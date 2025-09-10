Drinking and the Culture Around It

Jack Daniel’s Brings Back a Cult Favorite

Single Barrel Heritage Barrel offers a unique “toasted” take on the classic Tennessee whiskey profile

By Kirk Miller
September 10, 2025 11:30 am EDT
Originally launched in 2018, Jack Daniel's Single Barrel Heritage Barrel is now a permanent expression.
What we’re drinking: Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Heritage Barrel Tennessee Whiskey 

Where it’s from: Based in Lynchburg, Tennessee, the long-running and iconic whiskey brand is popular for its “Lincoln County Process,” a multi-day filtration method in which newly distilled spirit trickles through 10 feet of densely-packed sugar maple charcoal. 

Why we’re drinking these: Single Barrel is not so much new as it is a welcome return. The expression initially launched in 2018 as a limited release, with another limited run coming a year later. But, as of now, it’ll be offered year-round as part of the distillery’s Single Barrel Collection.

“Single Barrel Heritage was the very first special release we ever did on Jack Daniel’s,” says Global PR Director Svend Jansen. “And it was probably one of the most sought-after and fan favorite bottles we’ve ever done.”

Single Barrel Heritage is still utilizing the classic JD mash bill of 80% corn, 12% malted barley and 8% rye, and it still undergoes the Lincoln County Process. But it’s now fully matured in barrels utilizing a high-toast, low-char technique, and that’s what (primarily) is making a big difference. 

The casks are prepped with a high-toast, low-char technique inspired by early barrel-making traditions. A standard toast for a normal Jack Daniel’s barrel is 12 minutes with about a 25-second char. For Single Heritage, it’s a 23- to 24-minute toast and a flash char. The whiskey also enters these barrels at a lower proof of 100 (the standard JD has the highest entry proof of 125) and is then matured in some of the highest-elevated barrel houses in Lynchburg. 

“It’s really about highlighting what can be achieved through the treatment of the barrel itself,” says Master Distiller Chris Fletcher. “It’s a recreation of a throwback barrel. Back in the day, when Jack would have been running around, barrel-making wouldn’t have been nearly as precise as it is now. Charring barrels over an open flame, very likely outdoors, you wonder how thorough and how consistent things could have been. Most likely, instead of a really thorough char, you were probably getting some variation of toasting and charring going on.”

Can barrel toasting and entry proof make a difference? Let’s find out. 

How it tastes: Single Barrel is aged for at least seven years and comes in at 100 proof. Fletcher says he wanted to maximize the sweet notes with his barrel process. Interestingly, while the sweet, dark brown sugar notes are prevalent on the nose, I get something a little more cask-forward (oaky). That said, there’s plenty of vanilla, gingerbread and graham cracker on the palate, along with baking spices and cinnamon, but the finish is drier. Overall, the barrel is taking on a little more character here than the typical Jack Daniel’s release, and a lot of the distillery’s classic fruit notes (like banana) are muted. It feels like JD but all grown up. Note: As these are single-barrel releases, you’re likely to find a little variation in the bottles (at least, if they’re from different casks). 

Jack Daniel's Tennessee Blackberry
Just launched, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Blackberry is great (in a very different way).
Fun fact: Tennessee Blackberry is the latest addition to Jack Daniel’s flavor lineup, which also includes Tennessee Honey, Tennessee Fire and Tennessee Apple. This is crafted from the distillery’s classic Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey, which is infused with a fresh blackberry flavor before bottling. At 70 proof, it’s an ideal cocktail ingredient — seriously. I had a Whiskey Smash and a Whiskey Lemonade with this, and both were incredibly bright and refreshing. I’m not sure if we’ll have a flavored whiskey category in our annual Spill Awards, but if we do, I think I’ve already picked a winner.

Where to buy: 750 mL bottles of Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Heritage Barrel Tennessee Whiskey is available now nationwide in the United States in with a suggested retail price of $69.99.

Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

