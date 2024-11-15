Leisure > Travel

Belmond Is Expanding Its Service in England and Wales

The Britannic Explorer will debut in July 2025

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
November 15, 2024 9:43 pm
British Pullman
Belmond's new line follows its British Pullman service.
It isn’t hard to see the appeal to traveling through a given region on a thoroughly luxurious train car. Given that the English countryside gets plenty of high marks for its scenic views and historic sites, it’s not exactly shocking that some bespoke experiences on rails would make their way across it. Belmond’s British Pullman service turns day trips into memorable explorations of history and cuisine, for instance – but now, the luxury train provider has its sights set on a more immersive experience.

Specifically, Belmond is adding a trio of overnight routes in England and Wales beginning in 2025. It’s billing the train in question — the Britannic Explorer — as “the first luxury sleeper train in England and Wales.”

When the train begins conveying passengers in July of 2025, travelers will have three three-night itineraries to choose from: one running through Wales, one journeying through Cornwall and one making its way across the Lake District. Belmond is also offering six-night packages that combine a trip to Wales with one going to either the Lake District or Cornwall.

Deluxe accomondations aren’t the only draw here. Belmond’s announcement also touts the involvement of chef Simon Rogan in the culinary side of things. The itineraries will also involve day trips customized to a given area; based on the initial announcement, this includes everything from hiking through the countryside to paying a visit to Hauser & Wirth’s gallery in Somerset.

As The Points Guy’s Cameron Sperance pointed out, this is England’s first overnight sleeper train. (Or at least the first one this century.) With three Grand Suites and 15 suites, the train looks to be an appealing combination of luxury and efficiency; it’s an appealing way to take in the English countryside.

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

