Leisure > Travel

This Wellness Vacation Includes Quality Time With Boyz II Men

Get ready for Boyz II Zen

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
September 5, 2025 5:20 pm EDT
Boyz II Men in concert
Shawn Stockman, Nathan Morris, and Wanya Morris of Boyz II Men
Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Part of the appeal of taking a vacation is the ability to unwind, whether that’s relaxing on a scenic beach or exploring a new city. And in recent years, the popularity of dedicated wellness destinations has ratcheted up all over the world, a category that can include anything from fitness-related activities to a more luxurious White Lotus-esque experience. (Minus the intrigue and murder, presumably.) But there’s one thing that these resorts don’t have: incredibly smooth music.

Which brings us to the gloriously-named Boyz II Zen: A Wellness Escape by Boyz II Men. The name of the event is, all things being equal, pretty self-explanatory: this is a four-day trip to a Florida resort with scenic views, golf and nautical excursions and — as one might guess — performances by the artists who gave us “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday” and “Motownphilly,” who also curated the itinerary.

The vacation package is a collaboration between the group and Booking.com, and will enable up to six people to take part; bookings open for the experience on September 18, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time.

“[W]e can’t wait to give six friends the opportunity to slow down, reconnect and share good vibes during our Boyz II Zen Wellness Escape,” the group said in a statement. “We’ve curated the itinerary with all of our favorite zen activities like yoga, golf and sound baths, so all you have to do is book and pack to relax.”

Study Shows That Parents Are Becoming Increasingly Interested in Wellness Travel
Study Shows That Parents Are Becoming Increasingly Interested in Wellness Travel
 Wellness travel has been on the rise among a new group of travelers.

Boyz II Zen sounds like an interesting combination of two distinct trends in travel. One is the aforementioned growth in wellness-centric tourism; the other is the rise of travel organized around a particular musical artist. (Related: the lineup for Little Steven’s Underground Garage Cruise 2 looks pretty promising.) Some musician-centered experiences sound more appealing than others, but I can’t deny that spending time with the members of Boyz II Men in a sound bath has a certain charm. Maybe it will for you as well.

More Like This

This and phone on DND
“Quiet Travel” Is the Latest Vacation Trend for Serenity Seekers
A tired man struggles to push a weighted machine at the gym. Black and white photo.
From a Wellness Writer: My 5 Unhealthiest Habits This Year
A HyperT Pro Wellness Pod at Canyon Ranch in Fort Worth, Texas
A Day at the Elite Wellness Club Where Wealthy Texans Biohack Their Bodies
A rendering of SHA Wellness island
An Entire Man-Made Island Dedicated to Wellness Is Coming to the UAE

Culture
Leisure
Culture > Music
Leisure > Travel
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A collage of the best modern dive watches, including models from Tudor, Unimatic, Citizen and others
The 13 Best Modern Dive Watches, From $400 to $20,000
A Japanese man walking down the street.
The Japanese Walking Workout You Should Do Four Times a Week
SNL
Inside the Great “Saturday Night Live” Cast Shakeup
Sleep in a suite with panoramic jungle views while drifting through Peru’s Pacaya Samiria National Reserve
Tarantulas, Piranhas and Pisco Sours: A Cruise Like No Other
Images from "One Battle After Another" and "Only Murders in the Building" along with Jeff Tweedy
See/Hear: The Best Movies, TV and Music for September
Uplift standing desk collage on multi-colored background
Review: Uplift Turned Me Into a Standing-Desk Person

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Travel, Right This Way

Boyz II Men in concert

This Wellness Vacation Includes Quality Time With Boyz II Men

A Hotel We Love: Rosewood London

A Hotel We Love: Rosewood London

a glass of champagne on a table next to a plush chair overlooking a city skyline

Are Hotel Club Levels Cool Again?

Bula Kava House

Getting to Know Kava, the Euphoric, Non-Alcoholic Beverage Making Waves Stateside

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder Sale

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week