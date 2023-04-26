InsideHook
Booze | April 26, 2023 6:28 am

10 Mezcals to Try If You Don’t Think You Like Mezcal

Fan of chocolate? Like BBQ sauce? Hate smoke? Whatever your taste preferences, there's a bottle for you.

Desolas Mezcal on a table with a glass and orange slices. There's a mezcal for every palate, even if you don't like mezcal.
There's a mezcal out there for you. Promise.
Desolas Mezcal
By Lou Bank

So, you say you don’t like mezcal. Well, maybe! Or maybe you’re just drinking it wrong. If you’re having it in a cocktail, you’re probably getting a version that’s over-the-top smoky, a characteristic that’s often magnified in mezcals intended for cocktails so that the smoke stands out from the ingredients. And mezcal is so much more than smoke — it can, in fact, be made without any smoke.

There’s also a way to approach these agave spirits that might help you taste the other flavors involved. First, pour the spirit neat (no ice cube, no added water — just naked out of the bottle, same way you entered this world) into a wide-mouth, shallow vessel. If you have a copita, perfect. If you don’t, a short rocks glass works. You want a vessel that allows the spirit to breathe freely, rather than accumulate in a wide body and explode out of a narrow neck.

Give it a sniff in the cup. Put a little on your hands to smell it another way, where the alcohol is evaporated so you smell the cooked agave.

Pop your tongue into the liquid and run it on the roof of your mouth and behind your teeth, like you’re kissing yourself, to clear your palate. Then take a half sip — the smallest sip you’ve ever taken — and leave it on your tongue to the count of five. This gives you a chance to acclimate to the complexity, which can be the reason you don’t like mezcal.

The Proper Way to Drink Mezcal (And 8 Bottles You Should Try)
The Proper Way to Drink Mezcal (And 8 Bottles You Should Try)

Lessons learned from whiskey sipping do not apply here

All mezcal is made from agave, and agave is a complex plant; it has to be to live years in the desert as the only food source for miles. It’s built up biochemical defense mechanisms to survive. And those biochemical mechanisms become a complex myriad of flavors and aromas when you use slow, simple systems to convert agave into alcohol.

Imagine all the paintings in your favorite museum laid atop one another. That’s that half-drop on your tongue. If you don’t take the time separate all those paintings — to recognize all those complex flavors in that drop — it looks like a cacophony. It tastes like your mouth is being pulled in 400 different directions. Tiny sips, held on your tongue for a long time, allow your palate to recognize all that beauty. The smaller the sip, the bigger the flavor; the more you sip, the more your palate recognizes these complexities.

So, back to the bar, where you had those mezcals you didn’t like. Try them using this tasting method. And if you have certain flavor profiles you do like, or ones you discover that you like, here are a few worthy mezcals to try.

El Tigre
El Tigre
Mezcal Mal Bien

If you love chocolate (and/or olives): El Tigre

You’ll like El Tigre, a spirit distilled from wild cupreata agave in Guerrero. It comes in a hand-painted bottle that’s as beautiful as the liquid inside.

Lucy Pistolas
Lucy Pistolas
Lucy Pistolas

If you’re smoke-averse: Mezcal Villasuso, Lucy Pistolas

Try Mezcal Villasuso or Lucy Pistolas. Both come from Pedro Valdes at in Guanajuato. He uses steam first to cook the wild salmiana agave, then runs his stills on steam. So any smoke is in your head.

De Matachines
De Matachines
Bitters & Bottles

If you love sweet and tangy: De Matachines, Desolas

The Ahualulco expression from De Matachines is salty and sour in a way that reminds me of a fermented seaweed salad, but kind of with grapes added. It’s a salmiana like Pedro’s mezcals above, but from San Luis Potosi. If you can’t find this uncertified agave spirit, try Desolas Mezcal, which is also a salmiana and also from Ahualulco, San Luis Potosi.

Burrito Fiestero Masparillo
Burrito Fiestero Masparillo
Burrito Fiestero

If you love BBQ: Burrito Fiestero

Burrito Fiestero’s Masparillo mezcal hits me like a fruity barbecue sauce. Not smoky, per se, but with the umami you get from tomato paste.

La Venenosa Raicilla Sierra del Tigre
La Venenosa Raicilla Sierra del Tigre
Specialty Brands

If you love blue cheese: La Venenosa

Luis Contreras distills La Venenosa Raicilla Sierra del Tigre, a funky, wonderful agave spirit in clay pots in Manzanilla de la Paz, Jalisco.

Bosscal distilled with Damiana
Bosscal distilled with damiana
Bosscal

If you love oysters: Bosscal

Not so much for flavor here, but if you need to prep for a romantic rendezvous, try Bosscal distilled with damiana. Damiana is a flower that’s said to be an aphrodisiac. In fact, its scientific name is Turnera aphrodisiaca. Having said that, Dr. Ryan Aycock, author of Simply Cocktails, assures us that “if you took the plant directly, you could possibly — possibly — see some level of increased sexual arousal. But alcohol is a depressant. It will certainly mitigate any minor effect that the damiana would have. Unless you really, really believe.”

