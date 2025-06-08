A Pappy Van Winkle Barrel Just Raised $800K For Wildfire Relief

What happens when a great bourbon and a worthy cause converge? That’s precisely what took place this week, when a barrel of Pappy Van Winkle 15-year was auctioned off, with the proceeds benefiting California wildfire relief efforts. (Specifically, the proceeds are going to support the work being done by World Central Kitchen and Another Round Another Rally.) Bidding began at $10,000 and — as the saying goes — escalated quickly, with the winning bid coming in at $800,000.



According to an article on the auction from FredMinnick.com, the winning bid came from a group of whiskey enthusiasts led by Nashville Barrel Co. co-founder Mike Hinds. In a statement, Hinds elaborated on his group’s reasons for purchasing the barrel. “The bourbon community has always shown immense heart, and this is another testament to our collective commitment to making a positive impact when it’s needed most,” he said.



Given that this barrel contains the equivalent of dozens of bottles of whiskey, the money paid for it may well amount to something of a bargain for Pappy Van Winkle. Last year, a collection of six Pappy Van Winkle bottles went to auction with an estimated value of $30,000; in 2022, a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle 23 Year Old Family Reserve sold at auction for $52,500.

The existence of this high-profile auction is also a good reminder that relief efforts for the wildfires that devastated parts of California earlier this year are still taking place. Earlier this month, NPR’s Kirk Siegler and Liz Baker reported on recovery efforts, noting that there’s tension brewing between hopes for a quick cleanup and concerns that it might not do enough to prevent environmental damage.

