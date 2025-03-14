Leisure > Travel

European High-Speed Rail Is Getting an Upgrade Next Year

Modular designs and a double-decker bistro car are among the perks

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
March 14, 2025 5:01 pm EDT
TGV INOUI train interior
Inside the TGV INOUI, which will enter service in 2026.
SNCF Voyageurs/Alstom

Beginning in 2026, travelers making their way across Europe by train will be doing so in more comfortable surroundings. That, at least, was the gist of an announcement made this week by railway operators Alstom and SNCF Voyageurs as they unveiled the revamped interior design for their trains, pointing to upgrades on everything from the bistro car to the bathrooms.

One of the most prominent features touted by both companies is a modular design, which allows crews to reconfigure the train cars, adding or reducing the amount of luggage or bicycles a specific car can hold, for example. This design also allows the same cars to be used for both First Class and Second Class seating. Another highlight is the redesigned bistro car, which will feature two floors: one for buying food and drinks and one described as a “convivial bistro room.”

Alstom noted on its webiste that this is the fifth version of these trains overall, with engineers and designers “[starting] from scratch” but also taking cues from earlier generations of the trains. In a statement, CEO Christophe Fanichet of SNCF Voyageurs also alluded to the history behind these new designs.

“Forty-five years after the first TGV, we’re going to revolutionize high-speed travel once again. This 5th generation of the TGV will set the standard for the decades to come,” Fanichet said. “That’s why we’re so proud and excited.”

Unexploded World War II Bomb Delays Trains in France and the UK
Unexploded World War II Bomb Delays Trains in France and the UK
 An unexpected dose of history

As The Verge’s Jess Weatherbed pointed out, the design may be sleek and streamlined, but at least one design choice might frustrate travelers looking to get some work done or watch a movie on their device: the use of USB-A connections on the trains. Device connections aside, this looks like a welcome boost for frequent rail travelers on the other side of the Atlantic. For United States-based railway enthusiasts, the contrast between this announcement and California’s ongoing high-speed rail drama is that much more frustrating.

