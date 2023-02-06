Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Oh, helllooo person who waited until the last possible second to get something nice for the darling woman in their life. How are you? Stressed? Understandable. Well, relax because there is still time to give a super thoughtful gift and have it delivered in time. Online subscription boxes make for the perfect last-ditch effort gift.

For those unacquainted, a subscription box is basically a recurring delivery of hand-picked products that cater to the recipient’s interests. And there are subscription boxes for pretty much everything now: alcohol, food, home goods, fitness items, beauty products — you name it, and there’s a service that wants to deliver a box full of it to your doorstep every month.

So what makes subscription boxes good gifts in general? For starters, there’s no heavy lifting on your part. Most services allow you to gift a subscription or gift card, where you can select the number of months you’d like the service to be delivered to the recipient, directly from their site.

A subscription box is also a great way to discover and try out new products. Again, it isn’t a box of random stuff. Most subscription services will tailor their boxes to the recipient’s likes and dislikes (often via an online quiz), then an expert will hand-select items that fit their preferences.

Besides the product itself, subscription services also offer an experience. These are boxes full of surprise goodies that appear on your doorstep every month. It’s exciting!

So below, we’ve pulled together some of the best subscription boxes we think would make for stellar gifts, and that don’t read I totally dropped the ball and am getting you something super last-minute.

Subscription Gifts for Her

For the woman who deserves to be pampered: FabFitFun

FabFitFun The most versatile subscription box on the market, FabFitFun sets her up every season with products from name brands spanning nearly every category: fitness, beauty, style, home, wellness and more. Buy Here

For the woman who always smells nice: Scentbird

Scentbird Whether she’s a fragrance enthusiast or an eager beginner, she can explore, learn and experience over six hundred different fragrances from unique indie brands and luxury labels with Scentbird. Buy Here

For the beauty-obsessed: Allure Beauty Box

Allure Beauty Box Each month she’ll receive six or more expert-approved picks in makeup, skincare, hair care and more from the editors over at beauty magazine Allure, including at least full-sized products. Buy Here

For the woman who loves a glass of (good) wine: Firstleaf

Firstleaf Firstleaf works with some of the world’s finest wine producers to deliver members award-winning wines at a lower price. We recently tried the service and were impressed with the selection of bottles, which were accompanied by thorough tasting note cards. Buy Here

For the woman who prefers a cup of tea: Sips by

Sips by The female-founded startup matches tea drinkers with tasty teas from over 150 global brands. Every box comes with four premium teas that will make around 16 cups (more if they re-steep), plus reusable and biodegradable tea filters as well as tasting notes. Buy Here

For the woman who wants to cook unique, healthy meals at home: Sunbasket

Sunbasket There is a deluge of food subscription services on the market, and we’ve tried our hand at a few of them. Sunbasket was the first to really impress us. Priding itself on clean, sustainable and always scrumptious meals, the San Francisco-based brand makes cooking healthy and flavorful dinners easy and exciting. Buy Here

For the woman who can’t pick her head out of a book: Book of the Month

Book of the Month The OG book subscription service will send her 5-7 thoughtfully curated new book recommendations each month. Then all she has to do is choose the book she wants to dive into, read and repeat. Buy Here

For the woman who just wants to be at the beach: Beachly

Beachly If mom won’t stop posting beach-related memes on Facebook then she needs Beachly, a premium surf subscription service that provides coastal-inspired apparel, beauty products and accessories. Think bright-colored towels, woven beach bags, clean hair and skincare and other items that elicit good vibes. Buy Here

For the highly caffeinated woman: Mistobox

Mistobox With more than 600 coffees from over 60 roasters on its roster, Mistobox is a coffee-lovers dream. Buy Here

For the woman who likes her bling: Rocksbox

Rocksbox Unlimited jewelry? Say less. Rocksbox operates as a jewelry rental service. She gets access to an ever-rotating selection of chic jewelry from top brands like Kendra Scott and Gorjana, receiving three hand-selected pieces each month to parade around town in, then only pays for what she wants to keep. Buy Here

For the woman who geeks out on the latest tech: Breobox

Breobox Combining the latest tech, fitness devices and home goods in one exciting, nerdy box, the quarterly subscription service will introduce her to all the gizmos and gadgets she likely hasn’t even heard of yet. Buy Here

For the foodie: Goldbelly

Goldbelly The online marketplace that offers regional and artisanal foods from around the U.S. has the ultimate monthly food subscription service where she can get the country’s most sought-after, beloved foods delivered every month to her doorstep. Buy Here

For the woman who loves her dog more than humans: BarkBox

Barkbox Sometimes treating mom means treating her favorite child. BarBox offers a completely customizable box of fun dog toys and scrumptious treats for her sweet little fur baby. Buy Here

For the woman who always has fresh flowers: Bouqs

Bouqs You could surprise her with flowers once or she could be wowed every single month by a gorgeous bouquet of farm-fresh flowers with the best blooms of each season. Buy Here

For the carnivorous woman: Butcher Box

Butcher Box This carnivore-friendly subscription service has a strict adherence to 100% grass-fed beef and often makes temptation-worthy offers like “free bacon for life.” And you can choose what goes in your order and the delivery frequency (free shipping, too). Buy Here

For the woman who’s expecting: Nurtured 9

Nurtured 9 Nurtured 9’s New Mom/Postpartum Gift Box Subscription will send her three separate boxes throughout her fourth trimester (which begins as soon as her baby is born). These thoughtfully curated and beautifully packaged gift boxes will include everything a new mom would want and need during her postpartum period. Buy Here

For the woman who ends every night with a bowl of ice cream: Jeni’s Pint Club

Jeni’s Pint Club The artisan ice cream company based in Columbus, Ohio offers flavors of ice cream her mouth likely has never tasted before. From “powdered jelly donut” to “everything bagel” (yes, they make a pint of ice cream that tastes exactly like an everything bagel with cream cheese), Jeni’s is sure to impress any ice cream fanatic (and no worries, they offer more traditional flavors, non-savory flavors all well.) All in all, if she loves her ice cream she needs a Pint Club membership. Buy Here