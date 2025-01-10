Would You Spend Over Half the Year on a Cruise?

In 2016, when taking stock of cruise ship vacations available to interested travelers, The Guardian observed that the cruise ship operator Azamara “prides itself on getting under the skin of the destinations it visits.” Precisely how deeply can you get under that (metaphorical) skin over the course of 188 nights on the high seas? Come 2027, hundreds of willing seafarers are about to find out.



This week, Amazara announced that its vessel Azamara Quest will spend more than half of 2027 engaged in its 2027 World Cruise. The ambitious trip will include stops in 37 different countries on five continents, including a full two months traveling to a number of prominent cities in Asia. The tour begins in San Francisco and ends in Copenhagen; out of the 188 nights spent on the ship, 15 will be overnight stays in port.



“Imagine sailing as far south as Stewart Island, New Zealand, and as far north as Helsinki, Finland, all in one cruise,” said Azamara Cruises CEO Dondra Ritzenthaler in a statement. “We are stopping to see the world’s most beautiful skylines and bridges.”



In announcing the new route, Azamara touted the ability of its ships to access destinations that larger vessels cannot, including Germany’s Kiel Canal. Azamara Quest holds just over 700 passengers; by comparison, Royal Caribbean’s Icon Class vessels can hold close to 8,000.

If six months at sea sounds too daunting, The Points Guy’s Kristy Tolley reports that travelers will also have the option to book shorter legs on board the ship. And if spending six months at sea doesn’t sound like enough, well, the cruise ship industry has options there as well.