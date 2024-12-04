The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This December 

American Single Malt, Rye and Bourbon | 54.9%-69.6% ABV | 10 Years Old

In its latest seasonal collection, this Vermont-based independent bottler focused on aging. In particular, these are some of the oldest whiskeys released by both Lost Lantern and their partner distilleries, all coming in at or around 10 years old. Included in the collection are single casks from California (Spirit Works), New York (New York Distilling Company), Ohio (Tom’s Foolery) and Washington (Westland). As usual, each release is presented at natural cask strength, non-chill-filtered and with no color added — and there are less than 200 bottles (or in some cases, less than 100 bottles) available of each expression. The standout? While the ryes are outstandingly robust and the bourbon has nice and unexpected chocolate notes, it’s the sweet and smoky (and slightly medicinal) flavors of Westland’s peated edition that I’d return to.