Drinking and the Culture Around It

Sagamore Spirit’s New Whiskey Was Made for Bourbon and Rye Enthusiasts

The distillery just announced the launch of Sagamore Spirit High Rye Straight Bourbon Whiskey

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
October 3, 2025 3:06 pm EDT
You might do a double-take when gazing upon the label of Sagamore Spirit’s latest whiskey. That’s because the Maryland-based distillery is taking a cue from two different styles of whiskey for this installment in its Reserve Series. The launch of High Rye Straight Bourbon Whiskey continues Sagamore Spirit’s tradition of making tasty rye whiskeys, while also taking a few cues from the bourbon side of the craft.

What does this high-rye bourbon involve? The mash bill is comprised of 60% corn, 25% rye and 15% malted rye; it is then aged in charred white oak for six years. Master Distiller Ryan Norwood called it “a whiskey crafted for those who enjoy both bourbon and rye flavors that makes for a memorable pour.”

Previous installments in the Reserve Series have included a 10-Year-Old Rye and a rye whiskey aged in port barrels made using barrels from a nearby winery. High-rye bourbon, which refers to a bourbon made with a significant amount of rye in the mash bill, is a style that has gained in popularity in recent years. With this new release, Sagamore Spirit joins the likes of Peerless in terms of distilleries bridging bourbon and rye flavors.

That said, getting ahold of a bottle of Sagamore Spirit’s High Rye Straight Bourbon Whiskey will likely depend on your proximity to the state of Maryland. According to the distillery’s announcement, bottles will only be available at retailers within the state and at Sagamore Spirit itself. The suggested retail price is $49 (and a trip to Maryland).

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

