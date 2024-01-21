Review: Slate’s Electric Flosser Will Simplify Your Hygiene Routine

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

According to surveys conducted by the American Dental Association, less than 50% of the country flosses on a daily basis. I’ll fess up: I’m in the sorry majority here, and have fibbed to my dentist since grade school. (Though my bleeding gums reveal all about 15 minutes into every visit. Pre-appointment “emergency flossing” is never enough.)

Why don’t I floss on a daily basis? I’m not really sure. I brush my teeth two to three times a day, and have reliable routines in other hygienic departments, like grooming and skincare. Flossing is just something I’ve long found too easy to neglect. A final boss of habit-forming, I guess.

Over the last couple months, though, I’ve finally established a consistent flossing regimen. That’s thanks to the Slate Electric Flosser, a dead-simple vibrating tool that appears destined to singlehandedly salvage my relationship with my dentist. More on why it works so well below.

The Benefits of Flossing

For those in need of a reminder — other than me — flossing is a good idea. It offers an array of benefits for both dental health and overall well-being. (We’re learning more and more about oral care’s close ties to heart health and longevity.) Here are the key benefits to know:

Most obviously, flossing eliminates the gunk between teeth where a toothbrush can’t reach. Prevents gum disease: Regular flossing helps ward off gum disease by removing all that plaque (which can causes gum inflammation).

Good oral health is linked to reduced risk of certain systemic diseases, including heart disease and diabetes. And a bonus benefit: Don’t be surprised if food starts to taste better, once you’ve gotten in a habit of scraping bacteria off your tongue, too.

Why We Love Slate’s Electric Flosser

The Slate Electric Flosser is a battery-powered wand (about the same size as an electric toothbrush) with a floss head attachment at the end. Each attachment has a lifespan of about a week.

The flosser is capable of producing “12,000 sonic vibrations per minute” — that’s evidently a lot — and the floss itself features 450 strands. Bottom line: it’s a workhorse. All you have to do is insert it between your teeth and squeegee from the tongue side towards the front of your mouth. The sensation isn’t painful, even at first use. And once you get used to it, it’s like second nature. Kernels of popcorn don’t stand a chance. The Slate founders also pitch their product as a tongue scraper, which I’ve tried with some success, too.

At the end of the day, flossing isn’t complicated — it’s more or less a matter of whether you took the time or didn’t. But I like the Slate experience because A) it’s harder to ignore, sitting there on my sink countertop, and B) it actually does make flossing easier and more ergonomic.

Like a handy vacuum attachment, the flosser easily reaches the molars at the back of my mouth. And it’s done a great job on the “show” teeth — the incisors and canines — that are grouped a little tighter than I’d like at the front of my mouth. If you’re struggling to jumpstart a consistent flossing habit, or even if you’re a passionate flosser looking to take it up a notch, give the tool a try. The Slate Electric Flosser has our blessing.