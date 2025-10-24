What we’re drinking: Teeling Phoenix Legends: 16-Year-Old Single Malt Irish Whiskey Marsala Cask

Where it’s from: The Teeling Whiskey Company was founded in 2012. The distillery opened in 2015, the first new distillery in Dublin in 125 years, and is now (in their estimation) the “world’s most awarded Irish whiskey.” This is the second edition of the Phoenix Legends series, a collection that pays homage to notable moments in Notre Dame football history.

Why we’re drinking this: I posted a pic of this bottle on IG, and was immediately hit with the following note from a fellow drinks writer: “I’m sure the whiskey is great, but I can’t ever support Notre Dame football.”

And as a University of Michigan grad… I’d normally agree. But I’m not drinking this for the Notre Dame connection (which is interesting, as you’ll see below) but for the liquid. Teeling has mastered the art of fun and sometimes unusual barrel maturations for its whiskey. Ignoring the “Official Irish Whiskey Partner of Notre Dame Fans” tagline, I still wanted a taste.

“I was a bit skeptical in the beginning,” admits Teeling Master Distiller Alex Chasko, who notes the distillery hasn’t really done these types of collaborations before. “But it wasn’t until talking with the people at Notre Dame who had come over twice for the Navy football game [in Dublin] that I started to realize there are a lot of similarities and shared vision. We both have a long tradition and generational links.”

The Phoenix Legends series debuted last year with a 24-year-old single malt, finished in Rivesaltes casks (if you’re stuck on that, it’s sweet, fortified wine from France). This year, it’s a 16-year-old single malt finished in Italian Marsala wine casks. “I simply wanted to make an impactful whiskey,” says Chasko. “It wasn’t like, oh, Marsala is hot right now, let’s use that.”

A peek inside the Teeling box Teeling

As for the Notre Dame connection? The new release celebrates the 1977 “Trojan Horse” Green Jersey Game, when Notre Dame warmed up in their traditional blue jerseys but then later took the field in a striking green colorway, accompanied by a massive student-built wooden Trojan horse. The team destroyed USC 49–19, securing Notre Dame’s 10th consensus national championship — a milestone that coincides with Teeling’s own 10th anniversary of its distillery in Dublin.

“This was before Nike, Adidas, Puma, there weren’t even names on the backs of jerseys,” says Chasko. “To see someone come out in a different colored jersey was a big deal back then.”

How it tastes: The Marsala Cask release comes in at 46% ABV.

It looks beautiful — I’m not one to notice a whiskey’s color, but this is a beautiful dark amber. You’ll discover figs, dates, plums and burnt sugar on the nose; on the palate, I found biscuit, cherry and what Chasko suggests as a kettlecorn (I don’t disagree, and there’s an oily/creamy mouthfeel at work, too). It’s not an Irish whiskey for beginners (seriously, try Teeling Small Batch if you’re new to the category, you’ll be a convert), but it’s complex and unique.

Fun fact: If you’re looking for cool upcoming limited editions, Chasko says there’s a Teeling Small Batch in a Curaçao cask in the works, along with another one that’s utilizing Santa Teresa rum casks. And while the third and final Notre Dame collaboration next year doesn’t have a cask type yet, it will be tied into the team’s 1988 national championship.

Where to buy: Teeling Phoenix Legends: Marsala Cask retails for $350 and is limited to 1,500 bottles worldwide. It’s available for pre-order here.