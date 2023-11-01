Wellness

Need a New Doctor? Zocdoc Can Help.

I’ve used the online service to book medical appointments for years. Here’s why.

A hand holding a phone with the Zocdoc app open
Booking your next doctor's appointment has never been easier.
Zocdoc/Getty
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
November 1, 2023 10:35 am
InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan is a graduate of New York City's The New School and a Philadelphia native (Go Birds).

Booking your own doctor appointments is one of the worst responsibilities you take on after becoming an adult (next to having to feed yourself every single day). It’s partly because the American healthcare system is in utter disarray. Even with insurance, finding a suitable, in-network provider is a time-consuming, taxing endeavor that’s extremely easy to put off and off and off — which is, obviously, not good! Men already don’t see the doctor as often as they should — we shouldn’t let the system deter the ones who want to. 

After moving away from my primary care physician and the rest of my specialty docs nearly a decade ago, I was in need of new healthcare services but wasn’t too sure how to go about it (as I absolutely did not want to cold call various primary care physician, optometrist and therapist offices to inquire about upcoming availability). Luckily someone recommended an online appointment booking service called Zocdoc, and it’s been my go-to for finding doctors ever since. 

Zocdoc is a New York-based company that helps consumers find and schedule in-person or telemedicine appointments with a variety of healthcare professionals, including doctors, dentists and therapists. The site helps people find care providers in all 50 states, across over 250 specialties and 18k insurance plans. 

One of the main reasons I use the service, and regularly recommend it to others, is because of how surprisingly simple it is to use.

All you have to do is input your insurance information and Zocdoc will find doctors in your area that are, or aren’t, in-network, along with real-time appointment availability. From there, you can book your appointment immediately. That means no annoying phone tag with receptionists. No inquiring whether a provider takes your insurance. No needing to have your calendar open right in front of you. It’s quick, easy and involves not having to speak to anyone. Beyond filtering by insurance, Zocdoc also allows patients to narrow down providers by specialty and location, languages spoken and doctor’s gender. The service also offers the ability to conveniently keep your health information in one place. Here, you can check in online, track appointment history and store insurance card information — a godsend when booking appointments. You’ll never have to go search for your insurance card again.

See real-time appointment availability.
Zocdoc

Additionally, you’ll be able to see doctor reviews left by other patients, another convenient feature of Zocdoc. As many of us know, finding a new physician can be a huge hit or miss, and while patient reviews aren’t foolproof, they can help weed out potential duds or non-fits. 

All in all, if you’re in the market for a new doctor and are dreading making an appointment, I’d highly recommend checking out Zocdoc, before you inevitably forget again — and I bet you’ll be shocked to find how painless booking an in-person or telehealth appointment can be. (Psst: This might be a good time to get your eyes checked and spend your FSA/HSA money before the end of the year.)

Book now

More Like This

a collage of fitness and outdoor gifts on a purple background
29 Gifts for the Outdoor Adventurer, Fitness Freak or Otherwise Active Person
Champ, Dame and Maude, some of the sexual wellness brands every man should know
15 Modern Sexual Wellness Brands Every Man Should Know
Running socks on a gradient
The Best Running Socks Will Keep Your Feet Comfy and Blister-free
The Parks Wonderland Trail High Pile Fleece Pullover from Parks Project. Here's our full review.
PSA: You Don’t Need to Buy a Boring Fleece

Wellness

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

elago MS2 Charging Stand
For $16 This Is an Ideal MagSafe Charging Stand

$20$16

RV2620WD AI Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop
Save $200 on This Shark Robot Vacuum and Mop

$450$250

Crown Affair Hair Towel
One of the Best Gifts You Can Give? This Hair Towel.

$45$36

Our Favorite Food Storage Containers Are Now on Sale
Our Favorite Food Storage Containers Are Now on Sale

$305$220

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

the band wilco standing on a frozen pond
Why Is Everyone Always Saying Such Dumb Shit About Wilco?
The Replacements
Inside the Making of The Replacements’ Revelatory New Box Set
Kancamagus Highway in northern New Hampshire
11 Scenic Drives and Hikes to Take This Fall
a collage of fisherman sweater for men on a ocean background
The 18 Best Fisherman Sweaters for Men
Best pumpkin beers
The 27 Best Tasting Pumpkin Beers in 2023

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Wellness, Right This Way

A man laying in the grass with mountains in the distance. The 20-5-3 Rule suggests spending more time in nature.

The “20-5-3 Rule” Will Give You a Better Life

Coway Airmega 250 Art air purifier in a room

Breathe Easy and Take 25% Off These Coway Air Purifiers

A hand holding a phone with the Zocdoc app open

Need a New Doctor? Zocdoc Can Help.

A collage of photos of Jamie Citron, who is running the NYC Marathon in 2023 for his family who survived the Highland Park shooting and as a member of Team Sandy Hook Promise

His Loved Ones Ran for Their Lives. He’s Running to Help Them Heal.

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

A collage of photos of Jamie Citron, who is running the NYC Marathon in 2023 for his family who survived the Highland Park shooting and as a member of Team Sandy Hook Promise

His Loved Ones Ran for Their Lives. He’s Running to Help Them Heal.

Scenes from the Black Hills Pow Wow

How to Be a Respectful and Responsible Traveler When on Indigenous Lands

Testing the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R Pickup Truck

Review: An Off-Road Test of Ford's 700-Horsepower F-150

Jon Hamm in "Fargo", which debuts season 5 this month on FX

The Best Movies, TV and Music for November