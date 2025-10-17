Wellness

A Gene That Causes Obesity Can Also Help With Cholesterol

Genetics can be a paradoxical thing

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
October 17, 2025 7:22 pm EDT
Doctor checking a patient's heartbeat
A recent study explored a paradoxical element of heart health.
Getty Images

How do you measure someone’s health? In recent years, correlating someone’s BMI and their overall health has fallen out of favor. “BMI is just one data point, along with many others, that needs to be considered to determine a person’s health,” Yale’s Wajahat Mehal, MD told Yale Medicine in 2023. The latest sign that someone’s weight and height are not the only factors to ponder when it comes to your health comes from a paper published this week in Nature Medicine, which neatly illustrates the more paradoxical aspects of genetics and the human body.

That paper explored a particular genetic mutation, MC4R deficiency, that can raise the risk of someone with this mutation becoming obese. There’s another side to that as well, though: the paper’s authors note that the same mutation can also result in “lower lipid levels and a lower risk of cardiovascular disease.”

These researchers also found two distinct groups of people for whom, as they phrased it, “MC4R deficiency is associated with significantly lower concentrations of total cholesterol, LDL-cholesterol and TGs, with no effect on HDL-cholesterol.” While the paper’s authors caution that there are “several limitations” in this study, including the number of subjects involved, this does represent a step forward in better understanding the relationship between the brain and the human metabolism.

No, Fathers, Anorexia Is Not Preferable to Obesity
No, Fathers, Anorexia Is Not Preferable to Obesity
 A Twitter poll with over 160,000 responses shows most dads would rather their daughters risk starving to death than be fat

One of the study’s authors, Sadaf Farooqi of the University of Cambridge, explained more about the paper’s findings in comments made to Nature. “The protection from cardiovascular disease is very striking,” Farooqi said regarding the MC4R mutations. It’s unclear if these findings will be able to lead to drugs that can address heart health on a greater level, but even on their own, they represent an expansion of human knowledge on the body’s inner workings.

More Like This

fork and spoon with a tape measure
Study: Why Diet Is More Important Than Exercise for Managing Childhood Obesity
Man drinking coffee in bed
Scientists Made a New Breakthrough in the Genetics of Sleep
Single brown egg in blue carton, representing choline-rich foods for brain health.
The Nutrient Your Brain’s Been Begging For
Person holding a large bunch of leafy greens, surrounded by fresh vegetables on a kitchen counter
How to Boost Your Gut Health for Good

Wellness
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A man and woman on water skis off the coast of Cannes.
7 Strategies for Increasing Your “Neuroplasticity”
A pair of legs running quickly around a track.
Have You Ever Taken the Cooper Fitness Test?
A collage of adult men with their mothers
No One Likes a “Hub-Son”
A man walking through a museum.
Feeling Uninspired? It’s Time to Assign Yourself a Syllabus.
These are 8 of the best classic colognes you can own
The Most Classic and Popular Colognes of All Time
Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves Is Timeless. So Are His Favorite Boots, Apparently.

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Wellness, Right This Way

Doctor checking a patient's heartbeat

A Gene That Causes Obesity Can Also Help With Cholesterol

collage of boxers on textured multi-colored background

Sunspel’s Iconic Boxer Gets a Heritage-Meets-Modern Revival

A boxer leans against the wall, shirtless and sweaty.

What Your “Heat Tolerance” Says About Your Fitness Level

A pair of legs running quickly around a track.

Have You Ever Taken the Cooper Fitness Test?

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

One Battle After Another

“One Battle After Another” Is Just as Good as Everyone’s Saying It Is

The ING New York City Marathon 2003: 34th Running

There’s a Better Way to Monitor Your Splits During a Marathon

Aerial image of Volvo plant

Volvo's Domestic Automotive Plans Include a New Hybrid

The best drops include Danner, Sacai, Studio Nicholson and more.

13 New Menswear Releases You Should Know About This Week