The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This June

Bourbon, Scotch, Japanese Whisky | 59.1%-60.9% ABV | Aged 22-55 Years

The Last Drop is known for releasing rare whiskies from well-known distilleries that often feature unique maturation methods. Their latest, uh, drop includes the 27-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon from Buffalo Trace Distillery (Release No. 37), 55-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch from the Tomintoul Distillery (Release No. 38) and 22-Year-Old Japanese Blended Malt Whisky (Release No. 39). The first two have their charms, particularly if you like burly, barrel-forward bourbons or a dried fruit/raisin note, respectively. It’s the Japanese whisky, however, that won me over; a marriage of 100% Japanese whiskies derived from two casks, both made from Mizunara oak, this one is both sweet and balanced with hints of lemongrass, citrus, incense and red berries.