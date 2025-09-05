This Wellness Vacation Includes Quality Time With Boyz II Men

Part of the appeal of taking a vacation is the ability to unwind, whether that’s relaxing on a scenic beach or exploring a new city. And in recent years, the popularity of dedicated wellness destinations has ratcheted up all over the world, a category that can include anything from fitness-related activities to a more luxurious White Lotus-esque experience. (Minus the intrigue and murder, presumably.) But there’s one thing that these resorts don’t have: incredibly smooth music.



Which brings us to the gloriously-named Boyz II Zen: A Wellness Escape by Boyz II Men. The name of the event is, all things being equal, pretty self-explanatory: this is a four-day trip to a Florida resort with scenic views, golf and nautical excursions and — as one might guess — performances by the artists who gave us “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday” and “Motownphilly,” who also curated the itinerary.



The vacation package is a collaboration between the group and Booking.com, and will enable up to six people to take part; bookings open for the experience on September 18, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time.



“[W]e can’t wait to give six friends the opportunity to slow down, reconnect and share good vibes during our Boyz II Zen Wellness Escape,” the group said in a statement. “We’ve curated the itinerary with all of our favorite zen activities like yoga, golf and sound baths, so all you have to do is book and pack to relax.”

Boyz II Zen sounds like an interesting combination of two distinct trends in travel. One is the aforementioned growth in wellness-centric tourism; the other is the rise of travel organized around a particular musical artist. (Related: the lineup for Little Steven’s Underground Garage Cruise 2 looks pretty promising.) Some musician-centered experiences sound more appealing than others, but I can’t deny that spending time with the members of Boyz II Men in a sound bath has a certain charm. Maybe it will for you as well.