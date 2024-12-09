A Guide to All Our Favorite Lojel Products

I spend an inordinate amount of time talking about luggage, generally in the form of offering recommendations. Most recently, the subject of my affection, and my go-to when anyone asks about a good carry-on, is Lojel’s Cubo Small (evidence of that here). It’s a great little bag — super sturdy, good looking and available at a reasonable price point. It’s the only carry-on I’ve used for the past year, which I realize does not sound noteworthy to any normal person who does not rotate luggage once every few months, but this is my job and therefore it is noteworthy. And yet, I’m continually surprised by how many people aren’t familiar with Lojel, a brand that I consider on par with Away, arguably the most recognizable luggage on the market.

If that includes you, allow me to introduce you.

Lojel was founded in Japan in 1989 by Chih Chang Chiang, a young entrepreneur who started by designing and selling his bags at local markets. Now, nearly four decades later, the company — helmed by his grandson, An Chieh Chiang — has footholds all over the world. While their luggage designs have evolved to meet the needs of modern travelers, the company remains true to its guiding principles, like “less, but better.” If you’ve ever handled a Lojel suitcase, you’ll know exactly what that means: these bags focus on functionality without unnecessary frills. They’re thoughtfully designed to include everything you need — nothing more, nothing less.

So, now that you’re up to speed, let’s get to it. I’ve gone ahead and rounded up some of Lojel’s best products: from weekenders to packing cubes, I promise this stuff will elevate your travel game.

Cubo Small Here she is: my carry-on, and the smallest case in the Cubo family. Featuring a polycarbonate construction, it’s got a front compartment for a laptop, or anything else you might need in a pinch, while a magnetic quick-access door protects the rest of its contents. It comes in a whole slew of really aesthetically pleasing colors, though I’m especially partial to the warm gray. Buy Here : $330

Cubo Large In addition to the Small, the Cubo comes in three other sizes — Medium, Fit and Large, This, reader, is the Large. If you’re looking to upgrade your check-in-sized case, this is it. Buy Here : $430

Niru 3-Way Tote Everyone needs a good tote bag. This one boasts a unique 3-way carry that lets you wear the tote over the shoulder or crossbody, allowing hands-free movement. Buy Here : $55

Niru 48H Weekender The Niru Weekender comes in two sizes, this being the bigger of the two. With a removable packing pouch, an interior hanging pocket and adjustable strap, it’s a super practical option for a weekend getaway. Buy Here : $185

Packing/Storage Kit If you’ve not yet gotten aboard the packing cube train, take this as a sign that you should. Lojel’s are water-resistant, which comes in handy against leaky toiletries. Buy Here : $50

Voja Medium This suitcase hails from Lojel’s Voja collection. Whereas the Cubo zips, the Voja relies on a three-point lock system to open and close. It’s also got a nifty retractable handle which you can fold down to flatten the top of your suitcase. Buy Here : $260

Voja Luggage Cover Good luggage is an investment, and should be treated as such. For an added layer of protection, consider a luggage cover. This one is for a Voja case, but they offer Cubo covers as well. Buy Here : $65

Semo Tote Backpack For when you can’t decide between a tote or a backpack: the Tote Backpack. Featuring adjustable shoulder straps and leather-wrapped handles, it can function, as its name suggests, as a tote or backpack. Buy Here : $140

Semo 14″ Laptop Sleeve The Semo Laptop Sleeve, which also comes in 16″, has an easy-grip handle for carrying, but loads of padding for when you’re ready to pack it away. Buy Here : $55