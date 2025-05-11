Leisure > Travel

Holland America’s New President Emphasizes the Local

The cruise line's new president offered a sense of what's to come

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
May 11, 2025 3:38 pm EDT
Holland America ship near glaciers
What does a new president mean for Holland America?
Holland America

It’s been a few months since cruise line Holland America announced the appointment of Beth Bodensteiner as president. Bodensteiner isn’t exactly a stranger to the brand; prior to her promotion in December 2024, she was the cruise line’s senior vice president and chief commercial officer. At the time, Bodensteiner spoke of Holland America’s existing history of “expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to each destination” in a statement.

What does building on that translate to in practice? In an interview with Laura Motta at The Points Guy, Bodensteiner offered a few more specifics on what was and was not likely to change. Overall, Bodensteiner emphasized consistency and continuity with the past, which isn’t surprising.

One of the running themes of the interview reflected an emphasis on refining the local aspects of specific cruises. This came up in a few ways, including what Motta described as “sailaway celebrations that reflect the ship’s itinerary,” as well as Bodensteiner touting the cruise line’s Global Fresh Fish program. That involves more locally-caught fish specific to an ininerary; for instance, a New England cruise might have haddock on the menu while a cruise through Asia could feature more perch.

“[T]his supports our local ports, which is tremendously important to me, as well as to our folks in food and beverage,” Bodenheimer told The Points Guy.

For $30,000 a Year, You Can Live Onboard This Cruise Ship
For $30,000 a Year, You Can Live Onboard This Cruise Ship
 Though it is not immediately clear why you would want to

Based on Bodenheimer’s comments from the interview, it also sounds like Holland America will be making more specific adjustments based on the route. “There’s some changes coming to the way we deliver the Caribbean that are totally different than what we’ve done in other regions,” she said — and went on to discuss guests’ preference for “a more relaxing experience.” What that might translate to in concrete policies should be clearer in the months to come.

Azamara Quest in port
Would You Spend Over Half the Year on a Cruise?
Cruise ship in Juneau, Alaska
The Latest Cruise Ship Backlash Is Coming From Juneau, Alaska
Disney cruise ship
Disney Has Big Plans for Its Cruise Ship Business
MSC World America under construction
Can a Cruise Ship Capture the Essence of an Entire Continent?

Leisure
Leisure > Travel
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Flags with Novo Nordisk logo
We're Getting Closer to Edible GLP-1 Drugs Being Available
Take It From a Woman: Your Complete Guide to (Better) Dirty Talk
Take It From a Woman: Your Complete Guide to (Better) Dirty Talk
Shinola The Duck 40mm; Furlan Marri Red Hunter Anniversary Piece;
The Best Watches of April
An illustration of a real Ferrari F40 in Hot Wheels packaging. The toy company just restarted its partnership with Ferrari after a 10-year hiatus.
Can a $1 Toy Inspire Someone to Buy a $500,000 Car?
an illustration of two bottles next to a glass with the word bitters written in the background
The Homemade Bar: DIY Bitters Will Make Your Cocktails Pop
The best last-minute Mother's Day gifts from Amazon.
The Best Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gifts You Can Get Right Now on Amazon

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Travel, Right This Way

Holland America ship near glaciers

Holland America's New President Emphasizes the Local

Newark Airport control tower

Newark Airport’s Logistical Nightmares Aren’t Over

an old school postcard that says greetings from windham new york

Windham Is the Coolest Little Mountain Town in the Northeast

A man and woman return from snorkeling with their dog and boat on a tropical beach.

How an Unhurried Vacation Can Soothe Your Brain

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

Michael Cera finally finds his way into a Wes Anderson movie, and that's just the start.

See/Hear: The Best Movies, TV and Music for May 2025

Dez Duron, who plays Gil Brentley in "Maybe Happy Ending." We interviewed the singer, actor and songwriter about his career so far, and what comes next.

Meet Dez Duron, Successor to Sinatra, Tormé and Bublé

Skims sale

Fellas, It’s Time to Check Out the Skims Sale

These are the best SPF moisturizers

The Best SPF Moisturizers Pull Double Duty