The 8 Best Red Wine Glasses to Buy Right Now

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

There are a lot of wine glasses out on the market these days, which we think is a good thing because variety is the spice of life, after all. But with so many brands making both highly functional and damn good looking glassware, it can be difficult to navigate the selection and choose the set that’s best for you. Don’t worry, that’s where we come in.

If you’re searching for the best red wine glasses to accentuate everything from beaujolais to cabernet sauvignon, these eight selections are some of our favorites right now. Whether you’re looking for an all-purpose workhorse or something varietal-specific, there’s something on this list for you.

When we asked professional sommeliers about their favorite wine glasses, Florent Martin, Head Sommelier of The Peninsula Paris, chose this one with ease. “Riedel has an incredible talent for making glasses that enhance all wines,” he says. “The drinking edge of the glass, as well as the bowl of the glass, are always calculated to the millimeter for an optimal tasting experience. I use it for all our great wines from Bordeaux and the Rhône Valley.”

This glass is a splurge, there’s no doubt about that. But if you’re looking for a show-stopping glass that is going to accentuate the aromas and flavors of red wine to the max, the Josephine No. 3 is one of the best out there. The design of the bowl means there’s no need for a decanter, as this glass will aerate you wine with a couple quick swirls. The hand-blown Austrian crystal is the lightest, thinnest around, so take that into account if butter fingers get the best of you.

“These Glasvin glasses are so sleek,” one InsideHook editor told me after sending a photo of them filled with a deep, dark red wine. And she couldn’t be more correct, as these beauties do look incredibly streamlined with their wide bowl and weightless design. The shape of the goblet allows the aromas and flavors of full-bodied reds to open and develop quickly, perfect when you don’t have time to decant and want to simply get to sipping.

Not only is this hand-blown glass stunning, but its eye-catching design was made to highlight lighter-bodied red wines. The tulip shape and flared lip balance acidity and temper the alcohol so all of pinot noir’s lush fruity notes come through. It’s a perfect glass for both Old World (think Burgundy) and New World pinot noirs, as well as Beaujolais, barbaresco, barolo and even rosé Champagne.

While we love this glass for all of our reds, it does just as well to enhance whites, rosés and even sparkling wines, so you can’t go wrong. Even though the Austrian-made crystal is tall and elegant, it has a sturdy feel and can be put in the dishwasher without a second thought. Whether you’re into lighter chilled reds or love a big cab sauv, the broad base of the StandArt’s bowl will do well to enhance every flavor and aroma.

Schott Zwiesel makes some of our favorite wine glasses, which always have an elegant look but are not so expensive that we’re afraid to use them every day. The Pure Burgundy glass is perfect for light to medium-bodied reds like pinot noir, chianti, beaujolais and sangiovese, as well as full-bodied whites such as chardonnay and viognier. And they are made using Tritan technology, which reinforces the crystal with titanium for a more durable glass.

If you’re looking for a solid budget red wine glass option, you can’t do much better than the Angle from Williams Sonoma. While the glass and lip are a little thicker than their more expensive counterparts, the German-made crystal glasses have an elegant shape and are dishwasher safe to boot. It’s a durable everyday wine glass that won’t cause you too much if it breaks.

Made In just launched their new and improved wine glasses this summer, and the gorgeous stems are machine-blown in Germany where they’ve been making crystal glassware since 1521. The thin laser-cut lip means wines can really shine, and these babies are dishwasher safe to make cleanup a breeze. Spring for the four pack + decanter set to really up your game.