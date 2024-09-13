Leisure > Travel

An Entire Man-Made Island Dedicated to Wellness Is Coming to the UAE

All wellness all the time

By Trevor Morrow
September 13, 2024 1:16 pm
A rendering of SHA Wellness island
A rendering of SHA Wellness island
Courtesy

When it comes to wellness, we say the more ways to relax, rejuvenate and increase our mental and physical wellbeing the better. That’s why when we heard an entire island dedicated to luxury wellness was coming to the United Arab Emirates, we perked up. 

In true UAE fashion, and as the land of glitz, glamor and gargantuan construction projects, the island will be entirely man-made — materialized from earth and ocean to create an entirely new kind of wellness destination. Bucking convention, it won’t be located right off the coast of Dubai though, but rather halfway between Dubai and Abu Dhabi along the Sahel Al Emarat Coast (a.k.a the Emirates Riviera). Part of a massive new development called AlJurf, “the world’s first healthy living island,” as they’ve dubbed it, will center around a hotel, clinic and spa from SHA Wellness, plus the first-ever SHA Wellness-branded residences. 

It’s impressive wellness programming with a hotel
It’s impressive wellness programming with a hotel
Courtesy

If you’re not familiar with SHA, they’ve been operating their world-famous retreat in Spain for the past 15 years, and in January 2024, they opened a second, shiny location on Mexico’s Riviera Maya. It’s important to underline though that SHA isn’t a hotel with impressive wellness programing; it’s impressive wellness programming with a hotel. In other words, you’re likely not staying here just to get a massage, but rather to take part in one of their intensive, integrative, multi-day wellness programs. To give you a quick and general sense for what you can expect, think: dining on personalized therapeutic nutrition, working out with personal trainers, deep dives with doctors specializing in genetic, preventative and anti-aging medicine, holistic spa treatments, aesthetic procedures, and out-there offerings like the Cognitive Boost package. In summation, SHA’s mission boils down to helping you live a longer and better life.

A rendering of one of the beach villas
A rendering of one of the beach villas
Courtesy
8 Wellness Destinations for Anyone Not Into “Wellness”
8 Wellness Destinations for Anyone Not Into “Wellness”
 Skip the juice cleanse. We’re talking Italian saunas, bucket-list climbs and winery retreats.

Speaking of a longer and better life, if a week of optimizing your mind and body isn’t enough and you want to live the SHA lifestyle year-round, that’s where the residences come in. All 86 villas (which include lavish, 7-bedroom beachfront abodes) and 49 apartments (which include two over-the-top penthouses) have been designed around the health and well-being of residents with everything from eco-friendly paint, to an excess of natural light and materials, to solar-power. Like hotel guests, residents will have anytime access to the SHA Clinic and SHA Spa’s team of doctors, practitioners and experts, plus the island’s various pavilions dedicated to specific wellness pursuits. For example, the Wellness Kids Club Pavillon will introduce children to healthy lifestyle practices, the Holistic Pavilion will serve as the home to mental and spiritual well-being practices like yoga and meditation, and the Sports Pavilion will house a state-of-the-art gym.

The first ever healthy living island
The first ever healthy living island
Courtesy

Perhaps the most important wellness component here, however, will be the sense of community (oft cited as one of the most important yet overlooked parts of living a healthy life). The entire island will be interconnected via a bike path to foster a sense of place (plus a little extra exercise) and the pavilions, plus a beach club, will serve as community gathering places and host regular group events. All this is set to open in 2026, and residences are currently for sale if you’re ready to start planning your move.

More Like This

Nayara Bocas del Toro in Panama is a private island luxury escape that includes 16 overwater villas
A New Era of Central American Luxury Escapes
A private island resort in Turks & Caicos
A Stay at This Private Island Resort in Turks & Caicos Is Just What the Doctor Ordered
What you should know about Conca dei Marini
The “Quiet Luxury” Amalfi Coast Town Every Discerning Traveler Should Know
An 18-hour play-by-play
Crazy Rich Airplane Seats: What It’s Like to Take the World’s Longest Flight

Leisure > Travel
Trevor Morrow is a Los Angeles-based writer and photographer specializing in luxury, wellness and adventure travel. His career, which began with the launch of a successful travel blog, has brought him around the world and afforded...Read More

Most Popular

Five of the best perpetual calendar watches, from A. Lange & Söhne, Bulgari, Jaeger-LeCoultre, F.P. Journe and IWC
The World’s Best Perpetual Calendar Watches
Nike Killshot
Are These Cult Nike Sneakers Poised for a Comeback?
Nike Cortez
Nike’s Retros Are on the Rebound. The Hottest One Just Hit Sale.
September 2024 books
The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This September
A black 2004 Porsche 911 with a green Yakima rooftop tent owned by Brock Keen of Instagram handle @996roadtrip sitting on a beach with two women in the background next to a campfire
How to Car Camp in a Porsche, According to Brock Keen of @996RoadTrip
Justin Bieber wearing sweatpants next to James Dean wearing blue jeans. Are sweatpants the denim of the 21st century?
How Sweatpants Became the Jeans of the 21st Century

Recommended

Suggested for you

Five of the best perpetual calendar watches, from A. Lange & Söhne, Bulgari, Jaeger-LeCoultre, F.P. Journe and IWC
The World’s Best Perpetual Calendar Watches
Nike Killshot
Are These Cult Nike Sneakers Poised for a Comeback?
Nike Cortez
Nike’s Retros Are on the Rebound. The Hottest One Just Hit Sale.
September 2024 books
The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This September
A black 2004 Porsche 911 with a green Yakima rooftop tent owned by Brock Keen of Instagram handle @996roadtrip sitting on a beach with two women in the background next to a campfire
How to Car Camp in a Porsche, According to Brock Keen of @996RoadTrip
Justin Bieber wearing sweatpants next to James Dean wearing blue jeans. Are sweatpants the denim of the 21st century?
How Sweatpants Became the Jeans of the 21st Century

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Travel, Right This Way

United wifi

United Teams With Starlink for Free In-Flight Wifi

A rendering of SHA Wellness island

An Entire Man-Made Island Dedicated to Wellness Is Coming to the UAE

The best stays in the Big Smoke, from someone who knows.

I Stayed in 15 London Hotels in 30 Days. These Are My Favorites.

Terrace at The Mining Exchange

Colorado Is Home to the First Registry Collection Hotel in the US

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

A crowd of people at the Minnesota State Fair on August 24, 2024

I Found the Antidote to American Polarization at the Minnesota State Fair

Culture Hound

The Best Movies, TV and Music for September

Best whiskeys

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This September 

Oasis in 1997

Oasis's Appeal in 2024 Goes Beyond Nostalgia