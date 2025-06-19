Want to Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of “Jaws”? Head to Martha’s Vineyard.

In the spring of 1974, principal photography began on a low-budget thriller called Jaws, directed by a relatively unknown 27-year-old Steven Spielberg on the island of Martha’s Vineyard, just off the coast of Massachusetts.

Originally, Peter Benchley, who wrote the original novel and co-wrote the movie adaptation, had wanted Nantucket to be the stand-in for the Long Island beaches of the fictional Amity, the summer town terrorized by a vicious great white shark. But when production designer Joe Alves, serving as a location scout as well — again, low budget — boarded the ferry from Woods Hole to Nantucket, a spring storm turned them around halfway. According to the Vineyard Gazette, Alves saw that the ferry to Martha’s Vineyard was a much shorter ride, so he changed his ticket.

After exploring the island the next day, Alves, along with head of production Marshall Green and producer Richard Zanuck, convinced the studio to make Martha’s Vineyard their Amity Island. Despite some resistance from the studio (the Chappaquiddick scandal was still fresh), filming began.

At Spielberg’s insistence, the film was shot in the open ocean with its 25-foot mechanical shark, instead of a tank — an ambitious decision that ended up being the film’s initial downfall and eventually its ultimate triumph. In addition to the seafaring shark full of electrical wires, the shoot was plagued by bad weather, seasickness, the Orca sinking (before it was supposed to) and the often erratic on-set behavior of Robert Shaw. All of this led to a very delayed shooting schedule, with the studio’s expectations dropping ever lower, to say the least. But, somehow, what was meant to be a B-rated horror movie became the first real summer blockbuster, and one of the greatest films of all time.

Beyond its box-office legacy —Jaws grossed $260 million…in 1975 — the timeless film established Martha’s Vineyard in culture and shark lore forever. Even though many presidents have vacationed there, Jackie Kennedy resided there and celebrities regularly visit, nothing resonated quite the same way that Jaws did.

“Martha’s Vineyard is a main character in Jaws,” says Erica Ashton, executive director of the Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce. “The film transformed the island into an international icon, bringing decades of tourism and pop culture attention. It’s shaped our economy, our storytelling and our identity.”

“You can still walk down the same beaches, docks and roads you saw on screen in 1975,” adds Alessandra Hagerty, the association’s deputy director. “That realness, paired with the film’s iconic suspense, keeps drawing people back. It’s not just nostalgia — it’s reverence.”

That is why, starting June 20, which marks the official 50th anniversary of the film’s release, the entire island will be celebrating this cinematic masterpiece as part of Amity Week, which includes dozens of events, exhibits, parties and screenings, many of which will extend through the summer as part of a larger Jaws 50th celebration. “Jaws 50th is part festival, part love letter to the island,” says Ashton.

If you can get out there this summer, do it. Here’s your guide to celebrating Jaws on Martha’s Vineyard.

Stay (and party!) at the former Kelley House

There are many hotels to stay at and houses to rent all over the 20-mile island, many of which have connections to Jaws or are near filming locations (Chief Brody’s house is 265 East Chop Drive, in case you were wondering). But one of the best properties is the recently renovated Faraway Martha’s Vineyard. The grounds include six separate lodgings (plus dining, a pool and a patio), one of which is in the historic Kelley House, where many of the cast members lived during production in 1974. Plus, it’s only a few steps away from the “Amity Island” ferry. To celebrate the movie’s anniversary, the hotel will be hosting an exclusive VIP event at its Pelican Club on June 22 following the “Jaws Revisited” lecture with shark expert Dr. Greg Skomal at the nearby Old Whaling Church. The lecture starts at 6:30 p.m., with the after-party running from from 8 to 10 p.m.

Jaws at the drive-in The Vineyards Drive-In at the YMCA

Watch Jaws at an outdoor screening

It’s not a Jaws weekend without watching the actual film. The first outdoor screening, taking place on June 21 starting at 6 p.m. at the Winnetu Oceanside Resort (just steps away from the movie’s opening bonfire scene), is going to be extra special as the film will be accompanied by the Cape Symphony, who will playing the iconic John Williams score live. (You can buy tickets here.) If you don’t make it in time for that one, you can catch Jaws at the drive-in in Oak Bluffs during select dates through the end of August. If you prefer live theater, you can catch the Broadway play The Shark is Broken, based on the tumultuous making of the film and co-written by Ian Shaw (Robert’s son), at the Martha’s Vineyard Performing Arts Center from July 5 to 20.

Peruse “Jaws at 50: A Deeper Dive” at the Martha’s Vineyard Museum

This extensive exhibit is perfect for the ultimate Jaws fan and runs now through September 7. It includes rare photographs, original props, storyboards and oral histories from locals involved. Other displays of note: a life-size replica of Bruce the Shark’s head, a recreation of the interior cabin of the Orca and a look at the various conservation efforts around great white sharks created in partnership with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy. Get tickets here.

“Crush it like Quint” at the Reunion Day festival

Head out to the museum’s waterfront lawn overlooking Lagoon Pond for Reunion Day, an all-day community celebration of Jaws on June 22. It will include meet-and-greets with island residents involved in the production, a “Crush It Like Quint” contest, trivia, sing-alongs, food and all the memorabilia you could ever want.

A couple costume-stroll participants Meredith Lepore

Dress up your dog like Brody, Hooper, Quint or Bruce

On June 29, head over to the Harbor View Hotel in Edgartown and join Al Fresco Tails, a local pet-care company, for a Jaws-themed dog costume stroll. Fun fact: During filming, Harbor View became the unofficial headquarters for the cast and crew of Jaws, according to Ashton, and a rowdy food fight allegedly sparked by star Richard Dreyfuss and Spielberg took place there.

The Jawsome Tour is led by Jeffrey Voorhees, the actor who played Alex Kintner Dolores Borza

Take a Jaws tour, while sporting some local merch

You could certainly seek out Jaws filming locations yourself — start with the “Jaws Bridge” on Beach Road — or you could opt for one of the daily one-hour “Amity” walking tours by Edgartown Tour Company. For the ultimate fan experience, though, board the bus for the Jawsome Tour by Homegrown Tours that’s led by Jeffrey Voorhees, the actor who played Alex Kintner (the little boy who gets eaten by the shark).

Whichever one you choose, you’d do well to don something from the Jaws x Vineyard Vines collection. “Jaws was the backdrop of our childhood summers,” says Shep Murray, co-founder of the apparel brand, which launched in 1998 on Martha’s Vineyard, “and if you grew up on the Vineyard, you didn’t just watch the movie…you lived it.”

“There’s something about Jaws that’s woven into the fabric of island life and this collaboration that lets us tap into that feeling of adventure and nostalgia,” adds Ian Murray, his brother and co-founder. “It’s a great reminder that great stories, whether on screen or in life, stand the test of time.”