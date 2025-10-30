For Travelers. Not Tourists.

Subscribe
Leisure > Travel

Americans Are Resorting to “Flag Jacking.” What Does It Mean?

It's not a new phenomenon — just a little more complicated now

By Lindsay Rogers @lndsrgrs
October 30, 2025 4:51 pm EDT
Americans Are Resorting to “Flag Jacking.” What Does It Mean?
Getty Images

You’d be forgiven for not knowing what “flag jacking” is, or that it’s become a quiet but growing trend among American travelers. Yet as global tensions rise and the country’s reputation abroad grows increasingly complicated, the practice is seeing a resurgence.

Flag jacking refers to the act of a traveler posing as someone from another country — typically by wearing or displaying a different nation’s flag — in order to conceal their real nationality. In most cases, that means Americans masquerading as Canadians. And while it may seem harmless, even clever, the implications are far more layered.

Earlier this year, The New York Times reported that, according to a survey from the risk-management firm Global Rescue, 72% of “experienced” U.S. travelers believed Americans would be less welcome overseas this year. The reason, they said, stemmed from political polarization and the ripple effects of strained diplomatic relationships. A July study by Upgraded Points supported that sentiment, finding that one in four Europeans holds a negative opinion of American tourists. Interestingly, Americans were even more critical of themselves.

Against that backdrop, flag jacking starts to make some sense — if not moral sense, then at least psychological. The practice isn’t new, either. According to The Independent, it dates back to the Vietnam War, when Americans traveling abroad sought to avoid scrutiny by sewing Canadian flag patches onto their bags. But where it was once about avoiding uncomfortable conversations, today it reflects a deeper unease: an awareness that the U.S. has become, in many corners of the world, a complicated ambassador for itself.

The Journey by InsideHook
The Journey by InsideHook

Join over 100K travelers seeking trip ideas, the latest travel news, and all the inspiration you need for your next vacation.

Sign Up

Online, Canadians have been quick to notice. “Americans have been stealing goodwill by pretending to be Canadian and giving Canadians bad reputations by still acting like Americans,” one Redditor wrote. Another noted that “recent political changes have changed our tolerance of it.” Canadian broadcaster Tod Maffin put it bluntly in a TikTok: “Every time America breaks something overseas, suddenly you can’t swing a baguette in Europe without hitting a backpack with a fresh Canadian flag sewn on the back. It’s like clockwork. The world gets mad at America and Americans go ‘Oh no, quick! To the maple leaves!’”

For some Canadians, the issue isn’t anger so much as frustration that their flag, historically a symbol of relative neutrality and diplomacy, has been co-opted as a shield. For others, it’s an ethical question: what does it say about national identity when people feel safer pretending to be from somewhere else?

Because ultimately, flag jacking isn’t about travel etiquette — it’s about accountability. It underscores the dissonance between how Americans wish to be perceived and how they often are. And while it’s easy to understand the impulse to hide, it’s worth asking what that impulse signifies.

The answer, perhaps, lies not in disguise but in conduct. If flag jacking tells us anything, it’s that reputation matters — and that the only meaningful way to change it is through behavior, not borrowed symbols.

More Like This

8 Pet Peeves of a Hotel Writer
8 Pet Peeves of a Hotel Writer
someone holding up a u.s. passport in front of a green and yellow map
US Passport Falls From Top 10 for the First Time
From Tombstones to Tornadoes, the Oddest Trips Are Trending This Fall
From Tombstones to Tornadoes, the Oddest Trips Are Trending This Fall
Social media: making even your passport feel inadequate.
What Is Travel Dysmorphia?

Leisure > Travel
Lindsay Rogers is the Travel Editor at InsideHook. She covers all things travel — from industry news and travel guides, to hotel openings and luggage reviews.

Recommended

Suggested for you

A man and woman on water skis off the coast of Cannes.
7 Strategies for Increasing Your “Neuroplasticity”
Bottles sitting on shelf in a bar, back lit
The Most Underrated Whiskey Brands, According to the Pros
A biker on a forest trail, surrounded by red leaves.
How to Beat Seasonal Depression Before It Arrives
The exterior of Dirty Precious
What Happens After a Bar Closes?
Couples on TikTok are participating in "rage bait" question challenges
The “Rage Bait” Relationship Questions Going Viral on TikTok
Patagonia Fleece
The Patagonia Sale Includes Tons of Cozy Fleece Steals

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Every Thursday, our resident experts see to it that you’re up to date on the latest from the world of drinks. Trend reports, bottle reviews, cocktail recipes and more. Sign up for THE SPILL now.

More Travel, Right This Way

Americans Are Resorting to “Flag Jacking.” What Does It Mean?

Americans Are Resorting to “Flag Jacking.” What Does It Mean?

Sign for Rome Fiumicino Airport

United Flight to Rome Redirected Over Lost Laptop

Camera in airport

The US Government Plans to Photograph More Overseas Travelers

An adventurer with ice in his beard.

The Adventurer’s Guide to Staying Calm in Any Situation

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

One Battle After Another

“One Battle After Another” Is Just as Good as Everyone’s Saying It Is

The ING New York City Marathon 2003: 34th Running

There’s a Better Way to Monitor Your Splits During a Marathon

Aerial image of Volvo plant

Volvo's Domestic Automotive Plans Include a New Hybrid

The best drops include Danner, Sacai, Studio Nicholson and more.

13 New Menswear Releases You Should Know About This Week