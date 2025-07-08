Wellness

China Makes Brain Implant Technology a Priority

Can Chinese brain-computer interfaces best those from American companies like Neuralink?

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
July 8, 2025 11:30 am EDT
Illustration of a human brain with a computer chip
Brain-computer interface tech is advancing around the globe.
Getty Images

Computer chips embedded in human brains are a recurring feature in science-fiction stories, but the real-world equivalent of this technology has already arrived. Neuralink made headlines in early 2024 for placing a brain-computer interface (BCI) into a paralyzed man which allowed him to, among other things, play video games using just his thoughts.

Neuralink, which is owned by Elon Musk, may be the highest-profile company working on this technology, but they’re far from the only one. And just like Chinese companies are making advances in GLP-1 drugs, so too are they making big strides when it comes to BCIs. In an article for Nature, Smriti Mallapaty provided a good overview of the state of the industry there, writing that while Chinese companies may not be as advanced as their American counterparts when it comes to linking the human brain to a chip, they are working at a rapid pace.

The article focuses on the work being done by several companies. Among them is StairMed, whose device, Mallapaty writes, “is smaller and less invasive” than Neuralink’s BCI. Investors seem interested; last August, StairMed announced that it had raised “several hundred million yuan” in financing. (One hundred million yuan is equivalent to $13.9 million at the current rate of exchange.)

There Are Two Sides to the Brain Implant Story
There Are Two Sides to the Brain Implant Story
 As Neuralink recently showed, the medical case for brain-machine interfaces is clear. Experts are divided on the next step: upgrading otherwise healthy humans.

Another company cited in the article, NeuroXess, developed a chip that allowed one patient to communicate in Mandarin after a tumor affected the patient’s ability to process language.

That’s one of several cases where brain chips have allowed people who had lost the ability to speak to communicate with others. In 2023, a group of researchers based at the University of California San Francisco were able to use a brain chip to allow someone with locked-in syndrome to interface with other people. But as scientists around the world advance this technology further and tout the near-miraculous advances, it’s also worth considering the risks.

More Like This

Elon Musk’s Neuralink Developing Cloud-Based AI for Humans and Telepathic Communication
Elon Musk’s Neuralink Developing Cloud-Based AI for Humans and Telepathic Communication
Water in an MIT-designed water harvester
MIT Scientists Created a Device That Harvests Water Vapor
hand holding a semaglutide injector
Chinese Companies Are Developing Advanced GLP-1 Drugs
Reflecting telescope
How Is the Search for Habitable Alien Worlds Evolving?

Wellness
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

The road trip you didn't know you needed
A Guide to the Loneliest Road in America
The one packing habit no one can seem to talk themselves out of
How Many Pairs of Underwear Do You Need to Travel With?
Welcome to La Casa de la Playa
This Mexican Hotel Takes All-Inclusive to New Heights
These are the best watches of the past month.
The Best Watches of June 2025
Close-up of powerful ankles in motion during a dynamic warm-up, wearing gold Nike spikes on a track surface.
Ankle Strength Is an Underrated Key to Healthy Aging
Several book colors against a tropical background
The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This July

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Wellness, Right This Way

Illustration of a human brain with a computer chip

China Makes Brain Implant Technology a Priority

A woman in athletic clothing climbs an outdoor city staircase, showcasing strong posture and gait.

What Your “Stair Technique” Says About Your Body

Man using an app to monitor his glucose levels

What's the Best Way to Keep Your Glucose Regulated?

cigarette butts in ashtray

WHO Reveals Progress in Increasing Tobacco Warnings

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder Sale

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week