“The White Lotus” Fans Are Driving Up Thai Food Sales in the UK

Quality television meets delicious food

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
April 5, 2025 4:54 pm EDT
delicious, delicious pork larb
This photo of pork larb is making us very hungry.
Richard Lautens/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Sometimes the popularity of a movie or television show is reflected in obvious ways. Take the case of The White Lotus, the third season of which concludes this weekend. It’s not all that surprising that a series based around high-end resorts in some of the world’s most scenic locations would end up driving tourism to those same locations — most recently, Thailand. But it turns out there are other ways in which the show’s fandom is making itself felt, and one of those has to do with takeout food orders on the other side of the world from the show’s season three setting.

As Mabel Banfield-Nwachi reports for The Guardian, Thai food orders around the U.K. have been going up since The White Lotus‘s third season began. Banfield-Nwachi cites data from the European food delivery company Just Eat, which shows that Thai food orders in the U.K. have increased by 11% since The White Lotus‘s third season debuted earlier this year.

Among the restaurants that have seen a significant uptick in orders, Banfield-Nwachi writes, are Rosa’s Thai and Busaba. The U.K. isn’t the only place where The White Lotus has had an impact on menus and food orders; The Four Seasons Bangkok is also offering a White Lotus-themed afternoon tea menu.

Every Character on “The White Lotus” Season 3, Ranked by How Likely They Are to Die in the Finale
Every Character on “The White Lotus” Season 3, Ranked by How Likely They Are to Die in the Finale
 Who won’t be checking out of the Thailand resort on Sunday night?

The White Lotus isn’t the only case of a popular series or film sparking a reaction in the culinary world. A combination of scenic locales or loving depictions of food tend to do it; everything from Crazy Rich Asians to The Bear has seen viewers try new restaurants or venture into ambitious home cooking. And it may well prompt the question of what show might be the next in line for such a reaction.

Tobias Carroll

