Take It From a Woman: How Good Is Your Oral (Hygiene) Game?

What’s the first thing you usually notice about a person? Is it their eyes? Their hair? Their level of confidence? Body language? How about their smile?

I’d say I’m an eyes and mouth kind of girl, especially if I’m meeting someone for a first date.

For me, it’s less about the aesthetics of your smile, though.

As someone who had a gap between their two front teeth for 23 years and then got adult braces, I’m not one to judge the uniformity of a smile. Actually, I find a protruding canine or a crooked line of teeth endearing. It’s more about your level of oral hygiene, which is a pretty crucial factor when deciding if I want to end this date with your mouth on mine.

According to the American Dental Association, men have higher rates of dental issues compared to women. Research shows men are less likely to brush their teeth twice a day and more likely to have untreated dental decay. Men are also less likely to visit the dentist as often, opting instead to go when an issue occurs rather than prioritizing preventative treatment. This is unfortunate, but not totally surprising, as men like to avoid their primary physicians at all costs. If they’re waiting until their arm has almost completely fallen off before seeing a doctor, their teeth are surely never seeing the light of an overhead lamp at the dentist’s office.

This is obviously bad! For a multitude of reasons: Skipping regular dentist appointments can lead to tooth decay, abscesses, gum disease and even gum cancer. Speaking from personal experience, dental and orthodontic work is wildly expensive (and often not covered by insurance), so not only is preventive care beneficial to your overall health, it could save you from some hefty dental bills. As my grandpa, who wore dentures, instilled in me: Take care of your teeth.

If all of that doesn’t scare you into booking your next cleaning appointment, maybe this will: No one is going to want to kiss you if you’ve got janky oral hygiene. Seeing your dentist every six months is only half of it. A sufficient oral health routine, obviously, starts at home.

So, to ensure your oral game (no, not that one) is top-notch, I tapped Brooklyn-based dentist Dr. Corey Black, DMD, to get the low-down on all things brushing, flossing and gargling (and the order you should complete those in), below.

The oral care products every man should have in his bathroom cabinet

Listen, women are nosey. We peek into your medicine cabinets, rifle through drawers and rip open shower curtains to survey your shampoo bottles. Do us and your mouth a favor by ensuring your #boybathroom resembles a grown man’s bathroom, instead.

The most important item in your cabinet? Toothpaste. Black recommends Sensodyne’s Pronamel Clinical Enamel Strength Toothpaste. “With sleek packaging, clean labels and cool-toned colors, it fits right into any elevated bathroom cabinet. But it’s more than just shelf appeal: backed by 17 years of clinical research, it delivers three times stronger enamel protection than your mouth’s natural defenses, keeping your smile as polished as your space.”

Beyond an effective toothpaste with aesthetically pleasing packaging, Black recommends a floss with fluoride or nano-hydroxyapatite, and a Waterpik, which helps clean between the teeth and underneath dental prosthetics. You should also have a pack of whitening strips and a tongue scraper on hand (more on that later).

“If you really want to impress a guest, a bathroom organizer for these products will help to make the environment more presentable,” says Black.

The oral hygiene practices you’re probably forgetting

Preventive care is key to maintaining good oral health, says Black, but many men only go when something’s wrong.

“The problem is, by the time there’s pain, the issue is usually more advanced and harder to treat. Regular checkups catch small problems early, before they turn into bigger ones. It’s not just about cleaning, but about protecting your teeth in the long term.”

Oftentimes, men overlook brushing their teeth twice a day and flossing at least once a day, adds Black.

“Every day, acid from our favorite foods and drinks silently weakens and erodes our enamel, leading to discoloration, inflammation and dental disease. That’s why I recommend brushing twice daily with a clinically proven toothpaste. When talking to my patients, I also think most people forget to floss at least once a day. I always mention that forgetting to floss is like showering but neglecting an entire section of your body.”

You also might be missing out on an easy hack for a brighter smile. “If you’re not whitening, your teeth are probably ‘yellowing,’” notes Black, who recommends brushing with a teeth whitening toothpaste.

“I would stay away from charcoal-based toothpastes and toothbrushes with hard bristles, as those tend to cause wear of the enamel,” he adds.

You should scrape your tongue

Tongues accumulate bacteria that can lead to bad breath, inflammation and dental disease, explains Black. “Whether you want to use a toothbrush or tongue scraper, removing that buildup keeps your mouth healthier and your breath fresher. The tongue can trap microscopic food particles that can also create a film-coated tongue.”

Yuck.

Floss, brush, gargle and spit

Like layering skincare, you should complete your oral health care routine in this sequence, says Black. Floss first to remove or loosen any food and plaque between your teeth. Then brush for a full two minutes with an enamel-strengthening toothpaste to clear out any remaining substances and flush out bacteria. Finish with mouthwash to kill any lingering germs and to help keep your mouth feeling — and smelling — fresh.