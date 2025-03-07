Leisure > Travel

Unexploded World War II Bomb Delays Trains in France and the UK

An unexpected dose of history

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
March 7, 2025 1:04 pm EST
St. Pancras Station, London
Travelers wait at St Pancras Station on March 7, 2025.
Alberto Pezzali/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Travelers looking to go from Paris to London this week found themselves delayed by an unlikely piece of history: an unexploded bomb from World War II that’s temporary halted trains between the two cities. As Jordan Waller reports for The Points Guy, the discovery of the bomb led to a pause in trains running between London’s St Pancras International and Paris’s Gare du Nord.

“If your train has been cancelled, please change your journey for a different date of travel or claim a refund,” train operator Eurostar said in an announcement on its website. “We’re very sorry for the disruption to your journey and the inconvenience caused.”

According to reporting from the BBC, service will resume on the affected routes on Saturday. Trains weren’t the only form of transportation affected by the discovery of the bomb; France’s A1 autoroute was also closed for reasons of safety.

While it’s been more than half a century since the end of World War II, unexploded bombs turning up is not a shocking event. “It doesn’t happen every day, but it happens,” Fabien Villedieu, a leader of the French train union Sud-Rail, told The New York Times.

These Trains Now Travel Across Italy — On Battery Power
These Trains Now Travel Across Italy — On Battery Power
 Could this be the future of rail travel?

Delays to trains and automobiles aren’t the only effects of historical bombs like this being discovered. In 2022, several construction workers in Germany were hospitalized after being exposed to a phosphorous bomb from the same conflict. There’s something a little metaphorical about the remnants of one war continuing to disrupt the present — but in this case, it’s also very literal.

More Like This

BNSF Railways train
Sneaker Thieves Are Targeting Massive Cargo Trains
high speed trains america transit crisis
Can High-Speed Trains Solve America’s Transit Crisis?
The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, a Belmond Train, moving through the countryside
An Opulent Affair Aboard the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express
Pikes Peak
An Iconic Railway Returns to Pikes Peak

Leisure > Travel
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Anthony Hopkins as Richard Nixon, Raymond Massey as Abe Lincoln, Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump and Hopkins as John Quincy Adams, all Oscar-nominated performances of U.S. presidents
Every Oscar-Nominated Performance of a US President, Ranked
A profile shot of Santiago Gomez with illustrated flames.
A New Racket Sport Is Taking Over the Country. You Can Thank This Man.
Two people cheers-ing and clinking glasses filled with booze
This Is the Proper Way to Cheers
These are 8 of the best classic colognes you can own
8 of the Most Classic and Popular Colognes of All Time
Some of our favorite whiskeys of March
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This March 
Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV charging at a Tesla Supercharger
The Best Time to Buy an EV? Right Now, Before Tariffs Bite.

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Travel, Right This Way

St. Pancras Station, London

Unexploded World War II Bomb Delays Trains in France and the UK

A side-by-side image featuring a pool with umbrellas on the left, and an aerial view of a pickleball court on the right at W South Beach in Miami, Florida

Spending a Weekend in America’s Underrated Wellness Capital

How open-world games are inspiring travel

Armchair Travelers Take Off to New Vistas with Gaming

a man standing on a hill at golden hour holding an american flag behind his back

What Constitutes a “Visit” When You’re Trying to Get to Every Country in the World?

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

The motor yacht Valkyrie, which is sometimes used for scientific research thanks to owner Thomas Peterson and the International SeaKeepers Society

Superyachts for Science?

How open-world games are inspiring travel

Armchair Travelers Take Off to New Vistas with Gaming

A vibrant field of cannabis plants with bright green leaves reaching toward a clear blue sky. We take a look at what the science says about weed addiction.

Is Weed More Addictive Than We’ve Been Led to Believe?

A stressed office worker in a striped dress shirt leans forward, deep in thought, with a cluttered desk and whiteboard in the background.

Your Brain Is Programmed for Negativity. Here’s How to Rewire It.