixture is at a simmer, cover with either foil or a lid and braise in a 300-degree oven for 3-4 hours, until fork tender.

    8. Once the short ribs are braised, remove from the oven and let rest in the sauce for at least 30 minutes. Once the ribs have rested, remove from the liquid, remove the excess fat from the sauce and over high heat reduce the sauce by half. Once the sauce is reduced, use an immersion blender and puree until smooth. Pass the sauce through a chinois or fine strainer and return the ribs to the sauce until ready to eat.

  • For the tallow pomme puree:

    1. In a large pot, add potatoes and cover with cold water. Poach, do not boil, the potatoes until tender.

    2. Once the potatoes are soft and not broken, lay out to drain for at least 5 minutes in a warm place.

    3. Warm cream until it boils, then remove from heat.

    4. Run potatoes and butter through a food mill or ricer.

    5. Once the potatoes are milled, place in a large bowl and fold in cream, tallow, salt and white pepper using a spatula. When they are the right consistency, pass the potatoes through a chinois or fine strainer to remove all lumps.

    6. Place in a pan, cover with plastic wrap and keep warm until ready to eat.

More Like This

Braden and Yasmin Wages of Malai Kitchen in Dallas, Texas
Everywhere Dallas Chef Braden Wages Eats and Drinks on His Days Off
Sommelier Steven McDonald
5 Sommelier-Approved Texas Wines to Drink During the Holidays
The Not a Damn Change Burger, a cheeseburger currently available at Idle Hands bar in Austin, Texas. We've got the recipe.
This Might Be Austin’s Best Burger. Here’s How to Make It.

Most Popular

The Echo camp from White Desert in Antarctica What It's Like to Run an Adventure Camp in Antarctica
Goose Island Bourbon County Stout 2022 variants We Tasted and Ranked Every One of This Year’s Bourbon County Stouts
a collage of the best stylish gifts on a speckled back background The Best Gifts for the Most Stylish Men in Your Life, Including You
turkey trot families The Terror of Marrying Into a Turkey Trot Family
Daniel Craig dances in a Belvedere Vodka ad directed by Taika Waititi. Daniel Craig’s Belvedere Ad Is a Love Letter to Menswear

Recommended

Suggested for you

What It's Like to Run an Adventure Camp in Antarctica
We Tasted and Ranked Every One of This Year’s Bourbon County Stouts
The Best Gifts for the Most Stylish Men in Your Life, Including You
The Terror of Marrying Into a Turkey Trot Family
Daniel Craig’s Belvedere Ad Is a Love Letter to Menswear

Keep Reading

cover of will guidara's book unreasonable hospitality with faded chefs in the background

In His New Book, Will Guidara Discusses the Power of Going Above and Beyond
Josh Jacobs of the Raiders celebrates a touchdown against the Seahawks.

Top Week 12 NFL Stories: Mike White, Josh Jacobs and Darrell Taylor
The Gingerbread Man! cocktail at the Dead Rabbit's pop-up bar Jingle Jangle

The Dead Rabbit Is Opening an Irish Christmas Pop-Up Bar
4 Food Pairings That Take Sauternes Beyond Dessert

4 Food Pairings That Take Sauternes Beyond Dessert
a collage of Allbirds Gifts on a snowy background

Someone in Your Life Wants a Pair of Allbirds. Here’s What to Buy Them.
Theragun Pro on colorful background

Therabody Just Extended Their Cyber Monday Sale by Another Day
a collage of models wearing Naadam clothing on a felted grey background

This Is Your Last Chance to Score Affordable Cashmere at Naadam’s Extended Cyber Monday Sale
A couple on where the woman calls the man a "dork" as a term of endearment

How “Dork” Became a Term of Endearment for a Certain Type of Man
Spread from Vagabond, one of the best new restaurants in Washington, DC in November 2022

A “Butcher’s Omakase” and More of the Best New Restaurants in DC

Trending

Green Bay Packers on Brink of Benching Aaron Rodgers for Jordan Love?
United Airlines to Block Middle Seats as a Result of Increased Passenger Weight