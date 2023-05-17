InsideHook
Booze | May 17, 2023 6:20 am

The 10 Best Bourbons for an Old Fashioned

These excellent expressions will elevate the classic cocktail

best bourbons for an old fashioned
You can't go wrong with any of these bottles
Woodford Reserve/Knob Creek/Elijah Craig/Maker's Mark/ Watershed/Wild Turkey
By Amanda Gabriele

There are few classic cocktails that can showcase a great bourbon better than the Old Fashioned. The easy mix of whiskey, simple syrup, bitters and an orange twist-cherry garnish highlight the spirit’s flavors without overpowering them, and even the most novice at-home mixologist can throw the stirred drink together in a jiff. Here, the absolute best bourbons for an Old Fashioned that will take the cocktail to the next level.

3 bottles of maker's mark 46
Maker’s Mark 46
Maker’s Mark

Maker’s Mark 46

Sure, original Maker’s makes a mighty fine Old Fashioned. But if you want to step it up a notch, Maker’s Mark 46 mixes a most elegant version of the classic cocktail. Fully-matured Maker’s Mark is finished with 10 seared French oak staves and finished in the distillery’s limestone cellar to give this whiskey a warm, toasty aroma and rich vanilla flavor. 

3 bottles of elijah craig on a wooden table
Elijah Craig Small Batch
Elijah Craig

Elijah Craig Small Batch

Ever since I tried my first Elijah Craig Small Batch Old Fashioned eight years ago, I’ll sing the bourbon’s praises to anyone who will listen to me. It’s still one of the best values on the shelf with its beautiful bottle and pleasantly woody, baking spice flavor. Try orange bitters instead of aromatic in this Old Fashioned, as they complement the bourbon nicely.  

3 bottles of four roses on a wooden table
Four Roses Single Barrel
Four Roses

Four Roses Single Barrel

This bottle has been racking up the medals for years, probably because it’s damn delicious. Four Roses’s high rye (35%), 100 proof Single Barrel bourbon is full-bodied but smooth with fruit-forward flavors like plum and cherry. While it makes a perfect classic Old Fashioned, replace the simple syrup with Amaro Averna or Amaro Lucano for a fun twist.

3 bottles of hudson whiskey bourbon on a wooden table
Hudson Whiskey Bright Lights, Big Bourbon
Hudson Whiskey

Hudson Whiskey Bright Lights, Big Bourbon

The distillery behind Hudson Whiskey, Tuthilltown Spirits, was the first to operate in New York State since prohibition when it launched in 2003, and the craft spirits pioneer continues to be one of our favorites. Bright Lights, Big Bourbon is 95% corn and 5% malted barley and aged a minimum of three years, which gives it a lightly savory, caramel flavor. Perfect for rooftop, fire escape and patio Old Fashioneds everywhere. 

3 bottles of watershed whiskey on a wooden table
Watershed Distillery Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon
Watershed Distillery

Watershed Distillery Bottled-In-Bond Bourbon

One of my favorite places to go when visiting family in Columbus, Ohio, is Watershed Distillery — not only because their restaurant has the most amazing food and cocktails, but because I can snag a refill of their Bottled-In-Bond Bourbon. Watershed’s distiller chooses his favorite barrels from a single season (in line with bottled-in-bond rules) to create this expression, and it makes for one of the more complex Old Fashioneds on this list.

The Best New Louisville Bourbon Experiences to Try
The Best New Louisville Bourbon Experiences to Try

Sample Pappy Van Winkle (without going broke), bottle your own whiskey or let the pros do what they do best

3 bottles of off hours bourbon on a wooden table
Off Hours Bourbon
Off Hours

Off Hours Bourbon

I’ll admit that the first thing that attracted me to Off Hours was its sexy, curvy bottle and minimal, modern design. But upon first sip, it’s clear this bourbon is more than a pretty package. It has a silky texture with flavors of vanilla, baking spice and toasty pecans. Try the brand’s rosemary and honey simple syrup recipe to give your Old Fashioned a twist.

3 bottles of woodford reserve on a wooden table
Woodford Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Woodford Reserve

Woodford Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey

When my Dad gave me my first taste of Woodford, I did as most college kids do and took it as a shot. But he reminded me that a whiskey this good has to be savored, and so began my love for bourbon. Woodford Reserve is still one of the best out there, and it makes a lush Old Fashioned that will impress just about anyone. Try it with peach bitters if you’re feeling adventurous. 

