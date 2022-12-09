Jewelry is a gift your beloved will never grow tired of receiving. Mainly because gifting jewelry requires thoughtfulness. You can’t just gift them the first gold bracelet or pair of diamond earrings served to you on Instagram. You, obviously, need to take into account the types of pieces they already own. Do they have a preference for gold or silver jewelry? Statement or subtle pieces? Did they mention a piece of jewelry they were thinking of buying themselves? Are you now realizing this was actually a subtle hint for you to buy it for them?

Now take all that information to a reputable jewelry retailer that offers stunning, high-quality accessories. Or to make it easier on yourself, take a look at the list below where we’ve rounded up an array of glistening and dainty pieces for every type of jewelry wearer that you can gift this holiday season.

Catbird Grand Cygnet Ring A classic signet ring reimagined with some rather striking details. The Brooklyn-based jewelry brand will also engrave it for you, free of charge. Buy it now : $234