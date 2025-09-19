Situated in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, Northern Cyprus is the Turkish side of the larger island of Cyprus. It’s a curious place both politically and geographically — the southern side of the island is governed by Greek Cypriots, and the northern side, divided by a United Nations-run buffer zone and governed by Turkish Cypriots, is considered a de facto state only recognized by Türkiye.

Despite all this, Northern Cyprus has become akin to Las Vegas for Turkish travelers. Plenty with luxury resorts, beaches that rival Italy and the South of France, and legal casinos, it’s often overlooked as a holiday destination to Western travelers despite offering a sunny small-town escape that feels both Turkish and distinctly other.

Whether you’re looking for a unique add-on to your trip to Türkiye or you’re ready for a Mediterranean escape without the price tag of bigger holiday destinations, Northern Cyprus provides a curious spot brimming with compelling history, over 300 sunny days per year and opulent casinos and resorts. Here’s how to spend an unforgettable weekend in Northern Cyprus:

How to Get to Northern Cyprus

Due to its status as a de facto state, getting to Northern Cyprus can be a bit tricky. Your best bet will be to fly directly into Ercan International Airport from a Turkish hub like Istanbul or Izmir. If you’re flying from Istanbul Airport, you’ll be looking at about 90 minutes from gate to gate.

Keep in mind that Türkiye is the only country that recognizes Northern Cyprus as a standalone nation, and while travel into Northern Cyprus is permitted, it’s common for customs officers to stamp a sheet of paper rather than your passport upon arrival to avoid any issues when traveling into Greece or other European countries.

Where to Stay in Northern Cyprus

If you’re looking for a Las Vegas-inspired experience in Northern Cyprus, you’ll want to consider checking into the luxury-leaning Kaya Artemis Resort & Casino, which is located in Magosa, a city on the Bay of Famagusta on the Mediterranean Sea. The opulent property boasts direct access to the turquoise-tinted Mediterranean Sea — complete with lounge chairs and private day beds — and a full-service spa with an authentic Turkish hammam.

Its sister property, the Kaya Palazzo Resort & Casino, is another one-stop shop for holiday makers looking to enjoy cocktails by the pool during the day and a little gambling by night, however this address might be better for those who also want to get out and explore Kyrenia, the biggest city in Northern Cyprus; it’s much closer to the main part of town than the Kaya Artemis.

Where to Eat and Drink in Northern Cyprus

The cuisine in Northern Cyprus is very similar to what you’d find in Türkiye: so in other words, you’ll want to spend as much time eating as possible. Start the day at Palmiyeli Bahçe, a cozy restaurant serving Turkish breakfast in private garden-side gazebos. The serpme kahvaltı consists of several small plates including plenty of cheese, olives, yogurt, potatoes, eggs, bread and more.

After breakfast, consider heading to Kybele Restaurant Girne Kıbrıs for a coffee. The address serves as a restaurant and cafe and is one of the best spots in Northern Cyprus to take in the Mediterranean views from above. Perched on the grounds of the cliffside 800-year-old Bellapais Abbey, this’ll be the best place to orient yourself in the city of Kyrenia before exploring further.

Tucked into the Kyrenia Port, Eziç Peanuts offers a laid-back seaside vibe with tables that make you feel as though you’re dining right on top of the water. The open-air restaurant boasts an international menu but specializes in fresh seafood and shellfish, including a super refreshing avocado and shrimp salad.

For a nightcap, head to Nima Restaurant & Lounge Bar. The lounge bar is open late and features a 360-degree bar packed with a massive selection of international spirits with rotating local and visiting DJs playing until 2 a.m. It’s worth noting that the lounge also offers a shisha menu should you feel like a late-night hookah session alongside your cocktail.

What to Do in Northern Cyprus

Northern Cyprus has a rich political and social history, and it’s really worth hiring a professional tour guide to give you an accurate picture of the lore from a local’s perspective; a walking tour will give you a better idea of exactly where you’re situated, and from there you can easily hop from historical landmarks to beach to harborfront depending on your preferences.

Built in 1205 by the Canons Regular of the Holy Sepulchre after fleeing Jerusalem, the remains of the Bellapais Abbey is worth the drive up the Five Finger Mountains for the view alone. It’s about 25 minutes outside of the city center and along with the haunting views of monastic Gothic arches juxtaposed against cypress trees, the cliffside ruins are also one of the best places in Northern Cyprus to take in views that stretch all the way to the sea.

You don’t necessarily need a plan or a destination in mind when meandering down the horseshoe-shaped Kyrenia Harbour. The seaside port is lined with charming shops and restaurants with the Kyrenia Castle standing guard over the yachts and fishing vessels. This part of the old city exudes a Mediterranean charm that almost feels like Malta or Croatia.

Don’t forget that Northern Cyprus is an island in the middle of the Mediterranean; beach-goers should absolutely not miss a trip to Glapsides Beach in Famagusta on the eastern side of the island. The local beach boasts golden sand and entrance includes beach lounge chairs and umbrellas (no need to bring your own). There’s also a full-service bar onsite and watersports like jet skis available to rent.