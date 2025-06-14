Stitzel-Weller Distillery Just Debuted its Stitzel Reserve Series

When it comes to bourbon, few distilleries have the reputation of Stitzel-Weller for producing a truly outstanding spirit. The distillery reopened to the public in 2014, and a Whisky Advocate article from earlier this year noted that the distillery now serves as “more of a research and development lab for Diageo.” That doesn’t mean that bourbon enthusiasts aren’t still seeing noteworthy whiskey made under the Stitzel-Weller name — and this week, Diageo announced one particularly interesting variety.



That would be the Stitzel Reserve 24-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, described as a distillery exclusive. More broadly, the Stitzel Reserve name looks like it’ll be used for whiskeys that showcase the capabilities of the distillery — and this initial release sounds very promising. Nicole Austin, the Director of American Whiskey Liquid Development and Capabilities for Diageo, was responsible for blending the whiskey that comprises this bourbon; according to the distillery’s announcement, Austin utilized nine barrels in total when creating it.



“This exceptional 24-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey has spent decades maturing under careful supervision, developing a profile rich with notes of cracked leather, saddle oil, and burnt sugar,” Austin said in a statement. “It embodies the craftsmanship and dedication that defines Stitzel-Weller Distillery.”

If you’re looking to try a bottle (or a pour) of this, you’ll need to make your way to Kentucky; as mentioned above, bottles of Stitzel Reserve 24-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey are available only on-site at Stizel-Weller Distillery. If you’d prefer a smaller quantity, the distillery’s Garden and Gun Club will offer “a bespoke tasting experience,” as per the announcement.