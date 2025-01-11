Having a healthy gut biome isn’t just good for the way your body processes food — it’s also important for your overall health, full stop. An unhealthy gut can lead to wider health issues if left unchecked; it’s part of a more holistic approach to health and fitness that can make a big difference in the long run.



What’s the best way to go about having a healthier gut? NPR’s Maria Godoy explored this very question, including looking into whether omnivores have a bigger challenge than vegetarians and vegans. Godoy points to a recent study headed by the University of Trento’s Nicola Segata, which found that whether or not someone eats meat has less of an impact on their gut health than the variety of plant-based foods they consume.



“Omnivores who were eating a large diversity of vegetables were actually quite similar in terms of having the good microbes compared to vegans,” Segata told NPR.



In 2023, Johns Hopkins Medicine offered similar conclusions in an exploration of how best to benefit one’s gut health. This included a warning from Dr. Gerald Mullin, who observed that “[a]s we age, the natural cycles slow down and don’t work as well.”

The Johns Hopkins analysis of improving gut health also urged readers to consume a wide variety of fruits and vegetables. “Americans’ fiber intake is 40 to 50 percent of what it should be,” Mullin said at the time — something that has ramifications above and beyond gut health. So if you are vowing to eat healthier this year, one way to do it is simply to eat a more diverse cohort of fruits and vegetables. Your gut may well thank you.