MSC Cruises Is Readying an Alaskan Experience for 2026

The cruise will leave from Seattle

MSC Cruise in Alaska
There's a new player in the Alaskan cruise market.
MSC Cruises

If you’re embarking on a voyage from MSC Cruises from the United States, you’re likely heading to one of several destinations in Europe or the Caribbean. The company has a global presence and a long history; the family that founded it first gained a foothold in the maritime world in the 17th century. But come 2026, MSC Cruises is set to offer a new experience for travelers looking to travel by ship: a route in the waterways in and around Alaska.

The vessel MSC Poesia will make its first voyage from Seattle on May 11, 2026, the shipping line announced this week. MSC Cruises is now accepting bookings on the seven-night trip, which will include stops in Icy Strait Point, Juneau, Ketchikan, Tracy Arm and Victoria, British Columbia.

As The Points Guy’s Erica Silverstein noted in her analysis of the announcement, this is significant for MSC Cruises for a few reasons: it’s their first cruise to launch out of Seattle and it represents their entry into the Alaskan cruise market.

“Seattle will be our fifth U.S. homeport, bringing our signature mix of European style and American comforts to the west coast as we continue to expand our offerings in the North American market,” said MSC Cruises USA’s Chief Commercial Officer Lynn Torrent in a statement.

“We look forward to welcoming guests aboard MSC Poesia, which will spend the summer cruising Alaska and move to Miami for the winter, offering opportunities for travelers to enjoy the coveted experience of transiting the Panama Canal when the ship moves between the east and west coast,” Torrent added.

 Big changes are on the horizon

The shift from Seattle to Miami (and vice versa) will also make for a relatively unique cruise experience annually. MSC Cruises plans to run two cruises a year on the MSC Poesia that will take travelers through the Panama Canal. One such cruise is set to depart Miami on April 23, 2026; the return trip will leave Seattle on September 28, 2026.