Mezcal Ultramundo
Mezcal Ultramundo
Mezcal Ultramundo

If you love green peppers: Ultramundo

Mezcal Ultramundo is not spicy, in the heat sense. But the flavor and nose are like poblano chiles. The agaves sourced for this mezcal come from a 24,000-acre ranch of wild desert plants, including these lamparillo. They harvest no more than 80% of what reaches maturity annually, so at least 20% go to seed.

Maguey Melate
Maguey Melate
Maguey Melate

If you’re not sure what you like: Maguey Melate

Luis Velasco has been collecting batches of agave spirits for 30 years from his community of Zapotitlan de Vadillo, Jalisco. He blends bits of those batches to make his own unique bottlings, just for friends and family. Now, Maguey Melate has put together a set of four of his blends that run from sweet cream to oranges fermented with horseradish.

And that brings me to my final point: Most of the spirits suggested here are made from agave sourced from the wild. The International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources tracks extinct, endangered and at-risk species of all types, through their Red List. That list includes 158 different species of agave, and recognizes 84 of those species as being at some level of risk of extinction. But of those 84, only 11 are considered at-risk because of their use in mezcal production. Of those 11, two are called out (cupreata and potatorum) because the risk is at least partially the result of their wild habitats being converted to farms…farms of agave.

I believe that if we consume spirits made from a wide variety of agaves, someone will see a financial interest in maintaining farms that include each of those varieties. And while I would by far prefer to see all of those agave varieties growing in the wild, I think relying on wild growth is a lost cause.

The other 73 species of agave on the IUCN Red List? They are noted as being at-risk of extinction not because we’re drinking them, but because of urban sprawl, agriculture, cattle ranching, climate change and poaching by collectors. So drink broad, drink deep and drink wild. Consume diversity to save diversity, in spirits and in everything you consume.

More Like This

jogs of mezcal sitting on a wooden bar at carlitos mezcal
Finding Mezcal Along One of Mexico’s Most Notorious Roads
A bottle of Lágrimas de Dolores mezcal, which was aged in barrels for one year
Barrel-Aged Mezcal Is a Uniquely Delicious Spirit
Mezcal bottles in Mezcalerita Bar on January 04, 2020 in Oaxaca, Mexico. Oaxaca is well recognized for its Mezcal distillate, the ancestral beverage has an appellation of origin and is now well known around the world - but many perceptions of the agave spirit are incorrect.
Everything You Know About Mezcal Is Wrong

Most Popular

15 Mobility Tests to Make Sure You’re Aging A-Okay 15 Mobility Tests to Make Sure You’re Aging A-Okay
A black watch on display A Classic, Deep Cut of a Military Watch Is Available Once More
Only a few sports drinks actually deserve your attention. What’s the Healthiest Sports Drink? We Asked a Nutritionist.
Keanu Reeves in "John Wick: Chapter 4." How Keanu Reeves’ John Wick Stays in ‘Assassin Shape’
Charlie Sheen as Ricky "Wild Thing" Vaughn in "Major League" The 30 Best Walk-Up Songs in Baseball History

Recommended

Suggested for you

15 Mobility Tests to Make Sure You’re Aging A-Okay
A Classic, Deep Cut of a Military Watch Is Available Once More
What’s the Healthiest Sports Drink? We Asked a Nutritionist.
How Keanu Reeves’ John Wick Stays in ‘Assassin Shape’
The 30 Best Walk-Up Songs in Baseball History

Keep Reading

John Mulaney in "Baby J"

John Mulaney Blew Up His Life, Then Made the Most Important Stand-Up Special of His Career.
A man staring at the sky, sitting in a beach chair.

Why Leaning Into Boredom Is a Superpower
Man with headset playing video game

Here’s How to Not Be a Manchild in Your Relationship
John Cotter's "Losing Music"

One Man's Journey of Diagnosis and Recovery
Desolas Mezcal on a table with a glass and orange slices. There's a mezcal for every palate, even if you don't like mezcal.

10 Mezcals to Try If You Don’t Think You Like Mezcal
a model wearing DSTLD jeans sitting on a stone floor

$26 Denim Highlights DSTLD’s Totally Bananas Sitewide Sale
a Huckberry x Timex watch on a black and yellow background

Allow The Huckberry x Timex Ironman to Reintroduce Itself
A woman and man working out with the Mirror, a home fitness device embedded in a reflective mirror. We take a look at why the home gym is the perfect Mother's Day gift for 2022.

Gifting the Mirror Is the Ultimate Mother’s Day Flex, Literally
A collage of the best Airbnbs in the Coachella Valley

Now Is the Best Time to Stay at These Airbnbs in the Coachella Valley

Trending

What Is the Most Innately Millennial Album Ever Made?
Why You Should Buy One Watch and Do Everything in It
The Audio Expo of North America Had It All
Take a Peek Inside the Bizarre and Titillating History of Men’s Magazines
The Keys to a Lower Heart Rate — and Better Health