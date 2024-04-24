You Can Do Better Than an Aperol Spritz

Aperol arrived with full force in the United States in the early 2000s after it was purchased by the Campari Group. They put serious marketing dollars behind introducing Americans to the Aperol Spritz, and with it, the very concept of aperitivo — which is fitting because the brand takes its very name from the early evening, Italian social ritual.

Aperol Spritzes have been ubiquitous here ever since, but until recently, the term “aperitivo” referred more to the ritual than to any given product, despite the use of the term on Aperol’s label. “I believe Americans have embraced the idea of ​​aperitivo as a category, in the sense of a drink with a slightly bitter taste and low-ABV content,” says Francesca Nonino, Head of Digital and Global Brand Ambassador for Grappa Nonino and a member of the sixth generation of Noninos to take on the family business. “The aperitivo is not a specific alcoholic drink but a method of preparation.” she says. The base can include several options, such as wine, vermouth, amaro or even grappa. (Strongly bitter, higher ABV amari may be used in the concocting of aperitivo drinks, but as neat pours, they function in the opposite regard from aperitivo as an end-of-the-meal digestivo.)

Given the ongoing popularity of Aperol and its spritz application, the last several years have seen a new wave of Aperol alternatives enter the market, specifically labeled “aperitivo” to differentiate them from their amaro cousins. “Aperitivo serves as one-word guidance as to the intended application,” says T.A. “Ted” Breaux, co-founder of DeGroff Spirits, “indicating that it is ideally suited for Italian-style cocktails” and as a lower-ABV libation that doesn’t necessarily require sparkling wine or soda to cut it.

“The most important thing about aperitivo is the companionship,” Nonino says, referring not only to the social aspect of aperitivo culture but also to the tendency of aperitivo drinks to always be taken with light bites. With these new products entering the aperitivo space, there’s additional meaning to derive: Aperol now has more company. With established, emerging and even non-alcoholic brands getting in on the action, here are seven bottled aperitivi to consider for early-evening sippers, when your next spritz craving strikes or when you simply want to try some Aperol alternatives.

L’Aperitivo Nonino Nonino Distillatori

As one of the first families in Italian libations, the current generation of Nonino distillers released L’Aperitivo Nonino Botanical Drink in 2018, based on a family recipe that had first been developed by the brand’s matriarch, Silvia Nonino, around 1940. The only bianco aperitivo on this list, L’Aperitivo Nonino leads with floral and berry notes rather than citrus. “It has floral, spice and herbal notes that come from the botanicals used to make it, including gentian root, rhubarb, lemon, lime and strawberry grape — uva fragola — distillate from our vineyards, which gives a lovely wild berry taste to it,” Nonino says. “L’Aperitivo is also completely natural and vegan-friendly, has a more complex flavor profile than Aperol and is higher in alcohol.” (It’s at 21% ABV rather than Aperol’s 11%). Notably, the natural element here means no artificial food coloring, an important point of departure from Aperol for many of the brands on this list.

DeGroff Bitter Aperitivo DeGroff Spirits

Dale DeGroff — largely considered the godfather of the modern cocktail movement — has also entered the aperitivo space, along with renowned absinthe distiller Breaux, with the launch of DeGroff Bitter Aperitivo in 2023. A deep ruby iteration of aperitivo, the ethos of the brand was to remain true to the Italian process of more than a century ago with no modern shortcuts. “DeGroff Bitter Aperitivo is crafted strictly using the original materials and methods used by bitter aperitifs in this category when pre-prohibition classic cocktails were created,” Breaux says. “We employ no commercial flavorings, no chemical dyes, no chill filtering or other modern inventions.” At 25% ABV, DeGroff Bitter Aperitivo is one of the punchier, richer choices on this list, while still being sessionable with strong herbaceous notes, especially of sage and tarragon.

Doladira Alpina

Launched in 2023 and positioned as an “Alpine aperitivo,” Doladira nods to the spritz’s pedigree as Northern Italian, which brings a distinct herbal profile, strong dose of rhubarb, lighter bitterness and less sugar, which also taps into the category’s association with “better for you” drinking. (The brand’s natural rosy hue comes from both the rhubarb and black carrot.) “I like to have something refreshing,” says Doladira co-founder Meredith Erickson, author of Alpine Cooking. “I was looking for that kind of drink that is all about wellness, with very little sugar and artificial flavoring that you still feel really good about drinking. I wanted to make Doladira because I found that what I wanted didn’t exist.” It features 60% less sugar than Aperol, and Erickson recommends Doladira in an even lighter format than the prosecco-topped spritz by adding grapefruit soda for a fruity construct.

Amante 1530 Amante 1530

A citrus-leaning aperitivo and closest both in ABV (15%) and in sunset-evoking color, Amante 1530 may be the most equitable, one-to-one swap in terms of Aperol alternatives to use in upgraded aperitivo drinks and cocktails. Its price point is also on par, and the bottle is a stunner, worthy of gifting to spritz enthusiasts. “What differentiates Amante 1530 from other strong players in the category is the product offers a modern take on an old classic, combining aromas of Italian citrus, ginger and honeysuckle,” says Ana Rosenstein, the brand’s CEO and co-founder. The ginger element gives Amante not only the requisite bitter kick but a lightly spicy one, too.

Faccia Brutto Aperitivo Faccia Brutto

At 24% ABV, Brooklyn-based Faccia Brutto Aperitivo is closer in strength to Campari than Aperol, but owner and producer Patrick Miller suggests the brand’s aperitivo is the perfect mid-point. “The flavor profile strikes a pleasant balance between the fruity sweetness of Aperol and the bitter complexity of Campari and can be used in either a spritz or Negroni with equal success,” he says. Along with the gentian — the most commonly used bitter botanical — Miller also employs kola nut, hibiscus, rhubarb root and a hearty dose of orange to achieve the sipper’s versatility. (With a slightly more caramel hue than other selections here, the product served over ice kind of resembles an Old Fashioned.) Faccia Brutto also offers another conscious Aperol alternative, as its made with non-GMO neutral grain spirit and organic botanicals.

Wilderton Bittersweet Aperitivo Wilderton

“The spritz is all about refreshing social interactions with friends, so why let alcoholic versions have all the fun?,” says Brad Whiting, CEO and co-founder of Wilderton, one of a handful of recent non-alcoholic contributions to the aperitivo category. Bringing a similar flavor profile, and a “uniquely American craft story” to the party, Wilderton’s Bittersweet Aperitivo is a blend of grapefruit, orange blossom and aromatic herbs, designed to stimulate the appetite and leave a pleasantly bittersweet finish, just as its alcoholic counterparts would. “The word aperitivo is as much about defining the occasion of a pre-meal drink and a cultural ritual,” Whiting says, which also suits the brand as the first non-alcoholic distillery in the United States to support a tasting room.

Figlia Non-Alcoholic Aperitivo Figlia

“I found myself often turning to a Campari soda when I didn’t want to drink much in a social setting but hated that it was so sugary,” says Lily Geiger, Figilia’s founder. “By placing Figlia within the aperitivo category, my goal was to capture the essence of this Italian tradition while presenting a modern and sophisticated choice for those seeking non-alcoholic options.” With primary flavors of rose, bitter orange and clove, Figlia provides a healthier aperitivo alternative for a number of reasons in addition to its alcohol-free nature. “It has all-natural ingredients, no preservatives and no added sugars while still not compromising on flavor,” she says. “This makes it just as exciting and sophisticated as the beloved Aperol without being loaded with sugar and booze.”