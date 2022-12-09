8 Perfect Jewelry Gifts From Affordable to Splurg-Worthy
A roundup of glistening, dainty pieces for every type of jewelry wearer
Jewelry is a gift your beloved will never grow tired of receiving. Mainly because gifting jewelry requires thoughtfulness. You can’t just gift them the first gold bracelet or pair of diamond earrings served to you on Instagram. You, obviously, need to take into account the types of pieces they already own. Do they have a preference for gold or silver jewelry? Statement or subtle pieces? Did they mention a piece of jewelry they were thinking of buying themselves? Are you now realizing this was actually a subtle hint for you to buy it for them?
Now take all that information to a reputable jewelry retailer that offers stunning, high-quality accessories. Or to make it easier on yourself, take a look at the list below where we’ve rounded up an array of glistening and dainty pieces for every type of jewelry wearer that you can gift this holiday season.
Grown Brilliance Pear Lab Grown Diamond Solitaire Certified Stud Earrings
When in doubt, a pear-shaped diamond should do the trick.
Aurate Medium Gold Chunky Hinged Hoop Earrings
A perfectly sized hoop for everyday wear. Also available in silver.
Brilliant Earth Marquesa Strand Diamond Necklace
Subtle yet striking, this dainty chain necklace is sprinkled with Brilliant Earth’s gorgeous lab-grown diamonds.
Mejuri Pavé Diamond Bar Bracelet
Mejuri’s slim Pavé Diamond Bar Bracelet is the epitome of understated elegance.
Catbird Grand Cygnet Ring
A classic signet ring reimagined with some rather striking details. The Brooklyn-based jewelry brand will also engrave it for you, free of charge.
Kinn Mini Teardrop Eternity Diamond Ring
Designed and made in Los Angeles, this 14k yellow gold band features an endless spiral of pear shape diamonds.
Gorjana Opalite Solitaire Double Huggies
A pair of simple huggies set with a stunning solitaire opalite stone.
Missoma Double Rope Bracelet
An eye-catching bracelet that’s still unobtrusive enough for everyday wear.
