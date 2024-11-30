Leisure > Travel

Disney Has Big Plans for its Cruise Ship Business

Its fleet is set to get a lot bigger in the next few years

Disney cruise ship
Drones form the shape of cartoon characters during the christening ceremony for the Disney Treasure cruise ship.
Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

When you think about Disney, where does your mind go first? For most people, it’s probably to the company’s long history of animation or their wildly popular theme parks — but those are far from the only elements of the entertainment company’s business. Nowadays, the Disney brand can mean anything from a streaming service to a Star Wars movie — and, increasingly, an intricate itinerary on the high seas.

That’s one of the biggest takeaways from a recent article by Samantha Masunaga at the Los Angeles Times. As Masunaga pointed out, Disney’s fleet is growing. It’s currently five ships; by 2031, it plans to have 13 making their way around the world’s waterways. She further described Disney’s cruise ships as “an increasingly important part of the company’s financial picture.”

The appeal of Disney’s cruise lines has also reflected a bright spot for the company’s finances: revenue for the company’s cruises increased year-over-year in the third quarter of 2024, whereas it declined slightly for its theme parks division.

Andi Stein, author of the book Why We Love Disney The Power of the Disney Brand, argued that Disney’s cruise experience offer certain qualities that other Disney location do not. “[T]hey add the luxury experience that a cruise can provide that you’re not necessarily going to get in the theme parks,” Stein told the Times. It’s an argument that may sound familiar if you’ve watched Jenny Nicholson’s extensive look at why Disney’s Star Wars hotel failed, in which Nicholson noted that the aforementioned hotel was thoroughly lacking compared with Disney’s cruise accomodations.

At the christening event for the company’s latest cruise ship, Disney Treasure, the Chairman of Disney Experiences — Josh D’Amaro — addressed Disney’s seafaring plans. D’Amaro called the current moment “an unprecedented era of growth for Disney Experiences, and a dramatic period of expansion at Disney Cruise Line.” And Disney Treasure isn’t the only cruise ship setting sail soon; Disney Destiny is set to launch next year.