3 bottles of knob creek bourbon on a wooden table
Knob Creek 9 Year Bourbon Whiskey
Knob Creek

Knob Creek 9 Year Bourbon Whiskey

You can’t go wrong with this bourbon in any capacity, whether you’re sipping it neat, over ice or in a classic cocktail like the Old Fashioned. Knob Creek is woody and full-bodied, which makes it especially perfect for the booze-forward, lightly sweet classic cocktail. Use maple syrup in place of simple to bring out the whiskey’s rich vanilla and caramel notes. 

3 bottles of buffalo trace on a wooden table
Buffalo Trace
Buffalo Trace

Buffalo Trace

It’s frustrating to be a fan of Buffalo Trace these days because the beloved bourbon is so hard to find, and we definitely understand if you want to drink this one neat when you finally snag a coveted bottle. But if you’re in a place where Buffalo Trace is in abundance or like to live on the edge by mixing it with simple and bitters, then it’s going to make one of the best Old Fashioneds you’ll ever have. 

3 bottles of wild turkey rare breed on a wooden table
Wild Turkey Rare Breed
Wild Turkey

Wild Turkey Rare Breed

To make this barrel-proof whiskey, the distillers at Wild Turkey don’t add any water before bottling a custom selection of six-, eight- and 12-year bourbon. The result is bold like Turkey 101 but with a smooth, lingering finish that makes Rare Breed so special. Don’t forget to express an orange peel over this Old Fashioned (as you should with all of them) to really make it shine.

More Like This

Old fashioned whiskey drink on ice with orange zest garnish. There are numerous ways to improve and perfect an Old Fashioned.
How to Make the Perfect Old Fashioned
Two bottles and a dram of Courage and Conviction, the flagship release of Virginia Distillery Co.
How This Virginia Distillery Is Transforming American Whiskey
Interior of Down & Out, a new East Village bar that specializes in antique whiskey
This Intimate New Speakeasy Has New York’s Best Antique Whiskey Collection

Most Popular

Jack Sock playing professional pickleball. We caught up with the tennis star to talk about his new sport. Why Tennis Star Jack Sock Is Trying His Hand at Professional Pickleball
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background Products of the Week: Canned Fish, Daft Punk and Percival x Seinfeld
Naked couple playing virtual reality at home, man with VR glasses opening magical universe of fantasy The Big, Costly Dream of VR Porn
flight of 8 beers on a wooden board World Beer Cup 2023: The Winners Were Just Crowned the Best in the World
a collage of Ray-Ban sunglasses on a grey background Ray-Ban Styles From Wayfarers to Aviators and Beyond: Which Is Right for You?

Recommended

Suggested for you

Why Tennis Star Jack Sock Is Trying His Hand at Professional Pickleball
Products of the Week: Canned Fish, Daft Punk and Percival x Seinfeld
The Big, Costly Dream of VR Porn
World Beer Cup 2023: The Winners Were Just Crowned the Best in the World
Ray-Ban Styles From Wayfarers to Aviators and Beyond: Which Is Right for You?

Keep Reading

best bourbons for an old fashioned

The 10 Best Bourbons for an Old Fashioned
The new Lotus Emira, sitting in a field of wildflowers. We tested and reviewed the last gas-powered Lotus.

Old-School Driving, Refined: The Last Gas-Powered Lotus
A three-panel photo featuring shots of race car driver Lindsay Brewer.

Can Lindsay Brewer Make It to the Indy 500?
Woman in bathroom worried about her wrinkles

What Does the TikTok Trend “Boyfriend Air” Say About Gender Norms?
Johnny Depp attends the "Jeanne du Barry" photocall at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France.

Johnny Depp Isn’t Canceled in Cannes
a photo of a Protek USMC watch on a black background

Protek’s Rugged Watches Are Officially USMC Strong
The Casper Original Mattress, now 20% off during the Casper Memorial Day Sale

Don’t Sleep on Casper’s Mega Memorial Day Sale
a collage of Zappos summer shoe deals on a grey background

38 Summer Shoe Deals at the Current Zappos Sale
Starward Ginger Beer Cask #7

Starward’s Ginger Beer Cask Is the Best Thing to Happen to Whisky This Summer

Trending

A Shaolin Warrior Monk on How to Develop Your “Iron Palm”
NFL Schedule Predicts That These Four Teams Will Stink
The Best American Blended and Single Malt Whiskeys, According to The Oscars of Booze
This Fat-Washed Old Fashioned Is Deliciously Decadent