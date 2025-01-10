Leisure > Travel

Would You Spend Over Half the Year on a Cruise?

Soon you'll be able to do precisely that

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
January 10, 2025 6:00 pm
Azamara Quest in port
Azamara Quest enters the port of Havana, on March 31, 2017.
ADALBERTO ROQUE/AFP via Getty Images

In 2016, when taking stock of cruise ship vacations available to interested travelers, The Guardian observed that the cruise ship operator Azamara “prides itself on getting under the skin of the destinations it visits.” Precisely how deeply can you get under that (metaphorical) skin over the course of 188 nights on the high seas? Come 2027, hundreds of willing seafarers are about to find out.

This week, Amazara announced that its vessel Azamara Quest will spend more than half of 2027 engaged in its 2027 World Cruise. The ambitious trip will include stops in 37 different countries on five continents, including a full two months traveling to a number of prominent cities in Asia. The tour begins in San Francisco and ends in Copenhagen; out of the 188 nights spent on the ship, 15 will be overnight stays in port.

“Imagine sailing as far south as Stewart Island, New Zealand, and as far north as Helsinki, Finland, all in one cruise,” said Azamara Cruises CEO Dondra Ritzenthaler in a statement. “We are stopping to see the world’s most beautiful skylines and bridges.”

In announcing the new route, Azamara touted the ability of its ships to access destinations that larger vessels cannot, including Germany’s Kiel Canal. Azamara Quest holds just over 700 passengers; by comparison, Royal Caribbean’s Icon Class vessels can hold close to 8,000.

Can a Cruise Ship Capture the Essence of an Entire Continent?
Can a Cruise Ship Capture the Essence of an Entire Continent?
 The MSC World America is giving it a shot

If six months at sea sounds too daunting, The Points Guy’s Kristy Tolley reports that travelers will also have the option to book shorter legs on board the ship. And if spending six months at sea doesn’t sound like enough, well, the cruise ship industry has options there as well.

More Like This

Cruise ship in Juneau, Alaska
The Latest Cruise Ship Backlash Is Coming From Juneau, Alaska
Disney cruise ship
Disney Has Big Plans for Its Cruise Ship Business
MSC Cruise in Alaska
MSC Cruises Is Readying an Alaskan Experience for 2026
Houses in Amsterdam
Amsterdam Is Dramatically Changing Its Approach to Cruise Ships

Leisure
Leisure > Travel
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A person filling a water bottle from the Amphore, the device from French-Tunisian startup Kumulus that pulls water from the air
The World Needs More Drinking Water. Kumulus Pulls It Out of Thin Air.
Three of the best Bulova watches for men, including the Jet Star, Devil Diver and Lunar Pilot
The Best of Bulova: 6 Watches to Know, From the Lunar Pilot to the Jet Star
A collage of men running, boxing and practicing tennis. We've compiled 25 realistic resolutions to get fit and healthy in 2025.
25 Realistic Resolutions for Getting Fit and Healthy in 2025
A woman kicking a man at the gym.
Please Just Leave Women at the Gym Alone
January 2025 books
The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This January
Cans of Pabst Blue Ribbon
Pabst Has a New Contract Brewer — and It's Anheuser-Busch InBev

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Travel, Right This Way

Azamara Quest in port

Would You Spend Over Half the Year on a Cruise?

Because you gotta take those wins wherever you can get 'em

The Most Underrated Travel Joys in the World

Zing Sky Pool Bar and Deck at Hyatt Centric Soalteemode Kathmandu, the first Centric hotel from Hyatt in Nepal

Hyatt Brings Centric Brand to Kathmandu Amid Nepal Tourism Boom

Plumes of smoke are seen as a brush fire burns in Pacific Palisades on Tuesday

Airbnb Condemned for Initially Denying Refund During LA Wildfires 

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

A cyclist in a bike lane, tinted in sepia, with orange jotted lines around the border.

How Strava Became the Secret Weapon of City Planners

A Jameson ad seen on the sidelines of a Major League Soccer game. Jameson is now the official whiskey of the MLS.

Jameson Is Now Major League Soccer’s Official Whiskey

Whisky bottles at auction

2024 Has Been a Turbulent Year for Vintage Whisky Auctions

These are the best ceramic watches

The Best Ceramic Watches